Jason Gibbs | Register Now For the 28th Annual River Rally!

1769 - Fr. Juan Crespi, en route to San Francisco Bay with the Portolá expedition, names the Santa Clara River Valley (SCV) for St. Clare [story]
California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, has announced that she secured $405,000 for the Northeast Valley Health Corporation, which she presented to CEO Kimberly Wyard and staff members.
In honor of National Prosecco Day, Oakmont of Valencia will host “Paint for a Cause,” a fundraiser supporting The Alzheimer’s Association on Sunday Aug. 13. The fundraiser is scheduled to be a guided painting class featuring bottomless mimosas from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Foundation will hold the Third Annual SCV Sheriff’s Station Golf Tournament on Patriot Day, Monday, Sept. 11, at the Valencia Country Club, 27330 Tourney Road, Valencia, CA 91355.
The third annual Fringe of the Woods Festival is scheduled Labor Day Weekend Sept. 1-3 in Frazier Park/Lake of the Woods. The festival will offer a weekend of theater, comedy and music at the Mile High Theater, 7024 Crable St., Frazier Park, CA 93225.
Each fall, we see more than a thousand Santa Clarita residents dedicate their morning to making our city a cleaner, healthier place. Volunteering for the popular River Rally event has become a tradition for many families, neighborhoods and local organizations.
The Triumph Foundation celebrated their annual Let'Em Roll Gala and has extended the donation pledge date to their anniversary on Aug 15.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will host a two ribbon cutting ceremonies later this week for two local businesses.
There is little doubt the emergence of artificial intelligence technology will impact every industry on the planet and change the way we approach information online.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff Department’s Scientific Services Bureau has detected xylazine in limited quantities of illicit drugs seized by local law enforcement in Los Angeles County, signaling that the substance is present in the local drug supply.
Doubts About the Value of Economists’ Testimony May Have Cost Calif. Consumers $26 Billion, CSUN Prof Asserts
In the fall of 2022, a federal judge in San Diego threw out a class-action lawsuit against eight of the state’s major oil companies that alleged they conspired to fix gas prices in California, costing consumers and retailers more than $26 billion.
As the new school year approaches, the California Department of Public Health urges children, teens, and adults to get required and recommended vaccines.
1919 - Charles Kingsburry (Kingsburry House at Heritage Junction) arrives in Newhall to work on Power House No. 1 construction in San Francisquito Canyon [story]
Make a Difference Day returns to the Santa Clarita Valley on Saturday, Oct. 28. SCV nonprofits and schools are encouraged to submit a project for volunteers to complete on Make a Difference Day.
As a growing number of travelers mull the allure of Antarctica, Princess Cruises, headquartered in Valencia, unveiled four voyages planned for the Seventh Continent for the 2024-2025 season.
Los Angeles County Public Works has announced the public release of the Draft Los Angeles County Water Plan.
The American Red Cross has seen a shortfall of about 25,000 blood donations in the first two months of the summer, which makes it hard to keep hospital shelves stocked with lifesaving blood products. By making an appointment to give blood or platelets in August, donors can keep the national blood supply from falling to shortage levels.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors have approved a motion introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Hilda L. Solis that accelerates the county’s efforts to tackle homelessness by debuting a new regional approach to deliver solutions, cultivate collaboration and stimulate innovation.
The 33rd Annual Art Classic Fine Arts Competition, a fundraiser hosted by the Santa Clarita Artists Association, will be held Sept. 30-Oct. 1 at The Centre in Santa Clarita.
"Beat the Bridge" is a new game show casting for contestants. The show to air on Game Show Network is looking for the ultimate team of three that can work together using their fun pop-culture knowledge to "Beat the Bridge" for a chance to win over $10,000.
For the 11th consecutive year, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital has received the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines - Stroke Gold Plus quality achievement award for its commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines, ultimately leading to more lives saved and reduced disability.
The Santa Clarita Elks Lodge 2379 has donated 300 backpacks filled with school supplies to students served by the Child & Family Center in Santa Clarita.
Several dozen Santa Clarita Valley youth recently enjoyed a day at the beach thanks to Fostering Youth Independence’s Reconnect and Rejuvenate Day, which gave the youth a chance to enjoy a day away from the stress of daily life.
