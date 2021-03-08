header image

1913 - Castaic Range War: Chromicle ally Billy Rose shoots, wounds landowner William W. Jenkins [story]
Bill Jenkins
Henry Mayo Administers 1,000 COVID-19 Vaccines to SCV Educators
| Monday, Mar 8, 2021
scv educators
Pediatricians Mona Shah, MD, left, and Morris Yen, MD, give COVID-19 vaccinations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia on Saturday, March 6, 2021. | Photo: Dan Watson / The Signal.

 

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia planned to administer 1,000 COVID-19 vaccines on Saturday to SCV educators and school site staff who are in the early stages of having returned to campuses or planning to return to campuses.

The event, which was headed up by pediatricians Dr. Morris Yen and Dr. Mona Shah volunteering their Saturday, was designed to give free vaccines to teachers, staff, and administrators from all five local school districts.

“It’s just to prove how important they are to our community,” Yen said. “If they’re protected, then our kids can start going back to school, living a great life, living a normal life.”

In total, the clinic has administered 21,406 vaccines to the elderly and frontline health care workers. But the teachers and administrators were excited — a little nervous — to receive their potentially lifesaving vaccine.

scv educators

Pediatrician Mona Shah, MD gives COVID-19 vaccinations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia on Saturday, March 6, 2021. | Photo: Dan Watson / The Signal.

“I will say that everyone’s been really happy to get their shot; some have been nervous, but everyone’s still been very, very grateful and happy,” Yen said. “I think they’ve gotten a shot in a long time, but they’re happy to get the shot now.”

One such teacher standing in line was a Castaic district teacher Tommy Gillette.

“They set up the vaccines for the teachers, and it was pretty easy to make an appointment,” Gillette said. “I figured I might as well take advantage.”

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital staff said the teachers were given a website address that they could easily access and sign up through.

“I mean, I’m just kind of excited to get it over with,” Gillette said. “I’d rather be safe than sorry.”

scv educators

Pediatrician Morris Yen, MD, gives COVID-19 vaccinations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia on Saturday, March 6, 2021. | Photo: Dan Watson / The Signal.
CHP Arrests Lancaster Corrections Officer on Suspicion of DUI
Monday, Mar 8, 2021
State Updates Blueprint, Outdoor Activities and Theme Parks Set to Reopen
Friday, Mar 5, 2021
State Updates Blueprint, Outdoor Activities and Theme Parks Set to Reopen
On Friday, the California Department of Public Health released updates to the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy reopening framework focused on activities that can be conducted outdoors with consistent masking which will take effect April 1.
FULL STORY...
Longtime Master’s Prof Abner Chou Named TMUS Interim President
The Master’s University and Seminary announced Friday that its board of directors had selected longtime professor Abner Chou as interim president of TMUS following the resignation of Sam Horn on February 26.
Longtime Master’s Prof Abner Chou Named TMUS Interim President
Foothill Cross-Country Exhibition Weekend Concludes
Foothill League cross-country exhibition weekend concluded Saturday at Central Park as Golden Valley faced West Ranch followed by a separate meet between Hart and Valencia.
Foothill Cross-Country Exhibition Weekend Concludes
CHP Arrests Lancaster Corrections Officer on Suspicion of DUI
California Highway Patrol officers arrested a Lancaster corrections officer on suspicion of driving under the influence after his blood-alcohol level was allegedly three times the legal limit Thursday night.
CHP Arrests Lancaster Corrections Officer on Suspicion of DUI
Henry Mayo Administers 1,000 COVID-19 Vaccines to SCV Educators
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia planned to administer 1,000 COVID-19 vaccines on Saturday to SCV educators and school site staff who are in the early stages of having returned to campuses or planning to return to campuses.
Henry Mayo Administers 1,000 COVID-19 Vaccines to SCV Educators
Today in SCV History (March 8)
1913 - Castaic Range War: Chromicle ally Billy Rose shoots, wounds landowner William W. Jenkins [story]
Bill Jenkins
Today in SCV History (March 7)
1976 - Groundbreaking for new First Presbyterian Church in Newhall; former structure heavily damaged in 1971 earthquake [story]
First Presbyterian Church
Today in SCV History (March 6)
1772 - Spanish Capt. Pedro Fages arrives; camps at Agua Dulce, Castaic, Lake Elizabeth, Lebec, Tejon [story]
Pedro Fages
City Reveals New Name of City-Owned Ice Rink
Following months of renovations and preparation for a grand reopening, the city of Santa Clarita-owned ice rink has a new name and brand, The Cube - Ice and Entertainment Center.
City Reveals New Name of City-Owned Ice Rink
State Updates Blueprint, Outdoor Activities and Theme Parks Set to Reopen
On Friday, the California Department of Public Health released updates to the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy reopening framework focused on activities that can be conducted outdoors with consistent masking which will take effect April 1.
State Updates Blueprint, Outdoor Activities and Theme Parks Set to Reopen
Newhall School District Announces First Junior Kindergarten Program in SCV
The Newhall School District announced Friday the implementation of the first Junior Kindergarten program in the Santa Clarita Valley which will offer students who turn five years old between July 1 and Sept. 1 the opportunity to enroll in school and enjoy the benefits that both Transitional Kindergarten (TK) and Traditional Kindergarten currently provide.
Newhall School District Announces First Junior Kindergarten Program in SCV
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Vaccine Allocation to Increase Next Week; SCV Cases Total 26,403
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Friday confirmed 144 new deaths and 2,110 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 26,403 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Vaccine Allocation to Increase Next Week; SCV Cases Total 26,403
SCV Adventure Play Foundation to Host Virtual Spring Thing Fling Fundraiser
The SCV Adventure Play Foundation is set to host its virtual Spring Thing Fling fundraiser on the first day of spring, Saturday, March 20.
SCV Adventure Play Foundation to Host Virtual Spring Thing Fling Fundraiser
LASD Investigators Seek Help Locating Missing Person Last Seen In Canyon Country
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating Missing Person Debbie Phipps.
LASD Investigators Seek Help Locating Missing Person Last Seen In Canyon Country
Garcia Sponsors Bill to Defund CA’s High-Speed Rail Project
Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, has sponsored a new bill that would prohibit the use of federal funds to pay for California’s high-speed rail project, a section of which could run along Highway 14 in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Garcia Sponsors Bill to Defund CA’s High-Speed Rail Project
City Council to Reconvene Over Solar Panel Litigation
Santa Clarita City Council members are set to discuss in a closed session Tuesday their ongoing legal battle with property owner Canyon View Limited over the 2.5 acres of solar panels on a Canyon Country hillside.
City Council to Reconvene Over Solar Panel Litigation
Today in SCV History (March 5)
1864 - L.A. Star newspaper report: County supervisors have accepted Beale's Cut as complete [story]
Beale's Cut
Broadway Maestra Georgia Stitt to Speak at COC’s Virtual Insight Series
College of the Canyons proudly welcomes composer/lyricist, conductor, pianist and music producer Georgia Stitt to the School of Visual & Performing Arts’ Virtual Industry Insight Series on Wednesday, March 10.
Broadway Maestra Georgia Stitt to Speak at COC’s Virtual Insight Series
Valencia-Based Lundgren Management Inks 5-Year Deal with El Camino Community College District
Valencia-based Lundgren Management was honored to be selected by the El Camino Community College District as one of three firms providing on-going construction management services for the next five years.
Valencia-Based Lundgren Management Inks 5-Year Deal with El Camino Community College District
City Looking for Teams to Compete in ‘The Incredible Chase’
It’s not how far you go…it’s what happens along the way! The Incredible Chase, the city of Santa Clarita’s socially distanced take on the hit CBS show “The Amazing Race,” is a brand-new competition taking place in May 2021.
City Looking for Teams to Compete in ‘The Incredible Chase’
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 26,327; Public Health Advises Against Non-Essential Travel
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 119 new deaths and 2,253 new cases of COVID-19, with 26,327 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 26,327; Public Health Advises Against Non-Essential Travel
Hart District Football Players Begin COVID-19 Testing, Full-Contact Play
For a three-day period starting Tuesday, the William S. Hart Union High School District football players took their first COVID-19 tests as part of the requirements for them to begin full-contact play.
Hart District Football Players Begin COVID-19 Testing, Full-Contact Play
Project Scientist for Mars Perseverance Continues Caltech’s Lecture Series
Ken Farley, W. M. Keck Foundation professor of Geochemistry, Division of Geological and Planetary Sciences and the project scientist for the Mars 2020 mission, continues the 2020–2021 Watson Lecture season with a talk about, “Perseverance on Mars," Wednesday, March 10, at 5:00 p.m., via Zoom.
Project Scientist for Mars Perseverance Continues Caltech’s Lecture Series
L.A. County Library, LACMA Partner to Offer Virtual Arts Programs
Los Angeles County Library is partnering with Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) to bring virtual arts programs to our communities, featuring LACMA teaching artists and staff.
L.A. County Library, LACMA Partner to Offer Virtual Arts Programs
Whittaker-Bermite Owner Files Bankruptcy, Selling Land
Santa Clarita LLC, which owns the undeveloped 900-plus-acre Whittaker-Bermite site, recently filed for voluntary bankruptcy, and is working to sell it to a global industrial real estate company for possible commercial and residential development, officials said Wednesday.
Whittaker-Bermite Owner Files Bankruptcy, Selling Land
