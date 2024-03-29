Hart District Celebrates Academic Excellence with CIF Award Wins

The William S. Hart Union High School District has announced outstanding academic achievements by district student-athletes with 10 awards presented in the 36th Annual California Interscholastic Federation Southern Section – FORD Academic Awards Program. The awards were announced on March 21.
The CIF Academic Awards recognize the achievements of student-athletes who excel in the classroom while competing in high school sports.
Two Hart District teams were recognized for their exceptional collective GPA, earning prestigious CIF Team Academic Awards. The West Ranch High School Boys Tennis team and Boys Volleyball team were recognized for remarkable dedication to both athletics and academics. Academic team winners will be honored in a pre-game ceremony before the April 22 Los Angeles Angels game.
Additionally, eight Hart District student-athletes received individual recognition as CIF Southern Section Student-Athletes of the Year. The award exemplify the true meaning of a well-rounded student, excelling in both academics and athletics. The honorees include:
Josephine Regez, Canyon High School – Basketball
Juan Gonzalez, Canyon High School – Soccer
Ian Ramirez, Castaic High School – Tennis
Regan Thompson, Castaic High School – Track & Field
Haley Moon, Hart High School – Tennis
Soren Stephenson, Hart High School – Tennis
Brennan Leem, West Ranch High School – Basketball
Madeline Choi, West Ranch High School – Swimming & Diving
“We are incredibly proud of these student-athletes for their hard work and commitment to excellence,” said Hart District Superintendent Mike Kuhlman. “These awards are a testament to the outstanding support provided by our dedicated coaches, teachers, and families.”
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.