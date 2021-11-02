header image

1987 - City of Santa Clarita formation approved at the polls; Buck McKeon, Jan Heidt, Jo Anne Darcy, Carl Boyer III, Dennis Koontz win first City Council election (in that order) [story]
Hart Board to Discuss Labor Agreements, Census Data
Tuesday, Nov 2, 2021
| Tuesday, Nov 2, 2021
Hart District

The William S. Hart Union High School District governing board is set to discuss labor union bargaining agreements as well as the 2020 U.S. Census data during its Wednesday night regular meeting.

According to the agenda that is publicly posted before each of the regular board meetings, the board members are set to decide on either ratifying or publicly disclosing their negotiated agreements with the classified and certificated staff unions following months of bargaining between the labor associations and the Hart district.

For the California School Employees Association Chapter 349, the board will vote on whether to approve the agreed-upon terms for the contract negotiations involving a 3% increase to unit members’ salary schedules. For those employees who were working during the 2020-21 school year, the agreement would make the bump retroactive to July 1, 2020.

“Classified unit members hired during the 2020-2021 school year will receive a pro-rated amount to the date the classified unit member began district employment,” the agreement reads. “Unit members who retired during the 2020-2021 school year, prior to the end of the work year, will receive a pro-rated amount.”

In exchange, according to the agreement published by the district, the CSEA negotiators withdrew the requests for changes to their contract’s leave time and work week hours policies.

The board will vote on publicly disclosing the $6,810,049 increase to Hart District Teachers Association, or HDTA, salary schedules and the $879,693 to that of the unrepresented staff’s salary schedules.

The board is also slated to discuss the impact of the 2020 Census data on the district’s trustee area population balance.

“After review of the current trustee areas in conjunction with the most recent Census data, it has been determined that adjustments to the district’s trustee area map are needed to remain in compliance with the (California Voting Rights Act) and California Education Code 5019.5,” reads the board agenda. “The district will commence the process of making adjustments to the trustee area map and will ensure the process is completed by Feb. 28, 2022.”

The regular meeting for the governing board is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. at the district’s administrative office, located at 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway. Masks will be required for those who enter. The meeting will be livestreamed for those who wish to attend the meeting virtually at https://youtu.be/dIJ_AgYx604.

