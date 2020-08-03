How to Reduce Waste from Single-Use Plastics

Single-use plastics including drink cups, toothpaste tubes, restaurant take-out containers, straws, and produce and grocery bags are everyday items that are used often, then thrown away.

These “use and throw away” items do not break down and contribute to a large portion of the waste found in landfills and in our rivers and oceans.

There are currently 5.25 trillion macro and micro pieces of plastic in our oceans.

That’s more than 46,000 pieces in every square mile weighing up to 269,000 tons.

These harmful materials pollute oceans, national parks, and our communities – and continuing to use single-use plastics creates an even greater demand for companies to create more.

We have the opportunity to make a BIG difference for the environment by making small changes to what we buy and how we carry and store our items.

Remember, we are not the only living beings affected by plastics. Plastics can harm wildlife due to entanglement and consumption. Instead of being biodegradable, plastics break into smaller fragments, making it easier for wildlife to consume.

Here are just a few of the small changes we can make daily, that will help eliminate the harm of single-use plastics:

* Drink beverages from a reusable cup or bottle

* Avoid using plastic water bottles

* Avoid using plastic straws

* Bring reusable containers to restaurants for leftovers

* Purchase reusable produce bags

* Buy produce and food that is not pre-packaged

* Carry reusable shopping bags (when possible)

* Be mindful of the single-use plastics in your day-to-day life and get creative.

Find out more at GreenSantaClarita.com.