[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
88°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
September 2
1932 - Actor Harry Carey's wood-framed house at Saugus ranch (now Tesoro del Valle) burns down when engine of water pump explodes [story]
Carey house
Judge Bars University of California From Using SAT, ACT for Admissions
| Wednesday, Sep 2, 2020
sat - UCLA's Powell Hall
UCLA's Powell Hall.

 

OAKLAND — A judge has blocked the University of California system from using the SAT and ACT as part of its admissions process, finding a “test-optional policy” gives an unfair advantage to students who can access testing centers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The UC Board of Regents voted to drop the standardized testing requirement for admissions in May, but gave campuses the option of considering SAT and ACT scores for admission in fall 2021 and 2022 as part of a “holistic” review of a student’s application.

While UC Berkeley, UC Santa Cruz, and UC Irvine have eliminated use of the test scores, other schools like UCLA, UC San Diego, and UC Riverside planned to adopt the test-optional policy.

But Alameda County Superior Court Judge Brad Seligman issued a preliminary injunction blocking the test systemwide after a lengthy videoconference hearing last week, where lawyers for students challenging the tests argued that disabled students unable to find open testing centers that can accommodate their needs are being denied “meaningful access” to the benefit the test option affords.

“Unlike their non-disabled peers, they do not have the option to submit test scores; even if they did, their chance of obtaining necessary test accommodations are virtually nonexistent,” he wrote.

A group of students and education reform advocates sued the UC system in December, claiming low-income and minority applicants are harmed by the use of SAT and ACT scores in admissions, in part because the tests include “culturally biased questions” that favor affluent students.

Considering the pandemic’s effect on testing site operations, Seligman was particularly concerned at last weeks’ hearing with whether disabled students have been able to take the test this year, calling it “an overlying factor in this whole case.”

sat - UCLA Campus

University of California, Los Angeles, campus. Photo credit: UCLA website.

Representing students and advocacy groups, attorney Abigail Graber with Brown Goldstein & Levy told Seligman at last weeks’ hearing that “essentially zero students with disabilities will be able to take the test in California,” as high school testing centers that offer accommodations have shut down due to COVID-19.

“It deters them from even applying if they can’t find a test site that will give them accommodations,” Graber said.

Arguing for the UC system, attorney Hailyn Chen said, “It’s a very unusual time and students, regardless of disability, have difficulty accessing the test. But there’s not a single plaintiff who has standing who has provided actual evidence that they have not been able to access a test center and are therefore irreparably harmed.”

Her Munger Tolles & Olsen colleague Bryan Heckenlively said the universities that consider test scores do so in conjunction with a number of other factors, including grades and extracurricular activities.

“Isn’t it correct though that the test cores can only be a plus factor?” Seligman asked him. “They’re never going to hurt you. The only time the test scores come into play is if it helps.”

Heckenlively said a high test score would be a plus factor, along with things like participation in sports, which also “are not equally available to students with disabilities.”

Using football as an analogy, Graber asked Seligman to imagine a field goal-optional game, where a team is banned from kicking field goals because its kicker has a disability. “That doesn’t mean there isn’t a possibility that they could win but no one would call that fair.” Yet scoring a field goal could be the thing that pushes a team over the edge to victory, she said.

“That’s the extra credit that disabled students don’t have access to,” Graber said in a phone interview Tuesday. “Judge Seligman really understood that the process was inequitable for students for disabilities and they are entitled to the same chance in the admissions process as other students when a test is not available to them.”

Seligman’s order only applies for the duration of the litigation, and the UC system plans to stop considering SAT and ACT scores altogether in 2023. Graber said it is unlikely that the universities will win a judgment in their favor before their test-optional policy sunsets in two years.

“Seligman found the plaintiffs are quite likely to succeed on the merits and I don’t see the facts on the ground changing,” she said.

Through a spokesperson, the UC system said it “respectfully disagrees” with Seligman’s ruling.

“An injunction may interfere with the university’s efforts to implement an appropriate and comprehensive admissions policies and its ability to attract and enroll students of diverse backgrounds and experiences,” the UC system said, adding, “The university is evaluating whether further legal actions are called for.”
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
HIGHER EDUCATION LINKS
LOCAL COLLEGE HEADLINES
> COLLEGE NEWS ARCHIVE

Judge Bars University of California From Using SAT, ACT for Admissions

Judge Bars University of California From Using SAT, ACT for Admissions
Wednesday, Sep 2, 2020
A judge has blocked the University of California system from using the SAT and ACT as part of its admissions process, finding a “test-optional policy” gives an unfair advantage to students who can access testing centers during the Covid-19 pandemic.
FULL STORY...

CSUN Receives Grant to Support New Generation of Climate Change Leaders

CSUN Receives Grant to Support New Generation of Climate Change Leaders
Thursday, Aug 27, 2020
California State University, Northridge Chicano/a studies professor Stevie Ruiz and a team of academics across the country have received nearly $500,000 from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation to develop a national initiative to foster a new generation of leaders who understand the intersectionality between climate change and the disproportionate impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on communities of color
FULL STORY...

COC Offering Remote Learning Services to Students

COC Offering Remote Learning Services to Students
Thursday, Aug 27, 2020
With its campuses largely closed to students and the public during the fall 2020 semester, College of the Canyons will make a wide range of student services available remotely to support learning while also helping to curb the spread of COVID-19.
FULL STORY...

COC Foundation Database Caught in Blackbaud Ransomware Attack

COC Foundation Database Caught in Blackbaud Ransomware Attack
Wednesday, Aug 26, 2020
The College of the Canyons Foundation database of alumni and donors was caught up in a recent ransomware attack on Blackbaud, the college's technology provider, according to Foundation officials.
FULL STORY...

CSUN Institutes New Safety Protocols, Cleaning Procedures

CSUN Institutes New Safety Protocols, Cleaning Procedures
Tuesday, Aug 25, 2020
To help ensure the health and safety of the small number of students in classes that will conduct activities on CSUN’s campus — and the small percentage of employees who work on-site — the university has instituted a system of safety protocols and cleaning procedures that help minimize the risks.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
City Manager Ken Striplin: Santa Clarita Library Set for Back to School
In his monthly message for September 2020, Santa Clarita City Manager Ken Striplin spotlights how the Santa Clarita Public Library branches are helping students and families get back to school.
City Manager Ken Striplin: Santa Clarita Library Set for Back to School
Supes Move to Tighten Oversight, Control of LAHSA Homeless Agency
Acting on a motion by Supervisors Mark Ridley-Thomas and Janice Hahn, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted to explore new governance models that would improve the accountability and oversight of homeless agency funds.
Supes Move to Tighten Oversight, Control of LAHSA Homeless Agency
Judge Bars University of California From Using SAT, ACT for Admissions
A judge has blocked the University of California system from using the SAT and ACT as part of its admissions process, finding a “test-optional policy” gives an unfair advantage to students who can access testing centers during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Judge Bars University of California From Using SAT, ACT for Admissions
CHP Sets Maximum Enforcement Period for Labor Day Weekend
Although many Californians may forego the long weekend road trip this year for a staycation, the California Highway Patrol will still implement its Labor Day Maximum Enforcement Period.
CHP Sets Maximum Enforcement Period for Labor Day Weekend
Hart District Schools Rank High on U.S. News & World Report List
Six comprehensive high schools in the William S. Hart Union High School District (Canyon, Golden Valley, Hart, Saugus, Valencia and West Ranch) plus Academy of the Canyons have been ranked in the top 12 percent of public high schools in the country by U.S. News & World Report.
Hart District Schools Rank High on U.S. News & World Report List
SCV Excessive Heat Watch In Effect Through Labor Day Weekend
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has called an excessive heat watch for the Santa Clarita Valley from Friday morning through Sunday evening as a warming trend will push temperatures into triple digits.
SCV Excessive Heat Watch In Effect Through Labor Day Weekend
L.A. County Prosecutors Probing Possible Officer Misconduct During Protests
Los Angeles County prosecutors are reviewing residents’ complaints of police violence and misconduct during recent protests against fatal police shootings of Black people, a law enforcement official said Tuesday.
L.A. County Prosecutors Probing Possible Officer Misconduct During Protests
Today in SCV History (Sept. 2)
1932 - Actor Harry Carey's wood-framed house at Saugus ranch (now Tesoro del Valle) burns down when engine of water pump explodes [story]
Carey house
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 242,521 Cases Countywide, 5,431 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 45 new deaths and 840 new cases of confirmed COVID-19, with 5,431 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 242,521 Cases Countywide, 5,431 SCV Cases
City Debuts Online September Events
Can you pull off the Great Train Robbery? Do you know every last piece of trivia about “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl?” Do you want to plan your next family activity? If so, you’re in luck as the city of Santa Clarita debuts new online events in September.
City Debuts Online September Events
Valencia Acura Earns Nationwide Distinction
Valencia Acura has earned Acura Precision Team distinction for the 14th time, an exclusive honor for select dealerships that deliver an outstanding client experience while achieving operational excellence.
Valencia Acura Earns Nationwide Distinction
County Votes to Move Forward with Implementing Body Cams for LASD Deputies
Following a number of heated debates with Sheriff Alex Villanueva on funding in recent months, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved the first year of funding for body-worn cameras in their regular Tuesday meeting.
County Votes to Move Forward with Implementing Body Cams for LASD Deputies
Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – September 2020
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to drag on, many of us are spending more time at home. This means more eating at home, more projects at home, more cleaning at home and all of that equals more trash at home.
Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – September 2020
Old Navy Paying Store Employees to Serve as Poll Workers on Election Day
On National Poll Worker Recruitment Day, Old Navy announced Tuesday that it will pay its store employees to work the polls on Election Day.
Old Navy Paying Store Employees to Serve as Poll Workers on Election Day
Barger Looking to Expand Telehealth Services
The Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a motion Tuesday by Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Sheila Kuehl to examine Los Angeles County’s use of telehealth services during the COVID-19 pandemic and to evaluate opportunities to expand these promising programs into the future.
Barger Looking to Expand Telehealth Services
SCV Air Quality Unhealthy for Sensitive Individuals Wednesday
According to the South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD) forecast, air quality will be unhealthy in the Santa Clarita Valley for sensitive groups/individuals Wednesday, Sept. 2.
SCV Air Quality Unhealthy for Sensitive Individuals Wednesday
OptumInsight Awarded Contract for California’s New COVID-19 Data System
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Public Health and California Department of Technology announced Tuesday that Minnesota-based OptumInsight, Inc. has been selected to develop the state's new COVID-19 data reporting system.
OptumInsight Awarded Contract for California’s New COVID-19 Data System
Kidnapping Suspect Arrested in Gorman
California Highway Patrol officers arrested a man suspected of kidnapping a child on Interstate 5 in Gorman Friday.
Kidnapping Suspect Arrested in Gorman
City Launches Family-Friendly Parks Passport Adventure
The city of Santa Clarita is thrilled to introduce the Parks Passport Adventure. The family-friendly adventure invites residents to embark on a fun exploration of Santa Clarita parks each month to find and unscramble a secret message for a prize.
City Launches Family-Friendly Parks Passport Adventure
Small Businesses, Nonprofits Get Boost from County’s $100M COVID-19 Recovery Fund
Los Angeles area businesses and nonprofits face significant challenges during the current public health and economic crisis of COVID-19.
Small Businesses, Nonprofits Get Boost from County’s $100M COVID-19 Recovery Fund
CHP Commissioner Earns Lifetime Achievement Award
SACRAMENTO – California Highway Patrol (CHP) Commissioner Warren Stanley has spent nearly four decades advocating for highway safety in California.
CHP Commissioner Earns Lifetime Achievement Award
Today in SCV History (Sept. 1)
1887 - Town of Saugus founded; Castaic train station opens [story]
Saugus
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Mourns 55th Death; L.A. County Positivity Down 45%
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 16 new deaths and 1,022 new cases of COVID-19, with a total of 5,414 cases and the 55th death confirmed among Santa Clarita Valley residents to date.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Mourns 55th Death; L.A. County Positivity Down 45%
Sept. 2 Agenda: Hart District Governing Board Regular (Virtual) Meeting
The next regular (virtual) meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District's Governing Board will take place Wednesday, September 2, starting at 7 p.m.
Sept. 2 Agenda: Hart District Governing Board Regular (Virtual) Meeting
%d bloggers like this: