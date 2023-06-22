The Open Book Canyon Country Hosting New, Live Podcast

A live podcast tour is coming to Santa Clarita. The Open Book – Canyon Country will be hosting the podcast, Most Writers Are Fans, on Wednesday, July 12, at 4 p.m. It is hosted by fantasy author Terry Bartley and describes itself as a podcast that explores the intersection between writing and fandom.

“I love hearing about why someone decides to get into a creative profession and what things inspired them along the way,” Bartley said.

In each episode, Bartley interviews a writer, and he says he uses the word writer very broadly. The show has featured fiction writers, poets, stand-up comedians, musicians, and game designers. This episode will feature the pop singer/songwriter Olen.

“I’m really excited to get to talk to Olen about what got them into this. I think the most interesting thing about writers is that we all decided one day that we had a story to tell,” Bartley said. “I want to hear why he feels like he needs to tell it.”

Olen is an indie pop musician, formerly of the indie pop duo Armors. He writes lyrics about personal experiences, including mental health, insecurities, and a crush on a barista. He has toured with the bands Aly+AJ and Sub-Radio.

Bartley says he is touring across the country for more than to promote his podcast. His debut book is also coming out this summer. Tyranny of the Fey is a collection of short stories set in a connected fantasy world.

“This feels like a long time coming. I’ve been writing for about five years now,” Bartley said. “I can’t wait to be able to talk to people about these characters that have been living in my head for so long.”

Most Writers Are Fans is available on any podcast streaming platform, such as Apple Podcasts or Spotify. Tyranny of the Fey is available in hardcover, ebook, and audiobook. It can be pre-ordered online or at most independent bookstores. Tyranny of the Fey is scheduled for release on Aug. 15.

