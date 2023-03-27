Classes Still Available at ARTree Despite Damage to Studio 1

Deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station, along with the help of Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Aero Bureau, are actively searching for a stolen vehicle suspect who fled on foot along the 24200 block of Oak Vale Drive in Valencia.

Cajun’s Aviation Dream will host a fundraiser on Saturday, April 22, from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., at Lucky Luke Brewing Company at 25108 Rye Canyon Loop in Santa Clarita.

The Department of Beaches and Harbors’ Russell Walker W.A.T.E.R. (Water Awareness, Training, Education & Recreation) Youth Sailing Camp is back for Spring Break.

The Master's University baseball team split its twin bill against San Diego Christian Saturday, but won the three-game series.

Sandy Fisher served on the board of Santa Clarita Artists Association for many years, including her stints as president, vice president, gallery and membership chairs and for the past six years as treasurer.

The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the 12 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, March 27 – Sunday, April 2.

World-renowned muralist and CSUN distinguished alumna Judy Baca ’69 (Art), M.A. ’80 (Art), Hon.D. ’18 was honored March 21 with the 2021 National Medal of Arts, in a ceremony at the White House. President Joe Biden presented the medal — the highest honor given to artists and arts patrons by the U.S. government — to Baca in a ceremony in the East Room.

On a day when two original members of the first men's volleyball team to scuff The MacArthur Center floor were celebrated, The Master's men's volleyball team swept Arizona Christian Saturday 25-19, 25-15, 25-23.

The Castaic Education Foundation recently announced that 16 grants have been awarded for the 2022-2023 school year, totaling $50,000, which will be used to enhance student learning programs and supports including music, mindfulness, art, reading, math, science, video production, robotics and more.

Following the reopening of the Dive Pool in February, the Fifty Meter Pool at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center will officially reopen for public use on Monday, March 27.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 10 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 932 new cases countywide and 13 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Last year, in partnership with the American Red Cross, the city of Santa Clarita hosted 11 blood drives, collecting more than 420 units of blood, which is enough blood to potentially save 1,260 lives! While that number is certainly impressive, there is still an ongoing, critical shortage.

Soft Lockdown at Saugus High School Result of Phone Hoax Saugus High School, the scene of a deadly school shooting in November of 2019 which took three lives (including the shooter), was under lockdown for an hour on Friday afternoon after deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station responded to an "assault with a deadly weapon" phone call.

April 7: Movement at The MAIN Dance Series Un Pozo Chico: A Night of Flamenco Dance and Music, an evening of Flamenco music and dance will be held Friday, April 7 at 8 p.m. at The MAIN Theatre, 24266 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.

COC Coach Greg Herrick to Receive Hall of Fame Honors Recently retired College of the Canyons women's basketball coach Greg Herrick, who guided the program to 611 career wins, has been selected for induction into the California Community College Women's Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

Ed Bolden, Former SCV Man of the Year, Dies at Age 94 A longtime community philanthropist, volunteer and influential pioneer in the development of the Santa Clarita Valley, Ed Bolden, died Wednesday. He was 94.

Saugus High Theater Students Capture Six Awards at Festival Saugus High School theater students competed against 35 schools from across Southern California at the Fullerton College Theatre Arts Department High School Theatre Festival on March 17-18 in Fullerton. Saugus students placed first or second in every category winning six awards.