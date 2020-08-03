How to Reduce Waste from Single-Use Plastics

Single-use plastics including drink cups, toothpaste tubes, restaurant take-out containers, straws, and produce and grocery bags are everyday items that are used often, then thrown away.
These “use and throw away” items do not break down and contribute to a large portion of the waste found in landfills and in our rivers and oceans.
There are currently 5.25 trillion macro and micro pieces of plastic in our oceans.
That’s more than 46,000 pieces in every square mile weighing up to 269,000 tons.
These harmful materials pollute oceans, national parks, and our communities – and continuing to use single-use plastics creates an even greater demand for companies to create more.
We have the opportunity to make a BIG difference for the environment by making small changes to what we buy and how we carry and store our items.
Remember, we are not the only living beings affected by plastics. Plastics can harm wildlife due to entanglement and consumption. Instead of being biodegradable, plastics break into smaller fragments, making it easier for wildlife to consume.
Here are just a few of the small changes we can make daily, that will help eliminate the harm of single-use plastics:
* Drink beverages from a reusable cup or bottle
* Avoid using plastic water bottles
* Avoid using plastic straws
* Bring reusable containers to restaurants for leftovers
* Purchase reusable produce bags
* Buy produce and food that is not pre-packaged
* Carry reusable shopping bags (when possible)
* Be mindful of the single-use plastics in your day-to-day life and get creative.
The 2020 Santa Clarita Marathon, presented by Parkway Motorcars, has been canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and related public health concerns for runners, spectators, volunteers, staff and event partners.
Santa Clarita city mascot Sammy Clarita is excited to participate in the city’s Recycle Hero campaign to break down recycling misconceptions and encourage residents to help the city win the fight to recycle right.
Recently, Santa Clarita business partners came across something new and useful in the fight against COVID-19: a nano copper film, which provides an extra layer of protection from bacteria and viruses on high-touched surfaces.
1935 - Newhall deputy Archie Carter sentenced to 1 year in jail for contributing to the delinquency of a minor after his wife fatally shot his 20-year-old mistress (the age of majority was 21). [story]
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Saturday 50 new deaths and 2,303 new cases of COVID-19, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported two additional COVID-related deaths to date, bringing SCV’s total to 48.
California State University, Northridge administrators informed educators, students and staff Friday that they may have all been affected by a massive security breach suffered this spring by Blackbaud, CSUN's third-party technology provider.
L.A. County Public Health officials on Friday confirmed 69 new deaths and 2,652 new cases of COVID-19, with 4,380 cases confirmed to date in the Santa Clarita Valley, including 2,152 in the city of Santa Clarita, as California marked the first death of a teen COVID patient.
A new charter school, Eagle Collegiate Academy, is coming to Acton after the state Board of Education approved the school's petition earlier this month against the recommendation of local, county and state education officials.
The California High-Speed Rail Authority on Friday extended the public review period for the Burbank to Los Angeles Draft Environmental Impact Report/Environmental Impact Statement an additional 31 days to Aug. 31, 2020, bringing the total comment period to 94 days.
Those working with the Santa Clarita Valley’s homeless population fear the county’s annual count of people in need of housing is once again lower than the actual figure, despite having 30% more people helping in the count.
A 39-year-old Encino woman was arrested Thursday in Newhall on suspicion of stealing a Budget rental moving truck — the kind of crime that local law enforcement officials say is on the rise amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
SCVTV Media Center
22505 14th Street Unit E
Santa Clarita, Calif. 91321
Phone: 661-251-TV20
FAX: 661-290-2536
