Jan. 21 WiSH Webinar: ‘All You Need to Know About College’

The nonprofit WiSH Education Foundation will host a webinar, “All You Need to Know About College,” for Hart District students in grades 6-11 and parents on Thursday, January 21 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Donna Siegel, CEO of College Click and a certified college counselor, will provide information and take questions in a Zoom session.
Topics will include:
* How to choose a college
* In-state vs. out of state
* Public vs. private
* Big or small
* What’s the update on college testing now?
* Which tests should my student take, and when?
* Should my student choose a major or apply undecided?
* Affordability options, including WUE schools and scholarships
* Need-based vs. merit-based
Registration is open through January 18. The cost is $35, all of which goes to the WiSH Education Foundation. To sign up, click here.
