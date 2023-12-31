header image

December 31
1920 - Singer-actor Rex Allen, Newhall Walk of Western Stars inductee (1982), born in Arizona [Walk]
Rex Allen
Jan. 6: ARTree’s Flutterby Open Studio
| Sunday, Dec 31, 2023

ARTreeARTree Community Arts Center’s Flutterby Open Studio will be celebrating its seventh year in 2024. Every first Saturday, beginning on Jan. 6, artists of any age can enjoy art-making together from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in its studios.

Pre-registration is required.

Classes use unique materials and room for personal creativity– beyond the typical “make & take.”

Start a new family routine and check out Flutterby this month.

ARTree Community Arts Center is located at 22508 6th Street in Old Town Newhall.
Classes that set ARTree apart.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Tuesday 6 p.m.

WATERCOLOR & ACRYLIC
Thursday 6 p.m.

ART IN THE MARGINS
Monday 6 p.m.

ART FOR ALL – Special Needs
Friday 5:30 p.m.

ARTree builds community by providing opportunities to nurture creative thinking and expression through the unique power of the arts.
Sunday, Dec 31, 2023
ARTree Community Arts Center's Flutterby Open Studio will be celebrating its seventh year in 2024.
Friday, Dec 29, 2023
Volunteers are the heart of Bridge to Home. We appreciate you and your support. There are many opportunities to get involved with Bridge to Home and make a huge impact on the Santa Clarita Valley community.
Friday, Dec 29, 2023
Line Dancing is back at the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center. The six week class begins Tuesday, Jan. 9. The 45-minute class is held from 11:15 a.m. to noon.
Friday, Dec 29, 2023
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley is seeking applicants for the Young Women in Public Affairs Awards. Deadline to enter is Feb. 26.
Friday, Dec 29, 2023
Santa Clarita Valley residents are being invited by feedSCV to embark on a culinary adventure during the upcoming SCV Restaurant Week which will be held Friday, Jan. 26 to Friday, Feb. 2.
