Jan. 21: Zonta Club SCV Free LifeForward Parenting Workshop

A parenting workshop, hosted by Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley, will help participants “learn about important issues facing our youth as we move toward adjusting and normalizing after COVID-19.”

This free LifeForward workshop is scheduled in-person from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at Valencia United Methodist Church, 25718 McBean Parkway in Valencia and is offered virtually via Zoom.

Experts will provide important information and address how to provide positive parental impact and move toward success for children and parents in adapting to the life issues of “Parenting for Success, Issues Impacting Our Youth!.

Milton Robby Robinson, Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department J-Team Intervention Specialist will present “Drug Use & Life Threatening Concerns.”

Two Child & Family Center experts will also offer presentations.

Alejadro Vidrio, outreach specialist, will present the impact of “Bullying & Cyberbullying” with helpful tips to address the situation.

Stephanie Garrison, group facilitator, will talk about adapting to in-class school learning and social interactions after COVID-19.

Virtual registration for joining via Zoom is available at scvzonta.org/lifefoward or email lifeforward@scvzonta.org.

Pre-registration is not required, but for those who wish to hold a space for the more popular workshops or require free childcare, please contact Roxana Topete at Single Mothers Outreach rtopete@smoscv.org or call SMO (661) 288-0117. The number of children must be registered at least one week in advance. Spanish translation can also be provided with advance request at lifeforward@scvzonta.org.

Upcoming workshops in the series will help attendees understand and file taxes, manage money, work with feelings of anxiety, obtain personal growth and receive advice before, during and after a divorce.

Flyers and a schedule of upcoming workshops are posted on www.scvzonta.org.

