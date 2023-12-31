Jan. 6: ARTree’s Flutterby Open Studio

College of the Canyons pulled out a 77-71 home win over highly regarded Palomar College at the Cougar Cage on Friday, taking its third victory in the last four games and getting back over the .500 mark.

College of the Canyons played to an 83-80 victory over L.A. Trade Tech College on day one of the 33rd Annual Cougar Holiday Classic, before eventually falling in Friday's championship game to visiting Mt. San Antonio College 84-67 on Lee Smelser Court at the Cougar Cage.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Sunday, Dec. 31, at approximately 4:31 a.m., on the 25700 block of Vista Fairways Drive in Santa Clarita.

California State University, Northridge men's basketball had five score in double figures as the Matadors won their sixth in a row with an 84-68 triumph at Long Beach State on Saturday afternoon at Walter Pyramid.

Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs is now accepting applications for the Los Angeles County Rent Relief Program.

Due to current rainfall, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health advises beach users to avoid all water contact, especially near discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers due to potentially higher bacteria levels in these areas.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) — A federal judge on Friday gave California Attorney General Rob Bonta a major win in an open carry case, granting the state’s request for summary judgment.

In the final game before conference play begins, three different Mustangs scored 20-or-more points as The Master's University men's basketball team defeated the Mount Royal Cougars 108-84 Friday at The MacArthur Center.

Southern California including the Los Angeles County and Ventura County coastline is currently experiencing a series of large swells coming from the west and west northwest, which has produced extremely large surf ranging from 10ft-15ft with even larger sets. The National Weather service has issued a High Surf Warning through 10 p.m. on Saturday Dec. 30.

Last of a five-part series exploring public art sculpture in the city of Santa Clarita.

Castaic High School student Yra Clamico won a National Grand Prize Scholarship of $2,500 in the Seventh Annual Payback Challenge presented by Next Gen Personal Finance. He was one of two students nationwide that was awarded the $2,500 scholarship.

Line Dancing is back at the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center. The six week class begins Tuesday, Jan. 9. The 45-minute class is held from 11:15 a.m. to noon.

Ever wonder what happens in the "Fairy Tale World" after happily ever after? Find out in "Never After Happily" presented by Showdown Stage Company Friday, Jan. 26-Sunday, Feb. 28 in Old Town Newhall.

Volunteers are the heart of Bridge to Home. We appreciate you and your support. There are many opportunities to get involved with Bridge to Home and make a huge impact on the Santa Clarita Valley community.

COVID-19 Weekly Roundup: Three New Deaths in SCV The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 287 new laboratory confirmed cases and three new deaths from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.

City Seeks Input on Updating Transportation Plan The city of Santa Clarita is updating its Santa Clarita Transit Transportation Development Plan. This plan is looking at ways to improve the transportation system and the city would like your input on how to best define the future system in Santa Clarita.

SCV Zonta Seeks Applicants for Young Women in Public Affairs Award The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley is seeking applicants for the Young Women in Public Affairs Awards. Deadline to enter is Feb. 26.

SCV Restaurant Week Returns Jan. 26-Feb. 2 Santa Clarita Valley residents are being invited by feedSCV to embark on a culinary adventure during the upcoming SCV Restaurant Week which will be held Friday, Jan. 26 to Friday, Feb. 2.

Kathryn Barger | 2023 Year in Review I have always believed that we achieve our best results together. During a time when there are so many people in need across our county and our country, partnerships can bring help, healing and hope to our communities.