Hart Board Recognizes Winners at Student Television Network Convention
| Monday, Mar 28, 2022

The William S. Hart Union School District Governing Board honored several students and teachers during the board meeting held March 16. The students recently won awards at the Student Television Network National Convention.

Each year, the Student Television Network holds a convention where students and teachers convene for several days of education, competition and networking with each other and professionals.

The Board recognized students from five Hart District schools who participated in the 2022 convention held in Long Beach Feb. 18 to Feb. 21.

Students from Canyon High, Castaic High, Hart High, West Ranch High and Placerita Junior High Schools participated in competitions at this year’s annual convention, winning the following awards:

Placerita Junior High School

Honorable Mention – Anchor Team

3rd Place – Personal Vlog

3rd Place – Silent Film

Canyon High School

Honorable Mention – Nat Package

Castaic High School

Honorable Mention – Anchor Team

2nd Place – Convention Promo

2nd Place – Crazy 8s Short Film

West Ranch High School

Honorable Mention: Vertical Storytelling

Honorable Mention – Convention Promo

3rd Place – Movie Trailer

2nd Place – Silent Film

2nd Place – PSA

West Ranch High School was also involved in collaboration with other schools to create the opening video for the convention.

District teachers Ryanne Meschkat, Jennifer Overdevest and Paul Kass served on the convention planning committee. Paul Kass serves as the president of the Student Television Network Board of Directors.
