Jason Gibbs | Fake and Fatal, the Truth about Fentanyl

Last year in our nation, we hit a tragic new high of the most drug overdoses on record according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In 2022, a staggering 109,680 people died from drug overdoses as the fentanyl crisis continues to deepen. Here in Santa Clarita, 31 individuals fell victim to drug overdoses last year.

These sobering statistics emphasize the urgent need for heightened awareness and education about the perils of fentanyl, especially for you and your children.

The city of Santa Clarita is hosting the annual Parent Resource Symposium on Thursday, Sept. 28, beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the Canyon Country Community Center. The theme this year is Fake and Fatal, the Truth about Fentanyl.

I will be joined by Los Angeles County Sheriff Department Captain Justin Diez, of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, as well as mental health experts, doctors and others who will share their perspectives on the fentanyl crisis, the risks, the dangers, how to identify the signs of drug use, as well as helpful communication tools to keep your child or teen safe.

This event is crucial for all parents and students because fentanyl is here in our community. While some teens are seeking out what they think are real pharmaceutical pills to deal with anxiety and other mental health struggles, others are looking to experiment or have “some fun.” The reality is one pill can kill.

Let us unite in our determination to protect our community’s future. We’ve already lost too many of our loved ones to this deadly drug. By being informed and aware we can help protect our youth. Your presence at this symposium is instrumental, not only in educating yourself but in actively contributing to a safer environment for all. Let’s work together to stop the tragic loss of young lives and protect our families.

Mayor Jason Gibbs is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at jgibbs@santa-clarita.com.

