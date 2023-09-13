header image



September 13
1964 - Fire fighters mop up after blaze in Bouquet Canyon that destroyed world's largest live oak tree [story]
fire
Hart Park Mourns Loss of ‘Trouble,’ Among Park’s Oldest Bison
| Wednesday, Sep 13, 2023
Water drop


The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation is saddened to announce the death of “Here Comes Trouble,” a senior female bison at William S. Hart Park over the weekend.

The bison, affectionately known as “Here Comes Trouble” or “Trouble” for short, was one of the oldest and most spirited members of the bison herd living in the park.

“We are saddened by the loss of Trouble, one of our most beloved bison at William S. Hart Park,” said Norma García-González, Director, L.A. County Parks, “Trouble was part of the L.A. County Parks family for 35 years. She will be greatly missed.”

According to the National Park Service, bison may live in the wild for 15 years and in captivity, bison may live as long as 25 years. Trouble exceeded the life expectancy of bison in captivity – living a full 35 years under the care of William S. Hart Park staff.

“Trouble brought a lot of joy to those who crossed her path,” said Supervisor Kathryn Barger. “Her personality always shone through, and she made both park visitors and staff smile with her antics. She will be greatly missed.”

Trouble was born at William S. Hart Park on April 12, 1988 and gained her reputation of a feisty bison because she often picked fights with her herd mates. She also had a playful side and sometimes challenged the park staff by squaring up to the truck during the morning feeding time. She was a beloved and memorable character among the herd, enjoyed by park visitors and staff, who frequently said, “Here comes Trouble” when they saw her approaching.

L.A. County Parks is home to more than 210 animals, many unable to survive in the wild and in need of care by L.A. County Park stewards and professionals. L.A. County Parks cherishes the bison herd as a historical and cultural asset of William S. Hart Park since 1962 and is committed to preserving their legacy and well-being. L.A. County Parks expresses its condolences to the visitors, volunteers, and staff who have grown fond of Trouble over the years. It invites them to continue supporting and enjoying the remaining ten bison in their scenic home at William S. Hart Park.
Today in SCV History (Sept. 13)
1964 - Fire fighters mop up after blaze in Bouquet Canyon that destroyed world's largest live oak tree [story]
fire
