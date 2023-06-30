Cocktails on the Roof Extends Early Bird Pricing Through July 5

Meet the WiSH Education Foundation outdoors at Hello Subaru on Creekside Road on Friday, Sept. 8 for Cocktails on the Roof and be transported to an open air party on a warm, late summer night. Early Bird ticket pricing has now been extended through July 5 at 8 p.m. Purchase four tickets for $85 each, a savings of $40.

Enjoy approximately 30 festival tents that offer a wide range of food and cocktails, specially created just for the event. One price offers you all you can eat and drink. Dance to DJ Mav in the festive atmosphere as you enjoy an evening under the stars. Take a break in the center lounge on a comfortable couch after enjoying dancing to our live DJ and relax with friends under the festive lighting at one of our many cocktail tables. Gather your friends and reserve your own private lounge, a “home base” from which you can enjoy the evening.

The WiSH Education Foundation was founded in 2011 by a group of community education advocates and partners, specifically to help bridge the gap in state education funding and provide for student programs in the William S. Hart Union High School District.

Cocktails On the Roof will be held Friday, Sept. 8, 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. VIP and Early Bird entry at 7 p.m.

Hello Subaru of Valencia

24000 Creekside Road,

Santa Clarita, CA 91355

Tickets: $95 – Individual Ticket

Early Bird Special, SAVE $40! – 4 tickets for $85 each through July 5th at 8pm!

$125 – VIP Ticket – early entry 7pm

$1,000 – Private Booth seats 8-10,

For tickets visit www.wisheducationfoundation.org/cocktails-on-the-roof.

