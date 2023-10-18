Hart District Releases 2023 California Academic Assessment Scores

The California Department of Education has released results for the California Smarter Balanced Assessments in English Language Arts and Math. California Science Test results have also been released. The test scores reflect the academic performance of students for a second consecutive year following the significant challenges posed by the pandemic. Local academic achievement scores mirror state and national trends.
“We are pleased to see some promising improvements in our statewide assessment data – especially in the areas of Math and Science,” said Superintendent Mike Kuhlman. “While our English Language Arts scores generally maintained or saw some moderate declines, the students of the Hart District continue to significantly outpace county and state averages. The data from these assessments affirms the hard work of our teachers and students while also helping us to identify areas for focused intervention to ensure increasing student achievement.”
State Assessment Results for the Hart District, the County of Los Angeles, and California
Percentage of Students Meeting or Exceeding State Standards. (Click on graph to enlarge photo).
Highlighted Areas of Growth in the Hart District
Six Hart District high schools and four junior high schools increased the percentage of students meeting or exceeding state standards in Math in 2023.
Canyon High School
Castaic High School
Golden Valley High School
Saugus High School
Valencia High School
West Ranch High School
Arroyo Seco Junior High School
La Mesa Junior High School
Placerita Junior High School
Rio Norte Junior High School
Multiple student subgroups increased the percentage of students meeting or exceeding state standards in Math in 2023.
Homeless
Economically Disadvantaged
Black
Hispanic
White
Six Hart District high schools and two junior high schools increased the percentage of students meeting or exceeding state standards in Science in 2023.
Academy of the Canyons
Canyon High School
Castaic High School
Saugus High School
Valencia High School
West Ranch High School
Placerita Junior High School
Rio Norte Pico Junior High School
Multiple student subgroups increased the percentage of students meeting or exceeding state standards in Science in 2023.
Homeless
Asian
Black
Hispanic
White
Five Hart District high schools increased the percentage of students meeting or exceeding state standards in English Language Arts in 2023.
Bowman High School
Golden Valley High School
Learning Post Academy
Saugus High School
Valencia High school
Our Homeless student subgroup saw increases in English Language Arts in 2023.
The William S. Hart Union High School District continues to support all students through the implementation of the District’s Strategic Plan. Teachers and staff engage in on-going collaboration and planning, using student data, and implementing early student intervention through a Multi-Tiered System of Support (MTSS) for academic, behavioral and social-emotional needs.
