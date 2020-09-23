Investigators Seek Help Locating At-Risk Missing Person Last Seen in Valencia

Investigators from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit are asking for the public’s help locating at-risk missing person Omar Conejo Fernandez.

Fernandez, 33, was last seen on Monday, Sept. 21, at approximately 9:00 p.m., near the 25800 block of McBean Parkway in Valencia.

Fernandez is described as a male Hispanic, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 210 pounds, with short black hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown checker shirt, black shorts and a red backpack.

Fernandez suffers from Schizophrenia. His loved ones have not seen or heard from him. They are very concerned and asking for the public’s help.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.