ARTree Seeking Plastic Bottle Caps for Community Art Project

ARTree Community Arts Center is pleased to be contributing another community art project to Santa Clarita!

ARTree will be creating a bottle cap mural inside the Newhall branch of the Santa Clarita Library. This will be an environmentally conscious, family-friendly event.

ARTree needs you to save your plastic caps and bring them to any of the three Santa Clarita Library branches or to ARTree when classes are in session. Deadline for dropping off caps is Friday, March 1.

Library Branch Locations:

CANYON COUNTRY JO ANNE DARCY BRANCH

18601 Soledad Canyon Rd.

Santa Clarita, CA 91351

(661) 259-0750

OLD TOWN NEWHALL BRANCH

24500 Main St.

Santa Clarita, CA 91321

(661) 259-0750

VALENCIA BRANCH

23743 W. Valencia Blvd.

Santa Clarita, CA 91355

(661) 259-0750

ARTree Community Arts Center is located at 22508 6th Street in Old Town Newhall.

Keep posted on when and how your family can participate in the making of the mural from our newsletter or website.

About ARTree Community Arts Center:

ARTree Community Arts Center is a nonprofit arts center, located in Newhall, California. Started in 2010, with a commitment to bringing art opportunities to all ages, ARTree has developed deep roots in our community. ARTree holds weekly classes, monthly free open studios, promotes volunteerism, and spearheads public art projects throughout Santa Clarita. ARTree classes teach artistic principles utilizing an active, hands-on approach in small class settings. Our teaching staff of artists bring their expertise and enthusiasm in a wide range of mediums. Grow with us!

