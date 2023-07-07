July 13: CUSD Regular Meeting

Any citizen is welcome to attend Board Meetings. Citizens who have concerns regarding the items which are being considered by the Board are given an opportunity to express their opinion.
A “Request to Address the Board” must be completed and given to the Executive Assistant to the Superintendent as soon as possible and prior to the start of the meeting. Any additional materials (e.g. copies of your remarks, charts or graphs, copies of articles, or reports) you present will be copied and presented to all Board members after the meeting. The Board President will randomly call on persons submitting cards. Twenty minutes will be allocated for each subject; please limit your comments to a maximum of three minutes when read aloud. Your request must contain your name, address, phone number, and the organization you represent. The Board will take all comments under advisement for possible future discussion and/or action.
Public records related to the public session agenda, that are distributed to the Governing Board less than 72 hours before a regular meeting may be inspected by the public at 28131 Livingston Avenue, Valencia, CA 91355, during regular business hours, 8 a.m. to 4:20 p.m.
Disability Information
In compliance with the American with Disabilities Act, if you need special assistance, disability-related modifications or accommodations, including auxiliary aids or services, in order to participate in the public meetings of the District’s Governing Board, please contact the office of the District Superintendent at (661) 257-4500, ext. 1500. Notification 72 hours prior to the meeting will enable the District to make reasonable arrangements to ensure accommodations and accessibility to this meeting. Upon request, the District shall also make available this agenda and all other public records associated with this meeting in appropriate alternative formats for persons with a disability.
The Saugus High School Marching Centurions are honored to invite the community to help those in need. The band will be collecting new and clean, used clothing, shoes, backpacks, purses, bedsheets, blankets and towels for donation every Saturday beginning July 8, all the way through Aug. 12. Items should be in relatively good condition and be wearable or usable.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) — A bill focusing on what books local school boards could remove from their shelves drew impassioned debate from both sides of the issue at a Wednesday hearing of the state Senate Education Committee.
SACRAMENTO - Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo announced Thursday that Gov. Gavin Newsom signed her first bill, Assembly Bill 751 Elder and Adult Abuse Reporting, aimed at protecting the safety and well-being of California's senior and disabled communities.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors took another step in keeping the County’s most vulnerable residents housed by approving the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health’s acceptance of the Community Care Expansion Preservation Capital Projects Grant Program from the State, a grant program that will fund physical rehabilitation improvements for adult residential facilities, residential care facilities for the elderly and residential care facilities for the chronically ill located within the County.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond was honored with an award on Thursday for his unwavering dedication and commitment to students at the California Association of Latino Superintendents and Administrators Summer Institute in San Diego.
Do you enjoy T-Ball and Baseball, understand the game, and know the rules? Volunteer to coach in the Youth Sports T-Ball and Coach Pitch League and help teach our youth valuable skills such as teamwork, fair play and sportsmanship while having fun.
Soroptimist International of Valencia will present the 20th annual breast cancer awareness fundraiser “Bras for a Cause” on Saturday, Sept. 23 at the Hyatt Valencia. This year's theme is “BeYoutiful,” in honor of all women.
The California Department of Transportation has announced that Gloria Roberts has been appointed the District 7 director where she will oversee the freeway and highway system in Los Angeles and Ventura counties and a staff of 2,800 who maintain, design, construct, preserve and plan the system and administer programs supporting it.
Child & Family Center held its annual board installation on Tuesday, June 27, at Sand Canyon Country Club. Stephanie English, senior field deputy, from the office of Los Angeles County 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger, installed the new officers for the 2023/24 fiscal year and our newest incoming board member.
