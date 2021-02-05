header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly clear
Mostly clear
64°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 5
1921 - After leasing since 1918, William S. Hart purchases the Horseshoe Ranch in Newhall from Babcock Smith [story]
Hart ranch
Hundreds Gather to Pay Respects to Classmate, Teammate Pedro Roman
| Friday, Feb 5, 2021
pedro roman memorial
Valencia High School football teammates of Pedro Roman stand together as they listen to speeches at a memorial held at Central Park in Saugus on Thursday. 020421. Dan Watson/The Signal

 

Emotional words, tears of remembrance and purple glow sticks filled the air at the Pedro “Javi” Roman candlelight vigil on Thursday.

The crowd of hundreds of friends, fellow Valencia High School students and community members gathered in Central Park on Thursday to celebrate the life of Pedro, who died earlier this week at the age of 17 following a recent relapse of his cancer.

Before the vigil had even begun, students clad in purple and gold began filing into the park — some hugging one another, others standing side by side in silence, waiting for the familiar voices of their teammates and classmates to begin speaking about Roman.

pedro roman memorial

Valencia High School football teammates of Pedro Roman hugs as they listen to speeches at a memorial held at Central Park in Saugus on Thursday. 020421. Dan Watson/The Signal

“He was such a good, good kid,” said Alana Altmayer, a family friend of Roman’s. “And anybody that knew him knew what a good kid … I feel very honored that I got to spend the time that I spent with Pedro.”

Throughout the evening, with people walking to the front of the crowd to make a speech on the back of a truck with a hooked-in microphone, a few words continually echoed out about the young middle linebacker: kind, loyal and a fighter.

“He had a connection with almost every single person he met,” said Tristan Wood, one of Roman’s good friends, who spoke during the event. “I know a lot of you that can say that you have one memory that you will never forget about him.”

pedro roman memorial

Valencia High School football teammate Tristan Wood, speaks about his friend, Pedro Roman during a memorial held at Central Park in Saugus on Thursday. 020421. Dan Watson/The Signal

Gathered at the foot of the truck, wearing shirts with Roman’s name written across them, were his football teammates, now juniors at Valencia. Although he was unable to be at their practices — when they were allowed to practice within COVID-19 restrictions — for the past year, they said he was “forever in their heart.”

“When you play football, everybody is a brother; once you sign up it’s all a brotherhood,” said Deyar Alrabadi. “He’s a brother to all of us that play football.”

Teammates told stories about how hard Roman pushed on the football field, and how much he wanted to be there for everyone. Others told stories about how joking around on Roman might have gone over the line for him, but he would text them before they even had a chance to apologize.

pedro roman memorial

Valencia High School Senior Bella Cotti, right, hands out glow sticks to attendees at a memorial for Pedro Roman held at Central Park in Saugus on Thursday. 020421. Dan Watson/The Signal

As teammates hopped off the back of the truck after speaking, many of them in tears, Roman’s former junior varsity squad would be there to greet them, pulling them in to cry together.

Roman was said by those there to have had an endearing personality, one that was founded on joking around with friends while also setting aside anything to assist someone in need.

“Pedro always made sure everyone knew you were loved,” said Ava Kirkwood, a classmate and friend of Roman’s. “And he showed that through, like making fun of me, like he would always come up to me with a ‘Hey BigHead,’ but that’s how you knew you were loved by him.”

pedro roman memorial

A Valencia High School football teammate carries the jersey of Pedro Roman at a memorial held at Central Park in Saugus on Thursday. 020421. Dan Watson/The Signal

“And everyone else would come back with a, ‘Hey Blockhead,’” Kirkwood joked, something that was greeted by laughter from his teammates as though everyone was in on the amicable inside joke.

A number of non-teammates said he was someone who freely gave respect, but earned his, and that his love for his family was something that always stood out. His desire and need to protect people he cared for was noted in a number of stories, with some saying that he would be willing to be at someone’s side at the drop of a hat.

pedro roman memorial

Attendees listen to speeches at a memorial for Pedro Roman held at Central Park in Saugus on Thursday. 020421. Dan Watson/The Signal

“I remember talking to him, and just sitting on the floor next to him, helping me though just my life struggles,” said Kirkwood. “He always had the best advice.”

“He was such a sweet soul.”

The night ended with people showing Roman the love he never demanded, but was freely given by all those around him anyway, with the entire crowd yelling out in unison:

“Pedro! Pedro!”
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Board of Supervisors to Discuss FEMA’s $2B in COVID-Related Funeral Reimbursements
Friday, Feb 5, 2021
Board of Supervisors to Discuss FEMA’s $2B in COVID-Related Funeral Reimbursements
The Federal Emergency Management Agency will reimburse $2 billion in COVID-19-related funeral expenses for families. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday is scheduled to consider a move that would help the county be ready for when California gets its fair share.
FULL STORY...
Hundreds Gather to Pay Respects to Classmate, Teammate Pedro Roman
Friday, Feb 5, 2021
Hundreds Gather to Pay Respects to Classmate, Teammate Pedro Roman
Emotional words, tears of remembrance and purple glow sticks filled the air at the Pedro “Javi” Roman candlelight vigil on Thursday.
FULL STORY...
Red Cross Remind Residents of Earthquake Preparedness, 50th Anniversary of Sylmar Earthquake
Friday, Feb 5, 2021
Red Cross Remind Residents of Earthquake Preparedness, 50th Anniversary of Sylmar Earthquake
Fifty years ago the American Red Cross Los Angeles Region sheltered 17,000 people and assisted 11,000 families following the catastrophic 1971 San Fernando earthquake (Sylmar earthquake). On this somber anniversary, the Red Cross urges Angelenos to take the necessary steps to prepare their households for the next Big One.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Board of Supervisors to Discuss FEMA’s $2B in COVID-Related Funeral Reimbursements
The Federal Emergency Management Agency will reimburse $2 billion in COVID-19-related funeral expenses for families. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday is scheduled to consider a move that would help the county be ready for when California gets its fair share.
Board of Supervisors to Discuss FEMA’s $2B in COVID-Related Funeral Reimbursements
Hundreds Gather to Pay Respects to Classmate, Teammate Pedro Roman
Emotional words, tears of remembrance and purple glow sticks filled the air at the Pedro “Javi” Roman candlelight vigil on Thursday.
Hundreds Gather to Pay Respects to Classmate, Teammate Pedro Roman
Red Cross Remind Residents of Earthquake Preparedness, 50th Anniversary of Sylmar Earthquake
Fifty years ago the American Red Cross Los Angeles Region sheltered 17,000 people and assisted 11,000 families following the catastrophic 1971 San Fernando earthquake (Sylmar earthquake). On this somber anniversary, the Red Cross urges Angelenos to take the necessary steps to prepare their households for the next Big One.
Red Cross Remind Residents of Earthquake Preparedness, 50th Anniversary of Sylmar Earthquake
Grading Continues for Condominium Project on Dockweiler Drive
Work to build more than 90 single-family homes across a 19-acre site in Newhall is now underway, according to city of Santa Clarita officials.
Grading Continues for Condominium Project on Dockweiler Drive
LASD to Increase Patrol During Super Bowl Weekend
Super Bowl LV is Sunday, Feb. 7, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will have additional officers on patrol over the Super Bowl weekend looking for drivers suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.
LASD to Increase Patrol During Super Bowl Weekend
Today in SCV History (Feb. 5)
1921 - After leasing since 1918, William S. Hart purchases the Horseshoe Ranch in Newhall from Babcock Smith [story]
Hart ranch
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: Public Health Warns of Another Surge; 24,410 Total SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 239 new deaths and 5,028 new cases of COVID-19, with 24,410 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: Public Health Warns of Another Surge; 24,410 Total SCV Cases
California Lawmakers Look to Overhaul Troubled Unemployment Department
SACRAMENTO (CN) — Inheriting a mounting bureaucratic disaster that has floated lifelines to inmates but left newly jobless Californians broke, lawmakers on Thursday called for a reboot of the state’s Employment Development Department.
California Lawmakers Look to Overhaul Troubled Unemployment Department
Athletic Conditioning Returns to Valencia High School
Depending on who you were and what your interests were in high school, seeing the track or a coach might bring joy or dread.
Athletic Conditioning Returns to Valencia High School
CSUN Holding Virtual Events Honoring Black History Month
California State University, Northridge plans to host multiple virtual Black History Month events to highlight and celebrate the accomplishments and contributions of the Black community.
CSUN Holding Virtual Events Honoring Black History Month
SCV Senior Center Announces February Drive-In Lineup
The Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center at Bella Vida is excited to announce its February 2021 lineup of “Drive-In” outdoor events.
SCV Senior Center Announces February Drive-In Lineup
92-Year-Old COVID-19 Survivor Receives First Vaccine Dose
Nearly 10 months after 92-year-old David Chalberg overcame COVID-19, he’s working to ensure he won’t have to do so twice.
92-Year-Old COVID-19 Survivor Receives First Vaccine Dose
Study Sessions Planned to Discuss Possibility of Changing Hart High Mascot
William S. Hart Union High School District officials on Wednesday announced plans to hold study sessions and community conversations on whether to change the William S. Hart High School mascot.
Study Sessions Planned to Discuss Possibility of Changing Hart High Mascot
Forest Service Announces Design Contest for St. Francis Dam Memorial
The United States Forest Service (USFS) is pleased to announce a competition to secure design concepts for a memorial to honor the victims and memorialize the history of the Saint Francis Dam Disaster.
Forest Service Announces Design Contest for St. Francis Dam Memorial
CHP Reminding Public to Celebrate Super Bowl Responsibly
SACRAMENTO - Football fans may have to come up with a new game plan for this year’s Super Bowl festivities, but the California Highway Patrol still reminds everyone to put safety first.
CHP Reminding Public to Celebrate Super Bowl Responsibly
State Schools Chief Announces $1M Digital Divide Innovation Challenge
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Thursday the new “California Digital Divide Innovation Challenge,” a global competition that will award up to $1 million to the boldest, most revolutionary proposals to eliminate the digital divide and expand high-speed internet access to all Californians.
State Schools Chief Announces $1M Digital Divide Innovation Challenge
Lackey Bill Would Toughen Punishment for Offenders of Vehicle Break-Ins
SACRAMENTO — Assemblyman Tom Lackey, whose 36th District includes portions of the Santa Clarita Valley, recently introduced a bill to close a state loophole that allows vehicle break-ins to go unpunished. AB 395 would make forcibly entering a vehicle with the intent to commit theft a crime punishable by imprisonment.
Lackey Bill Would Toughen Punishment for Offenders of Vehicle Break-Ins
Today in SCV History (Feb. 4)
1822 - Surveyor Edward F. Beale born in Washington, D.C.; cut through Newhall Pass 40 years later, assembled 270,000-acre Tejon Ranch [story]
Edward Beale
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 2 New Deaths at Henry Mayo; County Warns of ‘Super-Spreader Sunday’
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Wednesday confirmed 256 new deaths and 5,189 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia reported two new deaths.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 2 New Deaths at Henry Mayo; County Warns of ‘Super-Spreader Sunday’
College of the Canyons’ IT Dept. Wins 2 Major Tech Awards
The College of the Canyons Information Technology department will be recognized with two tech awards at the 2021 California Community College Chief Information Systems Officers Association Virtual Technology Summit on Thursday, Feb. 11 for their outstanding support in transitioning the college’s operations and instructional programs to a remote environment in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
College of the Canyons’ IT Dept. Wins 2 Major Tech Awards
Snow Survey: Sierra Nevada Snowpack Still Below Average After Storms
The California Department of Water Resources performed a snow survey Wednesday, the results of which were decidedly mixed.
Snow Survey: Sierra Nevada Snowpack Still Below Average After Storms
White House to Bring Mass COVID Vaccination Sites to Los Angeles, Oakland
Answering President Joe Biden’s call for a wave of new vaccination centers across the country, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday the state is launching two mass COVID vaccination sites in Los Angeles and Oakland, urban areas that have been particularly devastated by the pandemic.
White House to Bring Mass COVID Vaccination Sites to Los Angeles, Oakland
Hart District Board to Discuss Return to School for Cohorts, Honor Black History Month
The William S. Hart Union High School District governing board is set to discuss school safety practices, a return to school campuses for cohorts, and the recognition of Black History Month.
Hart District Board to Discuss Return to School for Cohorts, Honor Black History Month
Feb. 12-14: Newhallywood 2021 Silent Film Festival to Go Virtual
The second annual Newhallywood Silent Film Festival is set for Friday-Sunday, February 12-14, and will be presented virtually this year.
Feb. 12-14: Newhallywood 2021 Silent Film Festival to Go Virtual
%d bloggers like this: