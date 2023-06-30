Cocktails on the Roof Extends Early Bird Pricing Through July 5

Meet the WiSH Education Foundation outdoors at Hello Subaru on Creekside Road on Friday, Sept. 8 for Cocktails on the Roof and be transported to an open air party on a warm, late summer night. Early Bird ticket pricing has now been extended through July 5 at 8 p.m. Purchase four tickets for $85 each, a savings of $40.
Enjoy approximately 30 festival tents that offer a wide range of food and cocktails, specially created just for the event. One price offers you all you can eat and drink. Dance to DJ Mav in the festive atmosphere as you enjoy an evening under the stars. Take a break in the center lounge on a comfortable couch after enjoying dancing to our live DJ and relax with friends under the festive lighting at one of our many cocktail tables. Gather your friends and reserve your own private lounge, a “home base” from which you can enjoy the evening.
The WiSH Education Foundation was founded in 2011 by a group of community education advocates and partners, specifically to help bridge the gap in state education funding and provide for student programs in the William S. Hart Union High School District.
Cocktails On the Roof will be held Friday, Sept. 8, 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. VIP and Early Bird entry at 7 p.m.
Hello Subaru of Valencia
24000 Creekside Road,
Santa Clarita, CA 91355
Tickets: $95 – Individual Ticket
Early Bird Special, SAVE $40! – 4 tickets for $85 each through July 5th at 8pm!
Tickets are still available to the annual Court of the Lord Chamberlain Gala on Saturday, July 8, to benefit the Santa Clarita Shakespeare Festival. The fundraiser supports free Shakespeare performances and the Educational Outreach program which provides free and low-cost programming for Santa Clarita Valley schools.
Chandra Neal, a local mom of an athlete in the SCV-based nonprofit Special Needs Athletes & Peer (SNAP) program, penned a letter to the community on the importance of having such an organization like SNAP that fosters inclusion and acceptance.
Canyon Theatre Guild’s own improv troupe, Knights of Improv and Comedy return to the stage for the first time since the the coming of the "Virus-That-Shall-Not-Be-Named. The Knights of Improv will perform on the stage of the Canyon Theatre Guild in Old Town Newhall on Saturday, July 1 at 8 p.m.
The number of unhoused people living in Los Angeles rose sharply by 10% in the last year, according to the results of the latest "point-in-time" count conducted annually by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, or LAHSA. The count also found 75,518 unhoused people living in Los Angeles County, a 9% rise compared to last year.
The California State Legislature has approved and sent to Governor Gavin Newsom amendments to the 2023 Budget Act to implement a three-party budget agreement between the governor and the two houses of the Legislature.
DISC Surgery Center at Gateway (formerly known as Gateway Surgery Center) has expanded Santa Clarita’s access to leading-edge minimally invasive spine care thanks to the investment and leadership of TriasMD, which acquired the facility earlier this year.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger read in a motion during yesterday’s Board of Supervisors meeting that will designate a centuries old oak tree known as “Old Glory” as a Los Angeles County Historic Landmark.
