Hart District Celebrates Academic Excellence with CIF Award Wins

The William S. Hart Union High School District has announced outstanding academic achievements by district student-athletes with 10 awards presented in the 36th Annual California Interscholastic Federation Southern Section – FORD Academic Awards Program. The awards were announced on March 21.

The CIF Academic Awards recognize the achievements of student-athletes who excel in the classroom while competing in high school sports.

Two Hart District teams were recognized for their exceptional collective GPA, earning prestigious CIF Team Academic Awards. The West Ranch High School Boys Tennis team and Boys Volleyball team were recognized for remarkable dedication to both athletics and academics. Academic team winners will be honored in a pre-game ceremony before the April 22 Los Angeles Angels game.

Additionally, eight Hart District student-athletes received individual recognition as CIF Southern Section Student-Athletes of the Year. The award exemplify the true meaning of a well-rounded student, excelling in both academics and athletics. The honorees include:

Josephine Regez, Canyon High School – Basketball

Juan Gonzalez, Canyon High School – Soccer

Ian Ramirez, Castaic High School – Tennis

Regan Thompson, Castaic High School – Track & Field

Haley Moon, Hart High School – Tennis

Soren Stephenson, Hart High School – Tennis

Brennan Leem, West Ranch High School – Basketball

Madeline Choi, West Ranch High School – Swimming & Diving

“We are incredibly proud of these student-athletes for their hard work and commitment to excellence,” said Hart District Superintendent Mike Kuhlman. “These awards are a testament to the outstanding support provided by our dedicated coaches, teachers, and families.”

