Hart Standout Laney Grider Commits to TMU

Laney Grider, the 5 feet 10 inch guard from Hart High School, has signed her national letter of intent to play her college basketball with The Master’s University.

Choosing to stay close to her home in Santa Clarita, Grider played varsity basketball all four years while with Hart, being chosen Rookie of the Year in 2020 to Foothill League Player of the Year in 2023.

“Laney’s game is smooth,” said TMU head coach Lisa Zamroz. “She has a fundamental style of play that makes the game look easy. Her court vision mixed with her ability to score makes her a tough cover. We’re very excited to add another Santa Clarita native to the family.”

Scoring more than 1,000 points in her prep career, Grider was an All-CIF selection in both her junior and senior years. During her final season, she averaged 15.3 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 4.4 apg and 2.5 steals per game.

“I chose Master’s because I would be able to both grow in my faith and on the court,” Grider said. “I immediately felt a connection to the girls on the team and the students around campus, all who create such a loving, faithful and supportive environment.”

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...