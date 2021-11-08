Green Santa Clarita’s Tips for Sustainable Holidays

With the holiday season in full swing, there’s never been a better time to add a little green into your holiday routine.

Want to see ways on how to make your holidays a sustainable one? Here are a few tips to help reduce, reuse and recycle items for a sustainable holiday season.

Reduce

– Consider using LED lights! In addition to using 90% less energy than traditional incandescent lights, LED bulbs have a much longer life expectancy.

– Place holiday lights and decorations on a timer to conserve energy.

– Instead of purchasing a gift, donate to a local organization in a friend or family member’s name.

– Choose gifts that are durable and long-lasting to reduce single use items.

– Avoid using wrapping paper and use scarves, decorative towels, gifted clothing or a reusable bag to decorate and package gifts instead.

Reuse

– Use cloth tablecloths and napkins for holiday meals.

– Save and reuse gift bags, wrapping paper and bows.

– Use reusable bags when shopping for gifts or food.

– Gift sustainable items including metal and silicone straws, beeswax food wrap, woven cloth produce bags and bamboo utensils.

– Reuse cardboard boxes for mailing gifts.

Recycle

– Search for gifts made from recycled content.

– Recycle cardboard packaging, seasonal catalogs, holiday cards and used wrapping paper.

– Donate old electronics or recycle them through an E-waste recycling program.

– Beginning Dec. 27 – Jan. 8, 2022, you can recycle your holiday tree by placing it curbside on your regular service day. Remember to remove all decorations, lights, tinsel and tree stands. Flocked trees will be picked up, but cannot be recycled.

– Gift a compost bin to repurpose leftover food scraps into composted soil amendment for your home garden.

Visit GreenSantaClarita.com for more green tips and resources. Happy Holidays from Green Santa Clarita!

