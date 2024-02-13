header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
February 13
1999 - SCV & AV split off from 805 area code to become 661 [story]
Pacific Telephone
NextGen MediaMakers Festival Seeks Student Films, Broadcasts
| Tuesday, Feb 13, 2024

The Santa Clarita Valley Media Collaborative is seeking student broadcasts and films from junior high and high school students in the Santa Clarita Valley for the inaugural NextGen MediaMakers Festival competition. The SCV Media Collaborative and NextGen MediaMakers Festival are a service of SCVTV, a 501c3 nonprofit organization.

“We know there are so many talented young media makers in the Santa Clarita Valley,” said SCVTV Executive Director Jessica Boyer. “We want to give these creators a showcase for their work.”

The NextGen MediaMakers Festival competition will offer SCV students five categories of film submissions and broadcast programs. An awards ceremony and community event will be held May 18 at the Canyon Country Community Center. Awards will be presented for first, second and third place.

There are two categories of films open to all junior high and high school students: Silent Film and Short Film.

There are three categories of completion open to students participating in school media classes: Feature Story, Public Service Announcements (PSAs) and Broadcast Show. Only schools can submit in the Broadcast category. Public and private junior high and high school entries must be submitted only by the program instructor.

The deadline for all film and broadcast competition submissions is Friday, April 12 at 8 p.m.

The competition is free to enter for school programs. A fee of $20 will be applied to individual entrants in the silent film and short film categories.

The 2024 NextGen MediaMakers Festival Committee includes media and education professionals as well as local nonprofit leaders.

Sponsors of the NextGen MediaMakers Festival include the city of Santa Clarita, Student Television Network, Black Magic (DaVinci Resolve), Backstage, Filmcraft, Final Draft, G Media Insurance, NFMLA/New Filmmakers L.A., and Quixote.

Additional sponsorships, including student award sponsors, are still being sought. More information can be found here.

The mission of the NextGen MediaMakers Festival is to provide a competitive outlet for students while creating a community around local professionals, businesses and other organizations who are involved in the Santa Clarita Valley media industry. The NextGen MediaMakers Festival aims to establish a support system and network for media professionals, businesses, and other organizations; and provide resources, events, classes and workshops to create a shared knowledge database.

For more information about the festival and to access festival entry forms visit nextgenmediafest.org, contact info@nextgenmediafest.org or call (661) 251-8820.
Wilk Protests AT&T Effort to End Landline Phone Service
Tuesday, Feb 13, 2024
Wilk Protests AT&T Effort to End Landline Phone Service
California State Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) announced he has sent a letter to the California Public Utilities Commission calling on the agency to exercise caution as it reviews AT&T’s request to end landline service in California and take into account critical needs of senior citizens and residents living in rural and mountain communities.
FULL STORY...
LASD Asks Public’s Help in Locating Missing Canyon Country Man
Tuesday, Feb 13, 2024
LASD Asks Public’s Help in Locating Missing Canyon Country Man
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help locating Missing Person Darryl Louis Marshall. He is a 72 year-old male Black who was last contacted on Monday, Feb. 12, at 2 p.m. on the 27800 block of Solamint Road in Canyon Country.
FULL STORY...
Feb. 17: Zonta of SCV LifeForward Workshop ‘Importance of Boundaries’
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley will host a free workshop designed to help participants focus on the importance of boundaries in our lives.
Feb. 17: Zonta of SCV LifeForward Workshop ‘Importance of Boundaries’
NextGen MediaMakers Festival Seeks Student Films, Broadcasts
Calling all young media creators in Santa Clarita Valley! Don't miss the NextGen MediaMakers Festival!
NextGen MediaMakers Festival Seeks Student Films, Broadcasts
Wilk Protests AT&T Effort to End Landline Phone Service
California State Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) announced he has sent a letter to the California Public Utilities Commission calling on the agency to exercise caution as it reviews AT&T’s request to end landline service in California and take into account critical needs of senior citizens and residents living in rural and mountain communities.
Wilk Protests AT&T Effort to End Landline Phone Service
LASD Asks Public’s Help in Locating Missing Canyon Country Man
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help locating Missing Person Darryl Louis Marshall. He is a 72 year-old male Black who was last contacted on Monday, Feb. 12, at 2 p.m. on the 27800 block of Solamint Road in Canyon Country.
LASD Asks Public’s Help in Locating Missing Canyon Country Man
CSUN to Present 39th Annual Assistive Technology Conference
California State University, Northridge invites the public to join some of the world’s leading accessibility and assistive technology industry leaders next month at the 39th Annual CSUN Assistive Technology Conference, scheduled to take place March 18-22 at the Anaheim Marriott.
CSUN to Present 39th Annual Assistive Technology Conference
Kathleen Fortine’s Legacy Lives On With COC Scholarships
For every student who has recieved a scholarship through College of the Canyons there is a story. There are numerous scholarships available to COC students thanks to the generousity of individuals and businesses as well as the efforts of scholarship fundraisers.
Kathleen Fortine’s Legacy Lives On With COC Scholarships
April 6: Cajun’s Aviation Dream Fundraiser
Cajun's Aviation Dream Fundraiser will host a day of flight on Saturday, April 6 at the Aviation Museum of Santa Paula, 800 E. Santa Maria St., #E Santa Paula, Ca 93060, the home air field of fallen 2018 USAF Thunderbird Pilot #4, Maj. Stephen “Cajun” Del Bagno.
April 6: Cajun’s Aviation Dream Fundraiser
April 27: Annual Celebrity Waiter Dinner Will Be ‘California Dreamin’
The annual Celebrity Waiter Dinner to benefit the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center will be held Saturday, April 27 in the outdoor courtyard of the Bella Vida SCV Senior Center.
April 27: Annual Celebrity Waiter Dinner Will Be ‘California Dreamin’
Feb. 21: SCV Chamber Mixer at Tommy’s Castaic
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce invites SCV business professionals to an evening of productive networking, lively conversation and collaboration with fellow professionals and business owners to the Business After Hours networking mixer at Tommy's Castaic
Feb. 21: SCV Chamber Mixer at Tommy’s Castaic
Mustangs Set Two School Records at Sunshine Invitational
The Master's University track and field teams took on top competition at the Sunshine Invitational in Santa Barbara Saturday.
Mustangs Set Two School Records at Sunshine Invitational
Winning Streak Ends for COC Women’s Tennis
College of the Canyons hosted a pair of matches on Saturday, picking up a win over San Diego City College in the morning session before having its six-match win streak halted by American River College during the afternoon affair.
Winning Streak Ends for COC Women’s Tennis
Feb. 14: COC Board of Trustees Regular Business Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will meet for a regular business meeting Wednesday, Feb. 14, beginning with closed session at 4:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 5 p.m.
Feb. 14: COC Board of Trustees Regular Business Meeting
Feb. 13: SUSD Regular Board Meeting
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, Feb. 13, with closed session beginning at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by public session at 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 13: SUSD Regular Board Meeting
May 16: VIA Workforce Development Conference
The Valley Industry Association of Santa Clarita is proud to announce its highly anticipated VIA Workforce Development Conference 2024
May 16: VIA Workforce Development Conference
Feb. 16-18: Newhallywood Silent Film Festival Returns to Santa Clarita
Transport yourself to the early days of silent cinema and explore some of the most iconic movies ever created at the 2024 Newhallywood Silent Film Festival.
Feb. 16-18: Newhallywood Silent Film Festival Returns to Santa Clarita
CSUN Extends Intent to Enroll Deadline to June 1
In response to the Department of Education’s delay in releasing FAFSA information to universities, California State University, Northridge has extended the Intent to Enroll deadline from May 1 to June 1.
CSUN Extends Intent to Enroll Deadline to June 1
COC Golf Standout Motoko Shimoji Commits to Fresno State
College of the Canyons standout Motoko Shimoji, who helped the Lady Cougars win the 3C2A State Championship last fall, will continue her career at California State University, Fresno after committing to the Bulldogs program.
COC Golf Standout Motoko Shimoji Commits to Fresno State
American Red Cross Announces Santa Clarita Blood Drives
The American Red Cross urges Santa Clarita donors to give blood or platelets now to continue to strengthen the national blood supply for the month of February.
American Red Cross Announces Santa Clarita Blood Drives
Supes Focus on Youth, Seniors Experiencing Homelessness
Last week, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to approve a motion introduced by Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Holly J. Mitchell that brings heightened attention and focus on transitional age youth and seniors experiencing homelessness in the County.
Supes Focus on Youth, Seniors Experiencing Homelessness
Ken Striplin | Shop Local This Valentine’s Day
Valentine’s Day, a celebration of love and affection, has traditionally been marked by gestures of thoughtful gifts and romantic dining experiences.
Ken Striplin | Shop Local This Valentine’s Day
‘NCIS,’ ‘S.W.A.T.,’ Among Nine Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the list of nine productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Feb. 12 - Sunday, Feb. 18.
‘NCIS,’ ‘S.W.A.T.,’ Among Nine Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
CalArts Faculty Swapan Chaudhuri Receives California Arts Council Award
The California Arts Council announced the recipients of the Individual Artist Fellowship grant awards in December. Among the 35 selected artists is Swapan Chaudhuri, longtime faculty in the Herb Alpert School of Music at the California Institute of the Arts.
CalArts Faculty Swapan Chaudhuri Receives California Arts Council Award
SCV Ninth-Grader Releases Short Documentary on Climate Journey
Thirteen months after his very simple and childlike idea to take two soccer balls to Qatar during the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Ismachiah Oduwole, a Santa Clarita ninth-grader, began to show the world a fresh and fun approach to the climate and sustainability awareness campaign about our planet.
SCV Ninth-Grader Releases Short Documentary on Climate Journey
