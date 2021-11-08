Green Santa Clarita’s Tips for Sustainable Holidays

With the holiday season in full swing, there’s never been a better time to add a little green into your holiday routine.
Want to see ways on how to make your holidays a sustainable one? Here are a few tips to help reduce, reuse and recycle items for a sustainable holiday season.
Reduce
– Consider using LED lights! In addition to using 90% less energy than traditional incandescent lights, LED bulbs have a much longer life expectancy.
– Place holiday lights and decorations on a timer to conserve energy.
– Instead of purchasing a gift, donate to a local organization in a friend or family member’s name.
– Choose gifts that are durable and long-lasting to reduce single use items.
– Avoid using wrapping paper and use scarves, decorative towels, gifted clothing or a reusable bag to decorate and package gifts instead.
Reuse
– Use cloth tablecloths and napkins for holiday meals.
– Save and reuse gift bags, wrapping paper and bows.
– Use reusable bags when shopping for gifts or food.
– Gift sustainable items including metal and silicone straws, beeswax food wrap, woven cloth produce bags and bamboo utensils.
– Reuse cardboard boxes for mailing gifts.
Recycle
– Search for gifts made from recycled content.
– Recycle cardboard packaging, seasonal catalogs, holiday cards and used wrapping paper.
– Donate old electronics or recycle them through an E-waste recycling program.
– Beginning Dec. 27 – Jan. 8, 2022, you can recycle your holiday tree by placing it curbside on your regular service day. Remember to remove all decorations, lights, tinsel and tree stands. Flocked trees will be picked up, but cannot be recycled.
– Gift a compost bin to repurpose leftover food scraps into composted soil amendment for your home garden.
The Santa Clarita Arts calendar is full of events for the whole community to enjoy with the return of the Sidewalk Poetry Project, new calls for artists and the much-anticipated 30th annual Fine Craft Show.
Within only a few days of its initial ribbon-cutting ceremony, the Canyon Country Community Center hosted hundreds of residents and business leaders who gathered to hear city officials deliver the 2021 State of the City on Thursday.
The Los Angeles County Development Authority has been awarded 73 Housing Choice Vouchers from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, as part of the Foster Youth to Independence initiative.
The Santa Clarita Arts calendar is full of events for the whole community to enjoy with the return of the Sidewalk Poetry Project, new calls for artists and the much-anticipated 30th annual Fine Craft Show.
The California Highway Patrol joins the National Sleep Foundation in recognizing Drowsy Driving Prevention Week, Nov. 7-13, 2021, and reminds drivers to be cognizant of the warning signs of fatigued driving.
During a presentation in the Main Theater in Newhall on Wednesday, Santa Clarita residents heard one community member’s idea on how to combat the California drought through a major feat of civil engineering at the heart of the city.
Within only a few days of its initial ribbon-cutting ceremony, the Canyon Country Community Center hosted hundreds of residents and business leaders who gathered to hear city officials deliver the 2021 State of the City on Thursday.
The Holiday Boutique is back! Relay For Life organizers are excited to host this festive annual event on Saturday, Nov. 20, from 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., at the Santa Clarita United Methodist Church, located at 26640 Bouquet Canyon Road, Saugus.
he County of Los Angeles announced Thursday the appointment of Kelly LoBianco as Executive Director of Economic and Workforce Development for the L.A. County Department of Workforce Development, Aging and Community Services
The public is encouraged to attend a Tuesday, Nov. 23 meeting where the Santa Clarita Valley Groundwater Sustainability Agency Board of Directors will discuss a draft plan for long-term management of the local groundwater basin and address public comment.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.