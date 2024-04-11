April 18: SCV Water Public Outreach, Legislation Committee Meeting

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s Public Outreach and Legislation Committee is holding an in-person meeting Thursday, April 18, at 5:30 p.m.

Note: The public may participate either by phone or virtually through Zoom Webinar.

The Committee is scheduled to discuss the April 2024 legislative report.

April is one of the busiest months in the State Capitol, as members present and vote on hundreds of new bills in the first round of policy committee hearings. This year there is significant action on the budget in April as well, as the Governor, Senate Pro Tem, and Assembly Speaker all agreed to early budget action to implement many of the Governor’s suggested balancing actions addressing the significant deficit. Votes are expected on this early action plan on April 11.

Click [here] for the full agenda.

Please see the information sheet attached to the agenda for further information. For your convenience, listed below is the login/dial-in information for the upcoming Public Outreach and Legislation Committee meeting along with the link to the agenda packet.

If you join in person, please note that the Agency is following all COVID-19 requirements and guidelines but cannot guarantee your health. Please use your own discretion to protect yourself from exposure.

If you are participating virtually, please be aware of the possibility of feedback/echoing if you are logged in to multiple devices at the same time. Please use either the link or the dial-in number to join the meeting; do not use both unless you do not have audio on your computer/device, in which case you can call in to hear the meeting. Thank you.

Meeting information:

Start Time: 5:30 p.m.

Location:

Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency

Engineering Services Section (ESS) Boardroom

26521 Summit Circle

Santa Clarita, CA 91350

Please click on the link to join the meeting virtually: https://scvwa.zoomgov.com/j/1601797247

Or by Telephone:

1-833-568-8864

Webinar ID: 160 179 7247

