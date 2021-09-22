Man Surrenders After Report of Gunshot in Home

Deputies: Call came from child reporting family disturbance

A man surrendered to Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday after a report of a possible gunshot victim in Canyon Country Tuesday evening prompted a response from both law enforcement and paramedics.

Deputies received a call of a family disturbance possibly involving a gun at 5:34 p.m. from a child in a house on the 18000 block of Darter Drive, according to Deputy Morgan Arteaga with the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

The child told deputies that she heard her mother screaming “get away from me” and possible gunshots, said Arteaga.

Deputies took into custody a 41-year-old man reported to be the boyfriend of the mother. A woman and three children were seen escorted away from the home by deputies.

Arteaga said it’s too soon to tell if anyone was injured as deputies worked to clear the house and the Los Angeles County Fire Department stood ready to treat any injuries.

The Fire Department first received the call of the possible shooting at 5:41 p.m.

“We got a call from (the Sheriff’s Department),” said Supervisor Melanie Flores of the Los Angeles County Fire Department, confirming that the original call was for a gunshot victim.

Flores said that paramedics had been told to stage while the SCV Sheriff’s Station worked to ensure the scene was safe for medical personnel to enter.

The number of victims and/or circumstances around the shooting was not immediately available.

This story was last updated at 6:40 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21. This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

