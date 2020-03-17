Groupon Extends Expiration Dates 1 Year

Uploaded: , Tuesday, Mar 17, 2020

By Press Release

GrouponGroupon responds to the coronavirus outbreak by extending the expiration date on its vouchers. Below is the full statement from the company:

“Dear Groupon Customer,

“At Groupon, our hearts go out to everyone affected by the coronavirus (COVID–19) pandemic, and we’re committed to doing everything we can to ensure the safety of our customers, employees and merchants. As a valued Groupon customer, we wanted to share some steps that we’re taking—whether you’ve already bought a Groupon or are considering doing so—to provide you with the flexibility that you need during these uncertain times.

“First, for eligible deals we’re extending the expiration dates for existing Groupons for up to one year to provide you with the maximum amount of time you need to redeem your voucher. We’ll notify you as we extend these dates.

“Second, we’re working with all of our merchants to gauge any impacts to their businesses and take action. If your deal, trip, concert or event has to be canceled, our Customer Support team will proactively reach out to assist you.

“Finally, in the event you receive an exchange or refund, we’ll also give you a promo code worth $10 to use toward your next local experience—which will be good for a full year.*

“As always, if you have any questions about our exchange and refund policies or anything else, please visit groupon.com/support. For any questions about whether a merchant is open for business, please contact them. Their contact information is listed on every Groupon deal page and voucher.

“On behalf of the entire Groupon family, I want to thank you for putting your trust in us and supporting local businesses. We’re committed to working through these challenging circumstances with you together.”

Rich Williams

CEO

Groupon

About Groupon:
Groupon is global e-commerce website, offering a vast mobile and online marketplace where people discover and save on items and activities to do, see, eat and buy.

