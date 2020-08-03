[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

August 3
1975 - Henry Mayo Newhall Memorial Hospital opens with 100 beds [story]
How to Reduce Waste from Single-Use Plastics
Monday, Aug 3, 2020
single-use plastics

Single-use plastics including drink cups, toothpaste tubes, restaurant take-out containers, straws, and produce and grocery bags are everyday items that are used often, then thrown away.

These “use and throw away” items do not break down and contribute to a large portion of the waste found in landfills and in our rivers and oceans.

There are currently 5.25 trillion macro and micro pieces of plastic in our oceans.

That’s more than 46,000 pieces in every square mile weighing up to 269,000 tons.

These harmful materials pollute oceans, national parks, and our communities – and continuing to use single-use plastics creates an even greater demand for companies to create more.

single use plasticsWe have the opportunity to make a BIG difference for the environment by making small changes to what we buy and how we carry and store our items.

Remember, we are not the only living beings affected by plastics. Plastics can harm wildlife due to entanglement and consumption. Instead of being biodegradable, plastics break into smaller fragments, making it easier for wildlife to consume.

Here are just a few of the small changes we can make daily, that will help eliminate the harm of single-use plastics:

* Drink beverages from a reusable cup or bottle

* Avoid using plastic water bottles

* Avoid using plastic straws

* Bring reusable containers to restaurants for leftovers

* Purchase reusable produce bags

* Buy produce and food that is not pre-packaged

* Carry reusable shopping bags (when possible)

* Be mindful of the single-use plastics in your day-to-day life and get creative.

single-iuse plastics

Find out more at GreenSantaClarita.com.
‘Elsmere Fire’ Breaks Out Near Newhall Avenue and Highway 14
Los Angeles County firefighters are battling a brushfire, dubbed the Elsmere Fire, that broke out near Newhall Avenue and Highway 14 in Newhall early Monday afternoon.
‘Elsmere Fire’ Breaks Out Near Newhall Avenue and Highway 14
Mayor Smyth’s August Message: Help Prevent Dangerous Brushfires
In his August message, Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth urges residents to prepare for and help prevent dangerous brushfires.
Mayor Smyth’s August Message: Help Prevent Dangerous Brushfires
Nano Copper Film: A New Weapon in Battle Against COVID-19
Recently, Santa Clarita business partners came across something new and useful in the fight against COVID-19: a nano copper film, which provides an extra layer of protection from bacteria and viruses on high-touched surfaces.
Nano Copper Film: A New Weapon in Battle Against COVID-19
Post Fire Held at 120 Acres, Continues to Slow Traffic on Interstate 5
A fast-moving brush fire dubbed the Post Fire scorched more than 100 acres in Gorman Sunday night, while parts of northbound Interstate 5 and Highway 138 remained closed Monday morning.
Post Fire Held at 120 Acres, Continues to Slow Traffic on Interstate 5
SCV Lawmakers Respond to Newsom’s Plan to Clear Backlog of Unemployment Claims
California’s plan to address a backlog of about 1 million unemployment benefit claims could take two months to clear.
SCV Lawmakers Respond to Newsom’s Plan to Clear Backlog of Unemployment Claims
Castaic Fire Burns Nearly 180 Acres, 50% Contained
A fast-moving, 170-acre brush fire near Castaic Lake dubbed the Castaic Fire reached 50% containment by Sunday morning, according to Angeles National Forest officials.
Castaic Fire Burns Nearly 180 Acres, 50% Contained
Today in SCV History (Aug. 3)
1975 - Henry Mayo Newhall Memorial Hospital opens with 100 beds [story]
HMNMH
Today in SCV History (Aug. 2)
1935 - Newhall deputy Archie Carter sentenced to 1 year in jail for contributing to the delinquency of a minor after his wife fatally shot his 20-year-old mistress (the age of majority was 21). [story]
Archie Carter
Saturday COVID-19 Roundup: 2 Additional Deaths at Henry Mayo; California Surpasses 500,000 Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Saturday 50 new deaths and 2,303 new cases of COVID-19, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported two additional COVID-related deaths to date, bringing SCV’s total to 48.
Saturday COVID-19 Roundup: 2 Additional Deaths at Henry Mayo; California Surpasses 500,000 Cases
Fast-Moving Castaic Fire Erupts to 160 Acres
Fast-Moving Castaic Fire Erupts to 160 Acres
Fast-Moving Castaic Fire Erupts to 160 Acres
SCV Salon Workers Hold Reopening Rally
The first shutdown in March was tough for longtime hairdresser Mona Huckaby but the second and current one is worse, she said Saturday.
SCV Salon Workers Hold Reopening Rally
Today in SCV History (Aug. 1)
1963 - Leona Cox Community School breaks ground in Canyon Country [story]
Leona Cox
CSUN, Others Possibly Affected by Massive Hack of Tech Provider Blackbaud
California State University, Northridge administrators informed educators, students and staff Friday that they may have all been affected by a massive security breach suffered this spring by Blackbaud, CSUN's third-party technology provider.
CSUN, Others Possibly Affected by Massive Hack of Tech Provider Blackbaud
Henry Mayo’s Darby Kyhl: Frontline Hero of a Different Kind
Throughout the pandemic, healthcare workers, such as doctors and nurses, on the front lines of the COVID-19 fight have been dubbed heroes.
Henry Mayo’s Darby Kyhl: Frontline Hero of a Different Kind
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 4,380; California Marks First Teen COVID Death
L.A. County Public Health officials on Friday confirmed 69 new deaths and 2,652 new cases of COVID-19, with 4,380 cases confirmed to date in the Santa Clarita Valley, including 2,152 in the city of Santa Clarita, as California marked the first death of a teen COVID patient.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 4,380; California Marks First Teen COVID Death
Eagle Collegiate Academy Approved as New SCV Charter School
A new charter school, Eagle Collegiate Academy, is coming to Acton after the state Board of Education approved the school's petition earlier this month against the recommendation of local, county and state education officials.
Eagle Collegiate Academy Approved as New SCV Charter School
Man’s Body Found in Restroom at Hart Park; Detectives Investigating
Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau have started an investigation after the body of a man was found at William S. Hart Park Friday morning.
Man’s Body Found in Restroom at Hart Park; Detectives Investigating
High-Speed Rail Extends EIR Review Period for Burbank-L.A. Section to Aug. 31
The California High-Speed Rail Authority on Friday extended the public review period for the Burbank to Los Angeles Draft Environmental Impact Report/Environmental Impact Statement an additional 31 days to Aug. 31, 2020, bringing the total comment period to 94 days.
High-Speed Rail Extends EIR Review Period for Burbank-L.A. Section to Aug. 31
LAHSA Continues to Struggle with L.A. County Homeless Population Count
Those working with the Santa Clarita Valley’s homeless population fear the county’s annual count of people in need of housing is once again lower than the actual figure, despite having 30% more people helping in the count.
LAHSA Continues to Struggle with L.A. County Homeless Population Count
Woman Arrested on Suspicion of Grand Theft of Budget Rental Truck
A 39-year-old Encino woman was arrested Thursday in Newhall on suspicion of stealing a Budget rental moving truck — the kind of crime that local law enforcement officials say is on the rise amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Woman Arrested on Suspicion of Grand Theft of Budget Rental Truck
