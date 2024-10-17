CalArtians Earn Spots on Animation, Kids Entertainment Power Lists

California Institute of the Arts alums have long shaped the future of the animation industry. This year, CalArtians have earned recognition for their contributions, securing spots on two prestigious industry rankings: Cartoon Brew’s 2024 US Animation Power List and The Hollywood Reporter’s list of the 50 Most Powerful Players in Kids Entertainment.

CalArtians on Cartoon Brew’s 2024 US Animation Power List

Cartoon Brew‘s roll highlights the top influencers in American animation, celebrating those at the forefront of box office successes, streaming dominance and artistic evolution. Among the 60 power players, nine CalArts alums made the list:

Pete Docter (Film/Video BFA 1990) – Chief creative officer at Pixar, responsible for some of the studio’s most beloved works.

Ramsey Naito (Art MFA 1995) – Leading the animation arm at Paramount Global and Nickelodeon.

John Lasseter (Film/Video BFA 1979) – Known for his influential work at Pixar and now at Skydance Animation.

Chris Sanders (Film/Video 1984) – Writer-director of The Wild Robot, Lilo & Stitch, and How to Train Your Dragon.

Genndy Tartakovsky (Film/Video 1992) – Acclaimed for his innovative series, including Samurai Jack and Primal.

Sean Buckelew (Film/Video MFA 2014) – Rising star in independent animation.

Bruce W. Smith (Film/Video BFA 1983)– Creator of The Proud Family, known for advancing Black representation in animation.

Mike Mitchell (Film/Video BFA 1997)– Director of Shrek Forever After and The Lego Movie 2.

Carrie Hobson (Film/Video BFA 2010) – Emerging talent behind notable animated projects at Pixar.

The Hollywood Reporter’s 50 Most Powerful Players in Kids Entertainment

In The Hollywood Reporter’s annual roundup, CalArts graduates continue to make waves in kids’ entertainment. Docter and Naito once again appear, noted for their impact on the next generation of media consumers.

Docter, as Pixar’s chief creative officer, continues to lead the studio’s major projects, including the massively successful “Inside Out 2” and upcoming releases like “Elio” and “Toy Story 5.” His visionary work has solidified Pixar’s role as a dominant force in both children’s and family entertainment.

Naito, president of Animation at Paramount and Nickelodeon, is overseeing key projects, including new “SpongeBob” films, “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” reboots and an animated “Fairly OddParents” series. Her leadership has positioned Nickelodeon and Paramount as trailblazers in both franchise revitalization and original content creation.

