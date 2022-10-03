header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Clear
Clear
76°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
October 3
1918 - Box-office superstar William S. Hart promotes 4th series of Liberty Loan (World War I) bonds, which went on sale Sept. 28 [story]
William S. Hart
California Nurses Applaud Law Guaranteeing Breaks for Hospital Workers
| Monday, Oct 3, 2022

NursesThe California Nurses Association, a union with more than 100,000 members in the state, applauds California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s decision to sign S.B. 1334 into law, guaranteeing enforceable breaks for public-sector and University of California workers who provide or support direct patient care in a hospital, clinic, or public health setting.

The governor signed the bill into law after it recently passed the Senate floor. The newly signed law is a win for patient advocates who believe safe staffing is the key to high-quality patient care.

“Nurses and caregivers fought hard for this important legislation and we are proud that it has been signed into law,” said Rosa Villarroel, RN, who works in University of California, San Francisco Medical Center’s endoscopy unit.

“Health care workers working in the public sector deserve the same protections as private-sector ones when it comes to having enough staff to safely take our breaks,” she said. “As nurses, it’s our job to care and advocate for our patients. When a nurse has a 12-hour shift without a chance to eat a meal or even rest, it leads to exhaustion that can increase the likelihood of medical errors.”

“One of the ways this new law will support safer staffing in our facilities is because there’s now a penalty for forcing workers to miss breaks,” said Kathleen Salter, RN, who works in the telemetry unit at Antelope Valley Hospital. “This new law will improve the working conditions for California’s public-sector hospital workers and the care we provide to our communities.”

S.B. 1334, authored by state senator Steven Bradford and sponsored by California Nurses Association, will ensure that public-sector employees who provide direct patient care or support direct patient care will be covered by Section 512 of the California Labor Code, guaranteeing meal breaks and rest periods for public-sector workers such as nurses at UC facilities. By bringing the law into alignment with regulations governing private-sector health care workers, the new legislation disincentivizes hospital management from abusing unsafe staffing levels and incentivizes properly staffing every unit to account for the time needed to provide meals and breaks. Ensuring safe staffing and proper meal and rest breaks in turn fosters the safest conditions for the health of nurses, health care workers and patients.

Until this law’s passage, public-sector and University of California hospitals were failing to prioritize safe staffing to account for meal and break coverage. With the passage of S.B. 1334, if public-sector and UC hospitals fail to provide meal and break coverage, they will be required to pay the employee for the missed meal and/or break, thereby creating an incentive to prioritize safe staffing.

“Public-sector nurses and caregivers can cheer this victory today,” said Marlon De La Barrera, an interventional radiology technologist at Palomar Health. “CNA is celebrating this win even as we continue to fight for the rights of all nurses, healthcare workers, and patients across California.”
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
10-03-2022 Oct. 13: Employer Workshop on Child Support Requirements
10-03-2022 California Nurses Applaud Law Guaranteeing Breaks for Hospital Workers
09-30-2022 Oct. 5: SBDC Free Webinar Helps Businesses Manage Social Media Platforms
09-29-2022 United States Junior Chamber Honors Local Operations Manager
09-29-2022 SCVEDC, COC, City Partner to Host Job Fair
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Oct. 13: Employer Workshop on Child Support Requirements
For the first time since 2020, the Los Angeles County Child Support Services Department is offering its Employer Workshop on child support requirements live in La Mirada on Thursday, Oct. 13.
Oct. 13: Employer Workshop on Child Support Requirements
Oct. 28-29: Rocky Horror Picture Show Screening
Calling all Transylvanians! Join the city of Santa Clarita for a screening of the cult classic “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” at The Centre on Oct. 28 or Oct. 29.
Oct. 28-29: Rocky Horror Picture Show Screening
Santa Clarita Unveils ARTober Lineup
Join the city of Santa Clarita and explore your creative side this ARTober in celebration of National Arts and Humanities Month.
Santa Clarita Unveils ARTober Lineup
Santa Clarita Named Finalist for “Most Business-Friendly City”
The city of Santa Clarita is honored to once again be named as a 2022 finalist for the prestigious award of “Most Business-Friendly City” by the Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation.
Santa Clarita Named Finalist for “Most Business-Friendly City”
Message from JCI Santa Clarita Chapter President
Happy October. Our September events were so much fun. We had a really great Chat & Chill with guest speaker Syian Wignal of Real Way Foundation.
Message from JCI Santa Clarita Chapter President
Oct. 6: Parks, Recreation Commission Regular Meeting
The city of Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Oct. 6, at 6 p.m.
Oct. 6: Parks, Recreation Commission Regular Meeting
SCV Sheriff’s Station Announces Active Shooter Drill at Valencia High School
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, with the help of Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Tactics and Survival unit, LASD Special Enforcement Bureau, and the Los Angeles County Fire Department, will be taking part in active shooter training Monday at Valencia High School.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Announces Active Shooter Drill at Valencia High School
Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – October 2022
One of the most anticipated events of the year is coming to the Canyon Country Community Center on Oct. 27.
Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – October 2022
Monday COVID Roundup: 48 New SCV Cases; No Additional Deaths
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday no additional deaths and 48 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with a total of 29 deaths and 2,615 new cases countywide.
Monday COVID Roundup: 48 New SCV Cases; No Additional Deaths
California Nurses Applaud Law Guaranteeing Breaks for Hospital Workers
The California Nurses Association, a union with more than 100,000 members in the state, applauds California Govenor Gavin Newsom’s decision to sign S.B. 1334 into law, guaranteeing enforceable breaks for public-sector and University of California workers who provide or support direct patient care in a hospital, clinic, or public health setting.
California Nurses Applaud Law Guaranteeing Breaks for Hospital Workers
New CHP Grant Highlights Pedestrian, Bicycle Safety
A federal grant is helping the California Highway Patrol increase pedestrian and bicyclist safety throughout the state.
New CHP Grant Highlights Pedestrian, Bicycle Safety
State Public Health Officials Provide Monkeypox Update
On Friday, Oct. 1, the California Department of Public Health provided a weekly update on the state’s monkeypox outbreak and response.
State Public Health Officials Provide Monkeypox Update
Today in SCV History (Oct. 3)
1918 - Box-office superstar William S. Hart promotes 4th series of Liberty Loan (World War I) bonds, which went on sale Sept. 28 [story]
William S. Hart
Today in SCV History (Oct. 2)
1945 - Cattle-rustling "Phantom of Vasquez Rocks" captured [story]
Phantom suspect
Today in SCV History (Oct. 1)
1842 - Proof of discovery: New York Observer (newspaper) reports on gold in Placerita Canyon. [story]
New York Observer
Hart District Teachers of the Year Honored by Board
Sixteen William S. Hart Union High School District 2022/23 Teachers of the Year were recognized by the Governing Board on Wednesday, Sept. 28.
Hart District Teachers of the Year Honored by Board
Friday COVID Roundup: Seven Day Average of County Case Counts Declines 8 Percent
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed six new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,682 new cases countywide and 100 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID Roundup: Seven Day Average of County Case Counts Declines 8 Percent
I-5 Corridor Improvement Work Continues, SR-134 to Buena Vista Street
The HOV, High Occupancy Vehicle, or carpool, lanes are open on I-5 in both directions between Magnolia Boulevard and Buena Vista Street.
I-5 Corridor Improvement Work Continues, SR-134 to Buena Vista Street
CalArts Alums Selected for AICAD Teaching Fellowships
Two recent graduates of CalArts’ MFA Experimental Animation Program, Moon (Yuezhu) Wang and Dairys Escoto De León, have been selected for the 2022-23 Association for Independent Colleges of Art and Design Post-Graduate Teaching Fellowships.
CalArts Alums Selected for AICAD Teaching Fellowships
Oct. 8: Route 66 Classic Grill Classic Car Show
Join Route 66 Classic Grill for the longest monthly Classic Car Show in Southern California history. The last show of 2022 will be held Oct. 8 from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Oct. 8: Route 66 Classic Grill Classic Car Show
L.A. County’s New Veteran Suicide Review Team Begins Work
Los Angeles County’s new Veteran Suicide Review Team met for the first time Thursday, Sept. 29, kick-starting an innovative and collaborative approach to reducing veteran suicide in the county.
L.A. County’s New Veteran Suicide Review Team Begins Work
Oct. 1: StompFest at Agua Dulce Winery
Agua Dulce Winery will host StompFest on Saturday, Oct. 1 at noon.
Oct. 1: StompFest at Agua Dulce Winery
Oct. 5: SBDC Free Webinar Helps Businesses Manage Social Media Platforms
Do you want to create a post on Facebook and Instagram at the same time? Learn to schedule posts, respond to comments and inbox messages from one place by attending this free Small Business Development Center webinar, "Manage Your Social Media Platform, Meta Business Suite."
Oct. 5: SBDC Free Webinar Helps Businesses Manage Social Media Platforms
Nov. 12: Veteran Career Fair at Curtiss-Wright in Valencia
On Saturday, November 12, 2022, the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative and Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions will host a Veteran Career Fair on Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Curtiss-Wright facility.
Nov. 12: Veteran Career Fair at Curtiss-Wright in Valencia
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: