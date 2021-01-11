Jan. 21 WiSH Webinar: ‘All You Need to Know About College’

The nonprofit WiSH Education Foundation will host a webinar, “All You Need to Know About College,” for Hart District students in grades 6-11 and parents on Thursday, January 21 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Donna Siegel, CEO of College Click and a certified college counselor, will provide information and take questions in a Zoom session.

Topics will include:

* How to choose a college

* In-state vs. out of state

* Public vs. private

* Big or small

* What’s the update on college testing now?

* Which tests should my student take, and when?

* Should my student choose a major or apply undecided?

* Affordability options, including WUE schools and scholarships

* Need-based vs. merit-based

Registration is open through January 18. The cost is $35, all of which goes to the WiSH Education Foundation. To sign up, click here.