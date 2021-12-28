header image

1907 - Mark T. Gates Sr., founder of Eternal Valley Cemetery, born in Nebraska
Mark Gates Sr.
Jan. 3-12: Maintenance Scheduled at Castaic Lake, Community Asked to Conserve Water
Tuesday, Dec 28, 2021
pipeline replacement
File photo: Aerial view of Castaic Lake.
 

SCV Water is asking customers to limit their outdoor water use starting Jan. 3 through Jan. 12 in preparation for annual maintenance on facilities at Castaic Lake.

The SCV will rely exclusively on local groundwater sources and treated imported water stored at reservoirs throughout the Valley. Ahead of the shutdown, SCV Water will fill all of its storage facilities to capacity, with more than 121 million gallons of water.

“About half of the SCV’s water supply is local groundwater, while the other half is imported from the State Water Project and other sources,” said Rafael Pulido, SCV Water’s water treatment manager.

During the shutdown, the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California (MWD) will be conducting pipeline inspections at Castaic Lake. SCV Water has no planned maintenance or repair work associated with this shutdown.

WATER SUPPLIES

“With the scheduled shutdown of facilities, the water from Castaic Lake will be unavailable for use. The water will be in the lake; we just won’t be able to receive it while the facility is undergoing upgrades and annual maintenance,” Pulido added.

Pulido also noted that this one-week conservation initiative is not a reflection of SCV Water’s overall water supply.

It’s merely a response to the temporary disruption of water delivery while key infrastructure is taken out of service for repairs, maintenance and upgrades.

Once the work is complete, water from Castaic Lake will be available again.

ANNUAL MAINTENANCE

Each year, SCV Water and the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California (MWD) coordinate efforts for maintenance and repair projects on the water conveyance systems at Castaic Lake. This infrastructure is part of the system that delivers water from Castaic Lake to SCV Water for treatment and distribution for urban use.

SCV Water is taking the necessary steps to prepare and is asking all water users to refrain from irrigating next week to help get through the repair period without any major issues so that all customers can continue to receive reliable water service.

“We scheduled the project during the winter months when temperatures are mild, days are shorter and the need for outdoor irrigation is minimal,” said Mike Alvord, SCV Water director of operations and maintenance. “Outdoor water use is the single largest use of residential water, so turning off the irrigation is an easy way to help achieve essential water savings.”

“Municipal water systems operate around the clock, so regular maintenance of key infrastructure is of vital importance,” said Alvord. “Annual maintenance maximizes the life and performance of the infrastructure and reduces future operations and maintenance costs, all while ensuring a reliable water supply.”
Today in SCV History (Dec. 29)
1907 - Mark T. Gates Sr., founder of Eternal Valley Cemetery, born in Nebraska [story]
Mark Gates Sr.
