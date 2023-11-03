Inspired Dance Film Festival Screens CalArts Student Film

California Institute of the Arts student Hanna Wu’s (Dance BFA 2022, MFA 2024) latest film work “Kissing in the Cold: The Film” screened at the fourth annual Inspired Dance Film Festival in Sydney, Australia. Wu was named a 2023 finalist for the Student and Mobile Device category.

“Kissing in the Cold: The Film” uses footage from a project Wu choreographed in collaboration with Sharon Disney Lund School of Dance faculty Martina Mattar, who is also credited as the short film’s videographer. In addition to Wu, the cast includes fellow CalArtians Ava Kough (Dance BFA 2024) and Noah Am Ende (Dance BFA 2024).

Wu is a Taiwanese-born, Los Angeles-based choreographer, dancer and filmmaker. Her signature dance language is a reflection of her multicultural background, which intertwines western contemporary dance, hip hop and martial arts.

“I’m beyond honored and humbled as I acknowledge the work my collaborators have done for this project,” said Wu.

The film’s credits include:

Film Co-directed by Martina Mattar and Hanna Wu

Choreographer: Hanna Wu in collaboration with Ava Kough

Cast: Ava Kough, Noah am Ende, Hanna Wu

Videographer: Martina Mattar

Editor: Rachel Lambright and Hanna Wu

Motion Sensing Video Creator: Justin Scheid

Writers: Ayla Combes, Brian Ffrench, Jimmy Vega and Hanna Wu

Music: Kendrick Lamar

