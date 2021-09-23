header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
77°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
September 23
1948 - Agua Dulce Women's Club organized [timeline]
Women's Club
Hazy SCV Skies from Sequoia Forest Fires
Courtesy of The Signal, signalscv.com
| Thursday, Sep 23, 2021
Smoke
The U.S. National Weather Service Los Angeles forecast smoke over the Los Angeles are for the next couple of days. U.S. National Weather Service Los Angeles.

 

A “significant amount of smoke” from the Windy and KNP Complex fires northeast of Bakersfield in the Sequoia National Forest have entered the Los Angeles area, according to a Thursday morning tweet from the U.S. National Weather Service Los Angeles.

A link embedded in the tweet links to a high-resolution smoke model that shows smoke staying in the area for the next couple of days.

“Avoid or limit outdoor activities in areas of the worst smoke,” the tweet advised.

The Angeles National Forest issued a smoke advisory for forest visitors, noting they may see and smell smoke from the Sequoia forest fires, according to a tweet sent by the forest’s account.

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station also addressed local weather conditions on Twitter.

“There are no ongoing active brush fires in SCV reported at this time. Please use caution outdoors due to poor air quality,” the Station tweeted Thursday morning.

In the past two weeks, U.S. Forest Service and Los Angeles County Fire Department fire crews fought two brush fires near Castaic.

The Route Fire, which started on Sept. 11, was fully contained and burned 464 acres.

The Emigrant Fire, adjacent to Pyramid Lake, has burned 255 acres since it started Sept. 17. It was 80% contained, as of Thursday morning.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Hospital Admittance Up 50%; SCV Cases Total 35,477
Thursday, Sep 23, 2021
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Hospital Admittance Up 50%; SCV Cases Total 35,477
Officials from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital are once again urging those eligible to get vaccinated, as the hospital is experiencing a marked influx of COVID-19 patients, hospital spokesman Patrick Moody said Thursday.
FULL STORY...
Hazy SCV Skies from Sequoia Forest Fires
Thursday, Sep 23, 2021
Hazy SCV Skies from Sequoia Forest Fires
A “significant amount of smoke” from the Windy and KNP Complex fires northeast of Bakersfield in the Sequoia National Forest have entered the Los Angeles area, according to a Thursday morning tweet from the U.S. National Weather Service Los Angeles.
FULL STORY...
Chiquita Canyon Landfill Health Report Nearing Final Process
Thursday, Sep 23, 2021
Chiquita Canyon Landfill Health Report Nearing Final Process
The Chiquita Canyon Landfill Technical Advisory Committee met Wednesday afternoon to discuss updates at the Val Verde landfill.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Hospital Admittance Up 50%; SCV Cases Total 35,477
Officials from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital are once again urging those eligible to get vaccinated, as the hospital is experiencing a marked influx of COVID-19 patients, hospital spokesman Patrick Moody said Thursday.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Hospital Admittance Up 50%; SCV Cases Total 35,477
Hazy SCV Skies from Sequoia Forest Fires
A “significant amount of smoke” from the Windy and KNP Complex fires northeast of Bakersfield in the Sequoia National Forest have entered the Los Angeles area, according to a Thursday morning tweet from the U.S. National Weather Service Los Angeles.
Hazy SCV Skies from Sequoia Forest Fires
Scarecrow Alley Coming to Old Town Newhall
Spookiness is on its way to Main Street in Old Town Newhall.
Scarecrow Alley Coming to Old Town Newhall
Chiquita Canyon Landfill Health Report Nearing Final Process
The Chiquita Canyon Landfill Technical Advisory Committee met Wednesday afternoon to discuss updates at the Val Verde landfill.
Chiquita Canyon Landfill Health Report Nearing Final Process
Tickets Now on Sale for Bridge to Home’s 2021 Soup for the Soul Virtual Fundraiser
Following a record-breaking event in 2020 – Soup for the Soul will once again be presented virtually in 2021.
Tickets Now on Sale for Bridge to Home’s 2021 Soup for the Soul Virtual Fundraiser
Community Invited to Annual Evening of Remembrance
The city of Santa Clarita’s annual Evening of Remembrance event will occur on Wednesday, Sept. 29, beginning with a Walk of Remembrance at 6:15 p.m., followed by the program at 6:45 p.m.
Community Invited to Annual Evening of Remembrance
Cougars Football Continuing with Community Invite Tradition
College of the Canyons is continuing its tradition of inviting community groups to experience Cougar football during the 2021 season, with all healthcare workers and first responders invited to attend Saturday’s game vs. Palomar College free of charge.
Cougars Football Continuing with Community Invite Tradition
Oct. 2: American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life
The Santa Clarita chapter of the American Cancer Society is excited to announce its annual leading fundraiser of the year — Relay For Life - will take place on Saturday, Oct. 2, at the Westfield Town Center Mall, from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Oct. 2: American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life
Newhall Shooting Sends One Person to Hospital
At least one person was reported wounded in a shooting in Newhall Wednesday night, prompting a response from law enforcement and medical personnel.
Newhall Shooting Sends One Person to Hospital
Oct. 9: Circle of Hope’s 17th Annual Tea Celebration
Are you ready for a “Partea”? Circle of Hope’s 17th Annual Tea Celebration will be held at the Hyatt Regency Valencia on Saturday, Oct. 9, beginning at 11:00 a.m.
Oct. 9: Circle of Hope’s 17th Annual Tea Celebration
Betty Reid Soskin Named California’s Newest Education Ambassador
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond proudly recognized Betty Reid Soskin, a pioneering Bay Area civil rights activist and the oldest living National Park Ranger serving in the United States, as an Ambassador to California Education on her 100th birthday.
Betty Reid Soskin Named California’s Newest Education Ambassador
Status Updates Released for Mojave Area State Parks
The Mojave Area California State Parks  recently announced status updates for public use.
Status Updates Released for Mojave Area State Parks
Today in SCV History (Sept. 23)
1948 - Agua Dulce Women's Club organized [timeline]
Women's Club
Verizon Wireless Facility Approved By Planning Commission
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission approved the installation and operation of a Verizon wireless communication facility that will expand wireless coverage in the city’s center. 
Verizon Wireless Facility Approved By Planning Commission
Wilk Honors Local Hispanic Community Leaders
State Senator Scott Wilk is honoring four Hispanic community leaders to commemorate National Hispanic Heritage Month. 
Wilk Honors Local Hispanic Community Leaders
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Nursing Facility Numbers See Decline; Santa Clarita Cases total: 35,403
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Wednesday confirmed 41 new deaths and 1,750 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 35,403 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Nursing Facility Numbers See Decline; Santa Clarita Cases total: 35,403
COC’s Virtual Green STEM Summit Slated For October
College of the Canyons and the Santa Clarita Environmental Education Consortium, SCEEC, will virtually host the 2021 Green STEM Summit on Saturday, Oct. 9 with the purpose of introducing students to green careers.
COC’s Virtual Green STEM Summit Slated For October
Angeles National Forest Ending Closure Order
The Angeles National Forest will end its forest closure order Wednesday at 11:59 pm, a week past the expiration of the California regional closure.
Angeles National Forest Ending Closure Order
State Superintendent Seeks To Increase Literacy By Third Grade For All California Students
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced a vision for ensuring that every California student will learn to read by third grade by the year 2026 during a virtual press conference on Tuesday
State Superintendent Seeks To Increase Literacy By Third Grade For All California Students
Pets Get A Second Chance With New Rehoming Program
In an effort to keep adopted pets from returning to the shelter, the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control has launched a free online resource center to help pet owners who can no longer keep their pets.
Pets Get A Second Chance With New Rehoming Program
Santa Clarita Population Has Grown Over 50,000 In Ten Years
The population of the city of Santa Clarita grew by 22.9% between 2010 and 2020, according to U.S. Census data released Monday that will be used to redistrict boundaries for various political offices in California. 
Santa Clarita Population Has Grown Over 50,000 In Ten Years
Court Rules In Favor Of Cemex Over Bureau Of Land Management
A federal court handed international mining conglomerate Cemex a win last week in its decades-long battle to establish a mining operation in Soledad Canyon.    
Court Rules In Favor Of Cemex Over Bureau Of Land Management
Community Gets Ready For Relay For Life With Local Relay Rally
The American Cancer Society Santa Clarita Valley held a Relay Rally at Westfield Valencia Town Center Saturday afternoon to raise awareness about its annual Relay for Life of the Santa Clarita Valley event on Saturday, Oct. 2. 
Community Gets Ready For Relay For Life With Local Relay Rally
Today in SCV History (Sept. 22)
1923 - Newhall Chamber of Commerce organizes community cleanup day [story]
cleanup day
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: