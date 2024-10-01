header image

October 1
1842 - Proof of discovery: New York Observer (newspaper) reports on gold in Placerita Canyon [story]
New York Observer
Hart District Celebrates Five Years of Wellness Centers
Tuesday, Oct 1, 2024

The William S. Hart Union High School District is celebrating five years of supporting the mental health and well-being of students through its wellness centers.

Friday, Sept. 27 marked the five-year anniversary of the opening of the first wellness centers at Canyon High School and West Ranch High School.

This week’s grand opening of the wellness pavilion at Bowman High School fulfills the Governing Board’s focus to provide wellness centers on every Hart District campus.

Assessment of basic school needs

Case management

Crisis intervention

Drop-in support

Education and awareness programing

Individual and group therapy

Parent education

Referrals to community resources

Staff presentations and consultations

Support and empowerment groups

“We are incredibly proud of the impact our wellness centers have had on the lives of our students,” said Dr. Michael Vierra, Interim Superintendent. “By providing these essential services, we are helping to create a positive and supportive learning environment where students can thrive.”

The district’s wellness centers have been instrumental in improving student outcomes and promoting a culture of well-being. Through a combination of preventative care, early intervention, and comprehensive support, these centers are helping to ensure that students have the tools they need to succeed academically and personally.

The Hart District would like to thank the WiSH Education Foundation for its invaluable support in the founding of the wellness centers. The district looks forward to continued partnership with the WiSH Foundation and other community partners in the focus on enhancing the health and well-being of students.

For more information visit https://sites.google.com/hartdistrict.org/hartdistrictwellness/home.

to learn more about the Wish Education Foundation visit www.wisheducationfoundation.org.
