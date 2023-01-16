header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
52°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 16
1926 - Newhall Community Hospital, est. 1922, opens in larger, more modern hospital building at 6th & Spruce streets [story]
Newhall Community Hospital
Jan. 21: Zonta Club SCV Free LifeForward Parenting Workshop
| Monday, Jan 16, 2023
LifeForward-Flyer-Jan-21-2023crop

A parenting workshop, hosted by Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley, will help participants “learn about important issues facing our youth as we move toward adjusting and normalizing after COVID-19.”

This free LifeForward workshop is scheduled in-person from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at Valencia United Methodist Church, 25718 McBean Parkway in Valencia and is offered virtually via Zoom.

Experts will provide important information and address how to provide positive parental impact and move toward success for children and parents in adapting to the life issues of “Parenting for Success, Issues Impacting Our Youth!.

Milton Robby Robinson, Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department J-Team Intervention Specialist will present “Drug Use & Life Threatening Concerns.”

Two Child & Family Center experts will also offer presentations.

Alejadro Vidrio, outreach specialist, will present the impact of “Bullying & Cyberbullying” with helpful tips to address the situation.

Stephanie Garrison, group facilitator, will talk about adapting to in-class school learning and social interactions after COVID-19.

Virtual registration for joining via Zoom is available at scvzonta.org/lifefoward or email lifeforward@scvzonta.org.

Pre-registration is not required, but for those who wish to hold a space for the more popular workshops or require free childcare, please contact Roxana Topete at Single Mothers Outreach rtopete@smoscv.org or call SMO (661) 288-0117. The number of children must be registered at least one week in advance. Spanish translation can also be provided with advance request at lifeforward@scvzonta.org.

Upcoming workshops in the series will help attendees understand and file taxes, manage money, work with feelings of anxiety, obtain personal growth and receive advice before, during and after a divorce.

Flyers and a schedule of upcoming workshops are posted on www.scvzonta.org.

LifeForward-Flyer-Jan-21-2023

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

Damage to Building Prompts Changes to ARTree’s Class Schedules

Damage to Building Prompts Changes to ARTree’s Class Schedules
Monday, Jan 16, 2023
ARTree Community Arts Center has made some changes to its class schedule due to some building damage from a hit and run.
FULL STORY...

Jan. 29: Helen Hunt Jackson Reenactment at Rancho Camulos

Jan. 29: Helen Hunt Jackson Reenactment at Rancho Camulos
Monday, Jan 16, 2023
Pay a visit to Rancho Camulos Saturday, Jan. 29, at 1 p.m., to experience Helen Hunt Jackson’s Jan. 23, 1882 visit to the ranch, which inspired her to include this vestige of the Californio lifestyle as one of the settings for her novel, "Ramona."
FULL STORY...

Jan. 21: Zonta Club SCV Free LifeForward Parenting Workshop

Jan. 21: Zonta Club SCV Free LifeForward Parenting Workshop
Monday, Jan 16, 2023
A parenting workshop, hosted by Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley, will help participants “learn about important issues facing our youth as we move toward adjusting and normalizing after COVID-19.”
FULL STORY...

County to Award $26M to Nonprofit Arts, Culture Organizations

County to Award $26M to Nonprofit Arts, Culture Organizations
Friday, Jan 13, 2023
Los Angeles County is set to open a new set of grant applications available to arts and culture organizations. Creative Recovery LA is a new grant initiative to address COVID-19 pandemic impacts on the arts and the creative economy. Through this initiative, the Department of Arts and Culture will award more than $26 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to deliver financial relief and recovery to the Los Angeles County nonprofit arts and culture sector.
FULL STORY...

Zonta’s ‘Women in Service’ Nomination Forms Now Available

Zonta’s ‘Women in Service’ Nomination Forms Now Available
Thursday, Jan 12, 2023
Accolades to Santa Clarita Valley for the many volunteer residents that assist individuals in need!
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Cold Weather Alert Issued for SCV Through Friday
The Los Angeles County Health Officer is issuing a Cold Weather Alert in the Santa Clarita Valley Tuesday through Friday due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures.
Cold Weather Alert Issued for SCV Through Friday
Damage to Building Prompts Changes to ARTree’s Class Schedules
ARTree Community Arts Center has made some changes to its class schedule due to some building damage from a hit and run.
Damage to Building Prompts Changes to ARTree’s Class Schedules
Jan. 29: Helen Hunt Jackson Reenactment at Rancho Camulos
Pay a visit to Rancho Camulos Saturday, Jan. 29, at 1 p.m., to experience Helen Hunt Jackson’s Jan. 23, 1882 visit to the ranch, which inspired her to include this vestige of the Californio lifestyle as one of the settings for her novel, "Ramona."
Jan. 29: Helen Hunt Jackson Reenactment at Rancho Camulos
Ocean Water Quality Advisory Issued for All L.A. County Beaches
Because of the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, is cautioning residents that bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters at and around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers after a rainfall.
Ocean Water Quality Advisory Issued for All L.A. County Beaches
Jan. 21: Zonta Club SCV Free LifeForward Parenting Workshop
A parenting workshop, hosted by Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley, will help participants “learn about important issues facing our youth as we move toward adjusting and normalizing after COVID-19.”
Jan. 21: Zonta Club SCV Free LifeForward Parenting Workshop
Jan. 17: Saugus Union School District Board Meeting
The Saugus Union School District Board of Trustees will hold a regular in-person meeting Tuesday, Jan.. 17 at 6:30 p.m. at Saugus District Education Center, 24930 Avenue Stanford, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Jan. 17: Saugus Union School District Board Meeting
Today in SCV History (Jan. 16)
1926 - Newhall Community Hospital, est. 1922, opens in larger, more modern hospital building at 6th & Spruce streets [story]
Newhall Community Hospital
Today in SCV History (Jan. 15)
1875 - Henry Mayo Newhall buys western half of the Santa Clarita Valley for $2 an acre [story]
Henry M. Newhall
Today in SCV History (Jan. 14)
1988 - One-month-old Santa Clarita City Council votes to form Planning Commission [minutes]
meeting minutes
Sign Up for ‘The Big I Do’ Event, Win Classic Designs Jewelry Wedding Bands
Santa Clarita City Hall Ceremonies will hold "The Big I Do" event on Valentine's Day, Feb. 15. Thanks to Classic Designs Jewelry in Valencia, each couple that signs up to say “I Do” on Valentine’s Day, will automatically be entered into a drawing for a chance to win and create two wedding bands, at a market value of approximately $1,500 each.
Sign Up for ‘The Big I Do’ Event, Win Classic Designs Jewelry Wedding Bands
Jan. 13: NB I-5 Reduced to One Lane 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tonight
The California Department of Transportation advises motorists that Northbound Interstate 5 will be reduced to only one lane open for traffic from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. tonight in the Castaic area of northern Los Angeles County.
Jan. 13: NB I-5 Reduced to One Lane 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tonight
Jan. 18: Hart School District Board Meeting
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District's Governing Board will take place Wednesday, Nov. 16, beginning with a closed session at 6 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
Jan. 18: Hart School District Board Meeting
Jan. 15: Los Angeles Kings to Visit The Cube
Calling all Los Angeles Kings fans – in coordination with the 2023 We Are All Kings Rink Tour, The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center | Powered by FivePoint Valencia is excited to host 3-4 current Kings players on Sunday, Jan. 15 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Jan. 15: Los Angeles Kings to Visit The Cube
Adoption Fees Waived for Cats, Rabbits During January
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control has waived adoption fees for cats and rabbits throughout January.
Adoption Fees Waived for Cats, Rabbits During January
County to Award $26M to Nonprofit Arts, Culture Organizations
Los Angeles County is set to open a new set of grant applications available to arts and culture organizations. Creative Recovery LA is a new grant initiative to address COVID-19 pandemic impacts on the arts and the creative economy. Through this initiative, the Department of Arts and Culture will award more than $26 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to deliver financial relief and recovery to the Los Angeles County nonprofit arts and culture sector.
County to Award $26M to Nonprofit Arts, Culture Organizations
Jan. 17-19: NB I-5 to Be Closed for Overhead Sign Removal
The Metro I-5 North County Enhancements Project has announced the removal of two existing overhead signs on northbound I-5 at the California Highway Patrol Weigh Station on Tuesday, Jan. 17, between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. and at Newhall Ranch Road on Wednesday, Jan. 18, between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. Additional closures will take place as a contingency on Thursday, Jan. 19, if needed.
Jan. 17-19: NB I-5 to Be Closed for Overhead Sign Removal
Animal Care Advisory: Keep Pets Safe During Winter Storms
Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control offers tips on how pets can be protected and kept safe during the relentless winter storms.
Animal Care Advisory: Keep Pets Safe During Winter Storms
Wilk to Co-Chair Legislative Problems Solvers Caucus
California State Senator Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, representing the 21st Senate District, announced he will co-chair the Legislative Problem Solvers Caucus with Senator Josh Newman, D-Fullerton. The caucus was created by a group of legislators committed to working together to find legislative solutions for many of the issues facing California.
Wilk to Co-Chair Legislative Problems Solvers Caucus
Yusuke Watanabe Illustrates Children’s Book, ‘A Fish Called Andromeda’
California Institute of the Arts alum Yusuke Watanabe (Film/Video BFA 2202) debuts his illustrations in "A Fish Called Andromeda," a new children’s book written by Cynthia C. Huijgens. Published by Idle Time Press, the book was released in November and is available for purchase online.
Yusuke Watanabe Illustrates Children’s Book, ‘A Fish Called Andromeda’
U.S. Bancorp Completes Acquisition of Union Bank on West Coast
Union Bank, with branches in Newhall and Valencia, has been acquired by U.S Bancorp. U.S. Bancorp announced Dec. 1 that it has completed the acquisition of MUFG Union Bank’s core regional banking franchise from Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
U.S. Bancorp Completes Acquisition of Union Bank on West Coast
Today in SCV History (Jan. 13)
1847 - Gen. Andres Pico (as in Pico Canyon) surrenders to Col. John C. Fremont, effectively ending the war between U.S. and Mexico [story]
treaty table
Two Former State DOJ Supervisors from SCV Charged in Embezzlement Case
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón and California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced that two former California Department of Justice supervisors from Santa Clarita were charged recently with diverting about $12,500 in government funds to one of their companies.
Two Former State DOJ Supervisors from SCV Charged in Embezzlement Case
Jan. 19: SCV Water Public Outreach, Legislation Committee Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Public Outreach and Legislation Committee will hold a meeting Thursday, Jan. 19, at 5:30 p.m.
Jan. 19: SCV Water Public Outreach, Legislation Committee Meeting
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: