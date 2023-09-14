header image

September 14
1924 - SCV Deputy Ed Brown killed in shootout with Gus Le Brun [story]
Deputy Ed Brown
Jason Gibbs | Opportunity to Grow at Business for Artists Conference
| Thursday, Sep 14, 2023

jason gibbsExpand Your Horizons at the Business for Artists Conference

No matter where you look in our city, different forms of artistic expression inspire, connect us and evoke a wide range of feelings. Whether you’re on a stroll through the Canyon Country Community Center gazing at the “Sculpture Garden” public art pieces that signify the various wildlife that make up our Valley, or find yourself at The MAIN for the 10 by 10 Variety Show watching live music, comedy, storytelling and more. Given the dynamic and competitive nature of the industry, these opportunities not only enrich Santa Clarita’s vibrancy, but also provide artists the ability to launch or expand their careers within our City. This is where the Business for Artists Conference comes into play, designed to empower both artists and nonprofit professionals alike. This two-day event takes place at The Centre (20880 Centre Pointe Parkway) and is not only an investment in your artistic career, but an incredible opportunity to network and grow in this industry.

The first day of the Business for Artists Conference takes place on Friday, Oct. 6 and will be dedicated to nonprofit professional development that promises to enrich your understanding and expertise. Esteemed figures in non-profit marketing, budgeting, program management and fundraising will share their insights, benefitting both seasoned professionals seeking refinement, as well as newcomers venturing into this sector. It’s a day filled with opportunities to sharpen skills and create new connections.

The focus shifts on Saturday, Oct. 7, where artists who aim to tailor their careers in the visual arts, music and film industry take the spotlight. The second day of the Business for Artists Conference offers workshops with an abundance of useful material for all skill levels in any of these fields. These workshops aren’t just instructional, they are also transformative. Designed to deliver practical business and career skills essential for success in the arts, they will equip you with the tools to thrive in a competitive industry.

A lineup of local speakers from the thriving Los Angeles arts community will be in attendance to offer guidance and advice. Among them, you’ll encounter experts such as Jeff Thompson, an actor, writer, magician and tax professional, a true jack-of-all-trades. Expect to also see Regina Mamou, an installation artist exploring the depths of ideological diversity, Jonathan Pickett, a creative producer-editor from People People Media Co. and Alex Park, an artist, community builder, curator and writer. These speakers will be an incredible asset to those who take advantage of the Business for Artists Conference, for they represent the boundless talent within the arts and entertainment industry.

This conference’s value extends beyond workshops and presentations. It is also an incredible networking opportunity for aspiring artists and even veterans of the craft. Use this time to broaden your horizons, forge collaborations and cultivate lasting connections. In this supportive environment that encourages collaboration, you’ll find motivated and like-minded individuals to join you on your artistic journey.

The Business for Artists Conference is designed to empower artists at all stages of their careers. From marketing strategies to financial planning, you’ll be armed with the knowledge to excel. The exceptional learning and networking opportunity will act as your launchpad to reach greater heights in this industry that knows no bounds.

So, I urge you to take advantage of the Business for Artists Conference at The Centre on Friday, Oct. 6 and Saturday, Oct. 7 to expand your horizons, refine your skill set and connect with a vibrant community of fellow artists and professionals. This is your gateway to a transformative journey and one that will shape and elevate your career in the arts. For more information about the Business for Artists Conference, such as registering to attend or viewing the event brochure, please visit SantaClaritaArts.com.

Mayor Jason Gibbs is a member of the City Council and can be reached at jgibbs@santa-clarita.com.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Sept. 30: COC Invites Community to Homecoming Celebration
The College of the Canyon Athletic Department and Associated Student Government (ASG) are inviting students, staff and community members to attend the 2023 Homecoming Celebration on Saturday, Sept. 30 at Cougar Stadium.
Sept. 30: COC Invites Community to Homecoming Celebration
Jason Gibbs | Opportunity to Grow at Business for Artists Conference
No matter where you look in our City, different forms of artistic expression inspire, connect us and evoke a wide range of feelings.
Jason Gibbs | Opportunity to Grow at Business for Artists Conference
Sept. 15: Mezcal Tasting Comes to Madre Restaurant
Join Madre Restaurant in Valencia Friday, Sept. 15, at 7 p.m., as Don Alberto Martinez will be sharing his experience as a Maestro Mezcalero and his amazing Mezcal expressions.
Sept. 15: Mezcal Tasting Comes to Madre Restaurant
Marcia Mayeda | Tips for Bringing Pets to Work
Last month I wrote about the benefits of pets in the workplace.
Marcia Mayeda | Tips for Bringing Pets to Work
Hart Governing Board Recognizes Teachers of the Year
Eighteen William S. Hart Union High School District 2023/24 Teachers of the Year were recognized by the Governing Board Wednesday.
Hart Governing Board Recognizes Teachers of the Year
Oct. 14: St. Kateri Knights of Columbus Pasta Dinner
Join St. Kateri Knights of Columbus Saturday, Oct. 14, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., for a Pasta Dinner.
Oct. 14: St. Kateri Knights of Columbus Pasta Dinner
COC Names Katelyn Catu, Chase Moynihan Student-Athletes of the Week
College of the Canyons student-athletes Katelyn Catu (women's cross country) and Chase Moynihan (men's soccer) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Sept. 4-9.
COC Names Katelyn Catu, Chase Moynihan Student-Athletes of the Week
CSU Board Approves Multi-Year Tuition Hike
The California State University (CSU) Board of Trustees has approved a multi-year tuition proposal that will increase tuition by six percent per year for five years, and help to bring stability to the university's budget.
CSU Board Approves Multi-Year Tuition Hike
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: Updated Vaccines Available Soon in L.A. County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 220 new cases and one additional death from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: Updated Vaccines Available Soon in L.A. County
Today in SCV History (Sept. 14)
1924 - SCV Deputy Ed Brown killed in shootout with Gus Le Brun [story]
Deputy Ed Brown
Oct 20: Principal for a Day is Back
The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation is excited to announce a special fun event for the community. 
Oct 20: Principal for a Day is Back
Sept 13: City Cinemas in the Park Presents “Top Gun: Maverick”
City Cinemas in the Park will screen the film "Top Gun: Maverick" on Sept. 22 at 8:30 p.m.
Sept 13: City Cinemas in the Park Presents “Top Gun: Maverick”
Ocean Water Warning for Sept. 13
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
Ocean Water Warning for Sept. 13
State Superintendent Sponsored Bills on Inclusive Education Head to the Governor’s Desk
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond celebrated several pieces of legislation he is sponsoring passing the Legislature and heading to the Governor’s desk.
State Superintendent Sponsored Bills on Inclusive Education Head to the Governor’s Desk
Hart Park Mourns Loss of ‘Trouble,’ Among Park’s Oldest Bison
The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation is saddened to announce the death of “Here Comes Trouble,” a senior female bison at William S. Hart Park over the weekend.
Hart Park Mourns Loss of ‘Trouble,’ Among Park’s Oldest Bison
Registration Open for Short-Term COC Classes
While the College of the Canyons Fall 2023 semester may have started on Aug. 22, more than 300 class sections have been added to the class schedule to give current and prospective students more options to help them reach their educational goals.   
Registration Open for Short-Term COC Classes
State Superintendent Leads Efforts to Secure Funding for Colleges
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond does not support the tuition increase and believes it will place an unnecessary financial burden on students.
State Superintendent Leads Efforts to Secure Funding for Colleges
Sept 27: WiSH Webinars Help College Bound High School Students
WiSH Wednesday Webinars, the annual series designed to help local students and families navigate college and university applications, begins on Sept. 27.
Sept 27: WiSH Webinars Help College Bound High School Students
Today in SCV History (Sept. 13)
1964 - Fire fighters mop up after blaze in Bouquet Canyon that destroyed world's largest live oak tree [story]
fire
Weekend Metrolink Service Suspended Between Newhall, L.A.
Metrolink service on the Antelope Valley Line will be suspended on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 16-17 between Newhall and Los Angeles Union Station due to a maintenance and rehabilitation project. The tracks will be closed to trains from Newhall to L.A.
Weekend Metrolink Service Suspended Between Newhall, L.A.
CDPH Recommends Californians Get Updated COVID Vaccine
Following federal approval of the updated COVID-19 vaccine and recommendations for the upcoming winter respiratory virus season, the California Department of Public Health is recommending all Californians stay up to date on the vaccine and get the updated shot when available.
CDPH Recommends Californians Get Updated COVID Vaccine
Henry Mayo Acquires New Technology for Minimally-Invasive Lung Biopsies
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital recently acquired an Ion Endoluminal System, a robotic-assisted bronchoscopy platform for minimally invasive lung biopsies.
Henry Mayo Acquires New Technology for Minimally-Invasive Lung Biopsies
Oct. 7: Rocktoberfest to Feature Four Tribute Bands
Rocktoberfest, a live music festival will be held Saturday, Oct. 7 at Castaic Lake Recreation Area and proceeds will benefit KHUG 97.5 FM, a non-profit community radio station licensed as a non-commercial broadcast station, serving the Santa Clarita Valley.
Oct. 7: Rocktoberfest to Feature Four Tribute Bands
Veteran Support Certificate Program Launched at COC
This fall, College of the Canyons has launched a new certificate program for veteran service providers, such as veteran counselors in higher education, government agencies, as well as nonprofit organizations.
Veteran Support Certificate Program Launched at COC
