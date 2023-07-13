header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Clear
Clear
81°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
July 14
1769 - Portolá party sets out from San Diego; first Europeans to "discover" Santa Clarita Valley 3½ weeks later [story]
Gaspar de Portola
July 18: Inaugural Meeting for Santa Clarita Aerospace, Defense Consortium
| Wednesday, Jul 12, 2023
Water drop


The Aerospace and Defense Consortium is a collaborative effort to bring together local Santa Clarita Valley aerospace and defense companies and leaders for the purposes of mutual support, engagement, and advocacy.

The ADC supports the SCV Aerospace and Defense community through industry promotion, business attraction and outreach campaigns, marketing efforts, workforce training, news and information dissemination, and more.

Join on Tuesday, July 18th, for the inaugural meeting of the ADC, where Ron Spire, Owner of Forrest Machining, Inc. and ADC Chair, will be our guest speaker. This is an opportunity to meet and collaborate with fellow SCV Aerospace and Defense industry leaders.

To RSVP for the event email jeywagner@scvedc.org

To see more about the ADC click the link.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

1 Comment

  1. Martin Marlow says:
    Thursday, Jul 13, 2023 at

    Pan American Tool, vendor for many SCV firms. I look forward to this meeting.

    Reply

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
07-14-2023 SCV Chamber Ribbon Cuttings for Jewelry Fixx, Funburger
07-13-2023 July 20: SCV Water Public Outreach, Legislation Committee Meeting
07-13-2023 CCU Valencia Branch Taking Part in School Supplies Drive
07-13-2023 SCV Water Announces Approval of Sustainability Plan
07-12-2023 July 18: Inaugural Meeting for Santa Clarita Aerospace, Defense Consortium
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Clothes for Cash Fundraiser Benefits Saugus High Band
The Saugus High School Marching Centurions are holding a Clothes for Cash fundraiser every Saturday 8 a.m. to noon now through Aug. 12.
Clothes for Cash Fundraiser Benefits Saugus High Band
SCV Chamber Ribbon Cuttings for Jewelry Fixx, Funburger
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will host two ribbon cutting events to celebrate new chamber members Jewelry Fixx and Funburger.
SCV Chamber Ribbon Cuttings for Jewelry Fixx, Funburger
Sept. 9: Blue Star Ranch Hosts Open House, Donations, Volunteers Needed
Blue Star Ranch will hold its 2023 Open House Event on Saturday, Sept. 9. The event will invite donors, veterans and their families and everyone interested in assisting veterans to learn about Blue Star Ranch's program sessions for veterans.
Sept. 9: Blue Star Ranch Hosts Open House, Donations, Volunteers Needed
Schiavo’s Bills Approved by Senate Policy Committees
In advance of the Senate Committee deadline this week, Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth) announced she successfully passed all of her bills out of Senate policy committees. Schiavo represents the 40th Assembly District which includes the Santa Clarita Valley and Northwest San Fernando Valley.
Schiavo’s Bills Approved by Senate Policy Committees
COC Reaches Labor Agreement with Adjunct Faculty
Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees, which oversees College of the Canyons, approved a two-year agreement with the Part-time Faculty United American Federation of Teachers Local 6262 on Wednesday, July 12. The contract includes market adjustments to improve adjunct faculty regional salary survey ranking and provides a cumulative increase of 23.4 percent.
COC Reaches Labor Agreement with Adjunct Faculty
Ken Striplin | New Additions to Central Park Underway
Santa Clarita offers an array of remarkable amenities that truly set us apart from other communities. One in particular, that I continue to proudly emphasize, is our exceptional parks system which enriches the lives of our residents with an impressive collection of 37 picturesque parks thoughtfully dispersed throughout our various neighborhoods. Designed for a wide range of activities, from playing sports to spending time with family, it is our goal to maintain and improve our Santa Clarita parks.
Ken Striplin | New Additions to Central Park Underway
July 21: Watch U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team in FIFA Women’s World Cup
Goal! Grab your favorite soccer jersey and come cheer on Team USA at The Cube — Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia, as they play against Vietnam in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.
July 21: Watch U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team in FIFA Women’s World Cup
July 18: Planning Commission Continues Shadowbox Studios Public Hearing
The city of Santa Clarita Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. in City Council Chambers on Tuesday, July 18 to continue the public hearing on the Shadowbox Studios project.
July 18: Planning Commission Continues Shadowbox Studios Public Hearing
Public Comment Sought on LASD Presence in Schools
The Los Angeles County Civilian Oversight Commission is studying the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department School Resource Deputy program.
Public Comment Sought on LASD Presence in Schools
Supes Pass Motion to Codify Right to Council for Eviction Defense
The Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs joins the L.A. Renters Right to Counsel Coalition to commend the vote by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors to move forward with a motion that will guarantee tenants the right to an attorney in eviction proceedings.
Supes Pass Motion to Codify Right to Council for Eviction Defense
Supes Pass Motion to Make ‘Old Glory’ an L.A. County Historic Landmark
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors passed a motion on Tuesday, July 11 to begin the process of designating “Old Glory,” a towering, 58 foot oak tree located at Pico Canyon Park in Stevenson Ranch, as a Los Angeles County Historic Landmark.
Supes Pass Motion to Make ‘Old Glory’ an L.A. County Historic Landmark
Master Chorale, SCV Youth Orchestra Receive County Arts Grants
The Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture announced over $31 million dollars will be awarded to more than 750 arts, cultural and equity-building organizations, a historic county investment in the nonprofit creative sector.
Master Chorale, SCV Youth Orchestra Receive County Arts Grants
AQMD Issues Ozone Advisory, Elevated Smog Levels Expected
The South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued an Ozone Advisory beginning 2 p.m. Friday, July 14 and lasting until Tuesday, July 18. The Santa Clarita Valley may be potentially impacted by unhealthy air quality.
AQMD Issues Ozone Advisory, Elevated Smog Levels Expected
Laurene Weste | Get Outdoors with the Library
Whether it was studying in school, enjoying a novel or researching information to create public policy, reading has always been a pivotal part of my life. Reading is what shapes our minds and builds a foundation to help us create change.
Laurene Weste | Get Outdoors with the Library
Today in SCV History (July 14)
1769 - Portolá party sets out from San Diego; first Europeans to "discover" Santa Clarita Valley 3½ weeks later [story]
Gaspar de Portola
Cardinals Select CSUN’s Graysen Tarlow on Final Day of MLB Draft
Graysen Tarlow, catcher for California State University, Northridge's baseball program,  was selected on the final day of the 2023 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft in the 19th round by the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday.
Cardinals Select CSUN’s Graysen Tarlow on Final Day of MLB Draft
July 20: SCV Water Public Outreach, Legislation Committee Meeting
SCV Water Agency’s Public Outreach and Legislation Committee meeting will be held Thursday, July 20, at 5:30 p.m.
July 20: SCV Water Public Outreach, Legislation Committee Meeting
Marcia Mayeda | ‘Anyway’
Working in the animal welfare field can be an emotionally challenging career choice.
Marcia Mayeda | ‘Anyway’
TK Pathway for Teachers Being Offered at COC
In response to the significant demand for Transitional Kindergarten teachers, College of the Canyons will offer an additional pathway for currently credentialed teachers to earn the 24 Early Childhood Education units required to teach TK.
TK Pathway for Teachers Being Offered at COC
CCU Valencia Branch Taking Part in School Supplies Drive
California Credit Union, which has a branch at River Oaks Shopping Center in Valencia, launched a school supplies drive to help local students start the school year ready to learn in partnership with NBC4 and Telemundo 52’s Supporting Our Schools back-to-school donation drive.
CCU Valencia Branch Taking Part in School Supplies Drive
SCV Water Announces Approval of Sustainability Plan
At a special meeting on Tuesday, July 11, the SCV Water Board of Directors adopted a Sustainability Plan, which contains a comprehensive assessment of SCV Water’s current sustainability initiatives, a baseline for measuring progress and a roadmap to improve operational sustainability.
SCV Water Announces Approval of Sustainability Plan
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Hospitalizations Fall to Record Lows
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 63 new cases and no additional deaths from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Hospitalizations Fall to Record Lows
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: