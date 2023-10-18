Hart District Releases 2023 California Academic Assessment Scores

The California Department of Education has released results for the California Smarter Balanced Assessments in English Language Arts and Math. California Science Test results have also been released. The test scores reflect the academic performance of students for a second consecutive year following the significant challenges posed by the pandemic. Local academic achievement scores mirror state and national trends.

“We are pleased to see some promising improvements in our statewide assessment data – especially in the areas of Math and Science,” said Superintendent Mike Kuhlman. “While our English Language Arts scores generally maintained or saw some moderate declines, the students of the Hart District continue to significantly outpace county and state averages. The data from these assessments affirms the hard work of our teachers and students while also helping us to identify areas for focused intervention to ensure increasing student achievement.”

State Assessment Results for the Hart District, the County of Los Angeles, and California

Percentage of Students Meeting or Exceeding State Standards. (Click on graph to enlarge photo).

Highlighted Areas of Growth in the Hart District

Six Hart District high schools and four junior high schools increased the percentage of students meeting or exceeding state standards in Math in 2023.

Canyon High School Castaic High School Golden Valley High School Saugus High School Valencia High School West Ranch High School Arroyo Seco Junior High School La Mesa Junior High School Placerita Junior High School Rio Norte Junior High School

Multiple student subgroups increased the percentage of students meeting or exceeding state standards in Math in 2023.

Homeless

Economically Disadvantaged

Black

Hispanic

White

Six Hart District high schools and two junior high schools increased the percentage of students meeting or exceeding state standards in Science in 2023.

Academy of the Canyons Canyon High School Castaic High School Saugus High School Valencia High School West Ranch High School Placerita Junior High School Rio Norte Pico Junior High School

Multiple student subgroups increased the percentage of students meeting or exceeding state standards in Science in 2023.

Homeless

Asian

Black

Hispanic

White

Five Hart District high schools increased the percentage of students meeting or exceeding state standards in English Language Arts in 2023.

Bowman High School Golden Valley High School Learning Post Academy Saugus High School Valencia High school

Our Homeless student subgroup saw increases in English Language Arts in 2023.

The William S. Hart Union High School District continues to support all students through the implementation of the District’s Strategic Plan. Teachers and staff engage in on-going collaboration and planning, using student data, and implementing early student intervention through a Multi-Tiered System of Support (MTSS) for academic, behavioral and social-emotional needs.

