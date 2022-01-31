Iconic Newhall Building Sold

The Newhall building that housed the once iconic ski and surf business Billy’s Boardshop and most recently has been occupied by CrossFit Building Block, has been sold, reported Jim Mangassarian, Broker/Associate with Realty Executives Real Estate.

The negotiation process was “extensive,” said Mangassarian, who represented the buyer in the transaction. “There were a few issues that needed to be resolved prior to closing, but we were able to navigate through the obstacles and bring the purchase to a successful close.”

Built in 1980, this +/-4,216 square foot single-story retail building is situated within the downtown Newhall redevelopment zone located at 22600 Lyons Ave.

Sitting at the entrance to Main Street, the building is on the corner of Lyons Avenue and Main Street. It is directly across from the Old Town Newhall Library on one side and the Newhall Crossings development, including the Laemmle theater, on the other side.

Billy’s Boardshop closed in 2013 after more than 30 years in downtown Newhall.

Recently occupied by CrossFit Building Block, the building will undergo an interior and exterior remodel prior to occupancy. No sales price was disclosed.

