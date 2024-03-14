March 21: SCV Water Public Outreach, Legislation Committee Meeting

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s Public Outreach and Legislation Committee is holding an in-person meeting Thursday, March 21, at 5:30 p.m.

Note: The public may participate either by phone or virtually through Zoom Webinar.

The Committee is scheduled to discuss an update on the Fiscal Year 2024 Appropriations, as well as the February 2024 legislation report.

Please see the information sheet attached to the agenda for further information. For your convenience, listed below is the login/dial-in information for the upcoming Public Outreach and Legislation Committee meeting along with the link to the agenda packet.

If you join in person, please note that the Agency is following all COVID-19 requirements and guidelines but cannot guarantee your health. Please use your own discretion to protect yourself from exposure.

If you are participating virtually, please be aware of the possibility of feedback/echoing if you are logged in to multiple devices at the same time. Please use either the link or the dial-in number to join the meeting; do not use both unless you do not have audio on your computer/device, in which case you can call in to hear the meeting. Thank you.

Meeting information:

Start Time: 5:30 p.m.

Location:

Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency

Engineering Services Section (ESS) Boardroom

26521 Summit Circle

Santa Clarita, CA 91350

Please click on the link to join the meeting virtually: https://scvwa.zoomgov.com/j/1608129324.

Or by Telephone:

Toll Free: 1-833-568-8864

Webinar ID: 160 812 9324

