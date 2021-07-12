July 13: ARTree to Hold First In-Person ‘Nest: Healing Art Studio’ Program

The ARTree Community Arts Center announced it will be holding its first in-person ‘Nest: Healing Art Studio’ program on Tuesday, July 13, free to teens and adults in the community who wish to express their feelings through art.

Nest is set to begin at 7 p.m. and is a free drop-in program consisting of an hour of mindful, judgment-free art-making. It is designed to provide an artistic outlet for anyone needing healing or needing to express their feelings through art in a comfortable, calm environment.

Nest was developed under the direction of Emily Skelton, LMFT, Registered Art Therapist, and is intended for teens and adults only.

Mindfulness practices, both in meditation and in art, can help increase everyone’s ability to regulate their feelings, decrease stress and focus their attention.

No art expertise is needed. A project suggestion will be given, but not required. Anyone may utilize their time as they would like.

ARTree will supply all materials and asks for those interested to pre-register to ensure materials are ready and available for everyone. You can pre-register here.

The ARTree is located at 22508 6th St. Newhall 91321 next to CASI Ceramic Studio and across the street from the Canyon Guild Theater. If you have questions about the program, email sheri@theartree.org.

