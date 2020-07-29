[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
89°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
July 29
1983 - U.S. release of "National Lampoon's Vacation;" Magic Mountain is Walley World [story]
Chevy Chase and Magic Mountain crew
It’s Time to ‘Be The Match,’ Help Save a Life
| Wednesday, Jul 29, 2020
match

Be the Match: Every three minutes, someone is diagnosed with a life-threatening blood cancer or blood disease, such as leukemia, lymphoma or sickle cell disease, and you might be able to help.

For those thousands, a cure exists, though about 70% of patients don’t find it within their own families.

That’s why the College of the Canyons Biology Club is partnering with Be The Match to host a drive-in community registry event, where the community is invited to register to be a potential match for someone in need of a life-saving stem cell transplant through a simple swab test.

“The science of stem cells is incredible, and it can actually cure over 70 different life-threatening diseases,” said Christine Mantilla, member engagement, enrollment and experience specialist at Be The Match. “A small population of stem cells from a donor can regenerate an entire body’s worth of bone marrow.”

Biology Club President Brian Estarella-Murphy has been on the registry for two years, eagerly awaiting the day he’s a match.

For Estarella-Murphy, it’s personal, as he has had two close friends with blood disorders and has seen firsthand the struggle of some of these patients.

“I interned and shadowed at a hospital and a clinic,” he added. “I’ve seen many patients come in that are on their last chance of life, and I’d love to be able to give someone that possibility of living their full life without having to worry.”

Being involved with the organization has actually changed his career aspirations, motivating him to go into the research side of medicine.

“I’m a cellular biology major, and the type of research that they do on these swab tests are exactly what I want to do in the future,” he added. “I want to pick apart these cells to see how I can help advance medicine (to create) life-saving treatment.”

So upon taking up presidency of the club, Estarella-Murphy knew the first thing he wanted to do was partner with Be The Match.

Not only has the current health crisis been an extremely difficult time for those in need of transplants, as they are immunocompromised, but without community registry events, less have been joining.

“This is an action that people can take in 10 minutes for free that can directly save someone’s life,” Mantilla said.

Those interested in being a possible match, can drive up to the event from the safety of their car, where volunteers assist them in registering and administering the 10-second swab test on the inner cheeks while following all health and safety measures.

“We’re just doing a quick, little swab, and then we send your data out, and we do some research to see if you’re possibly even a match,” Estarella-Murphy said. “Our goal out of this event is to sign up as many individuals as possible, so that through further research, we can then match them to patients awaiting dire transfusions.”

Only about 1-in-430 U.S. registry members go on to donate bone marrow or peripheral blood stem cells to a patient.

“That’s 0.2% and just emphasizes the need for as many people as possible to be available on the registry because it is so challenging to find that match,” Mantilla said, adding that not everyone has an equal chance at finding a match, as ethnic heritage plays a significant role. “Right now, the registry is overwhelmingly white. It’s a health disparity that is pretty serious as far as equity of access to treatment.”

The most common way to harvest stem cells is through a peripheral blood stem cell donation, involving a specialized blood draw, where stem cells are processed from your blood before the blood is returned to the donor.

“Your stem cells are a renewable resource, so the donor’s stem cells actually regenerate in about four to six weeks,” Mantilla added.

The event is scheduled 2-6 p.m. Aug. 14, with the location to be determined. For more information, visit biologyclubcoc.org/bethematch. To join the registry, visit join.bethematch.org/COCBio or text “COCBio” to 61474.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
HIGHER EDUCATION LINKS
LOCAL COLLEGE HEADLINES
> COLLEGE NEWS ARCHIVE

It’s Time to ‘Be The Match,’ Help Save a Life

It’s Time to ‘Be The Match,’ Help Save a Life
Wednesday, Jul 29, 2020
Be the Match: Every three minutes, someone is diagnosed with a life-threatening blood cancer or blood disease, such as leukemia, lymphoma or sickle cell disease, and you might be able to help.
FULL STORY...

Van Hook Named to SFV Business Journal’s “Valley 200” List

Van Hook Named to SFV Business Journal’s “Valley 200” List
Tuesday, Jul 28, 2020
College of the Canyons Chancellor Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook has been named to the San Fernando Valley Business Journal’s “Valley 200” list.
FULL STORY...

July 29: Santa Clarita Community College District’s Virtual Business Meeting, Budget Workshop

July 29: Santa Clarita Community College District’s Virtual Business Meeting, Budget Workshop
Saturday, Jul 25, 2020
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a video/teleconferencing business meeting and tentative budget workshop Wednesday, July 29, with closed session beginning at 4:00 p.m., followed by open session at 5:00 p.m.
FULL STORY...

COC Theatre Department to Hold 3 Virtual Performances

COC Theatre Department to Hold 3 Virtual Performances
Tuesday, Jul 21, 2020
While the coronavirus pandemic has shuttered playhouses and theaters across the country, the College of the Canyons Theatre Department has found a way for the show to go on.
FULL STORY...

Registration Underway for COC Fall 2020 Semester

Registration Underway for COC Fall 2020 Semester
Monday, Jul 20, 2020
Registration is underway for College of the Canyons' fall 2020 semester, as the college has moved most of its courses to online and distance learning formats to ensure local residents can access the classes they need to get ahead.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Motion Picture Academy Re-Elects Rubin; Board Elects 2020-2021 Officers
Casting Director David Rubin was re-elected president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Tuesday by the organization’s Board of Governors.
Motion Picture Academy Re-Elects Rubin; Board Elects 2020-2021 Officers
Riedel Communications Moves North American HQ to SCV
Riedel Communications is relocating its North American headquarters from Burbank to the Santa Clarita Valley, the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation announced Wednesday.
Riedel Communications Moves North American HQ to SCV
Barger Blasts “Hasty” Charter Amendment Proposed for November Ballot
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger has voiced significant concerns regarding a proposed charter amendment, saying it would be a potential violation of the law and denies county residents full access to fund future priorities.
Barger Blasts “Hasty” Charter Amendment Proposed for November Ballot
Quarantine Cited as Factor in DUI Arrests Decline
Fewer parties, outings and bar tabs have translated to a dip in DUI arrests for the first half of 2020, according to both Santa Clarita Valley law enforcement agencies.
Quarantine Cited as Factor in DUI Arrests Decline
It’s Time to ‘Be The Match,’ Help Save a Life
Be the Match: Every three minutes, someone is diagnosed with a life-threatening blood cancer or blood disease, such as leukemia, lymphoma or sickle cell disease, and you might be able to help.
It’s Time to ‘Be The Match,’ Help Save a Life
Wilk, Smith Weigh in on Issues Affecting California Workers
State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, and Assemblywoman Christy Smith, D-Santa Clarita, on Tuesday shared some of what lawmakers are working on to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wilk, Smith Weigh in on Issues Affecting California Workers
Newsom Lays Out Big Dreams for California’s Water Future
Touting ways to shield California’s most precious resource from climate change, Governor Gavin Newsom released water future strategies Tuesday to improve drinking water quality, revive a stalled multibillion-dollar tunnel and build new dams.
Newsom Lays Out Big Dreams for California’s Water Future
Today in SCV History (July 29)
1983 - U.S. release of "National Lampoon's Vacation;" Magic Mountain is Walley World [story]
Chevy Chase and Magic Mountain crew
July 31: Chancellor’s Circle Virtual Business Briefing to Discuss Recruitment & Employee Productivity
Join the Valley Industry Association for a special Chancellor's Circle Virtual Business Briefing to address new challenges faced by business owners and human resource professionals, Friday, July 31, at 9:00 a.m.
July 31: Chancellor’s Circle Virtual Business Briefing to Discuss Recruitment & Employee Productivity
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 178,642 Cases Countywide, 4,236 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Tuesday confirmed 51 new deaths and 2,708 new cases of COVID-19, with 4,236 cases confirmed to date in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 178,642 Cases Countywide, 4,236 SCV Cases
California Expands COVID-19 Data Reporting to Better Serve State’s Diverse Communities
SACRAMENTO – To better understand the impact of COVID-19 on California's diverse communities, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) took regulatory action Tuesday, which goes into effect immediately, expanding data reporting requirements for providers and laboratories.
California Expands COVID-19 Data Reporting to Better Serve State’s Diverse Communities
County Tackles COVID-19 Related Predatory Business Tactics
Consumers in Los Angeles County are faced with exceptional challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Department of Consumer and Business Affairs (DCBA) and our partner agencies are working to fight against COVID-19 related predatory business tactics
County Tackles COVID-19 Related Predatory Business Tactics
Van Hook Named to SFV Business Journal’s “Valley 200” List
College of the Canyons Chancellor Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook has been named to the San Fernando Valley Business Journal’s “Valley 200” list.
Van Hook Named to SFV Business Journal’s “Valley 200” List
Ridge Fire in Gorman Scorches 320 Acres, at 40% Containment
The Ridge Fire in Gorman that erupted Monday afternoon grew to 320 acres and remained 40% containment Tuesday morning, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.
Ridge Fire in Gorman Scorches 320 Acres, at 40% Containment
July 29: Hart District Special Virtual Meeting
The Governing Board of the William S. Hart Union High School District will hold a special virtual meeting Wednesday, July 29, at 8:00 a.m.
July 29: Hart District Special Virtual Meeting
Land Bureau Denies Cemex’s Mining Contract Extension
On Friday, July 31, 2020, the decades long battle to ensure that mega-mining never occurs in the Santa Clarita Valley, will be over, as CEMEX’s second 10-year mining contract will officially expire. CEMEX did request a one-year extension of the mining contract, a request which was denied by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM).
Land Bureau Denies Cemex’s Mining Contract Extension
Officials Urge L.A. County Residents to Complete 2020 Census
Los Angeles County health leaders urged residents to complete the 2020 Census, highlighting the COVID-19 crisis as an example of how important federal funding is to maintaining a strong local health care system.
Officials Urge L.A. County Residents to Complete 2020 Census
Santa Clarita Included in Caltrans $146M Public Transportation Projects
SACRAMENTO – Caltrans announced Tuesday that it has approved $146 million in Low Carbon Transit Operations Program (LCTOP) funding for 166 local public transportation projects, including the 2020 On-Demand Transit Project in the city of Santa Clarita.
Santa Clarita Included in Caltrans $146M Public Transportation Projects
California Lawmakers Introduce $100 Billion COVID-19 Stimulus Plan
SACRAMENTO, (CN) — Promising sweeping pandemic relief for business owners and renters without raising taxes, California lawmakers on Monday introduced a $100 billion coronavirus stimulus plan.
California Lawmakers Introduce $100 Billion COVID-19 Stimulus Plan
Applications Being Accepted for Women-in-Wildfire Basic Training Camp
U.S. Forest Service fire management officials are seeking thirty female candidates to attend the fourth annual 2020 Women-in-Wildfire Basic Training Camp held the third week of November.
Applications Being Accepted for Women-in-Wildfire Basic Training Camp
Today in SCV History (July 28)
1938 - Newhall Tunnel cut away, replaced by Sierra Highway [story]
Sierra Highway
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Deaths Up to 44; County Underscores Compliance, Containment, Collaboration
Two more residents of the city of Santa Clarita have died of COVID-19, bringing the Santa Clarita Valley’s total fatalities to 44 since the pandemic began, according to Los Angeles County Department of Public Health records updated through 8 p.m. Saturday.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Deaths Up to 44; County Underscores Compliance, Containment, Collaboration
L.A. County Firefighters Getting Ready for Wildfire Season
Wildfire season is upon us, as the build-up of dry vegetation fueling these fires makes them extremely dangerous and challenging for firefighters to control, according to fire officials.
L.A. County Firefighters Getting Ready for Wildfire Season
Pair of Commercials Now Shooting in the SCV
The city of Santa Clarita's Film Office has reopened, is issuing new permits, and has reported two commercials filming the week of July 27-August 2 in the Santa Clarita Valley, aka "Hollywood North."
Pair of Commercials Now Shooting in the SCV
%d bloggers like this: