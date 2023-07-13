July 18: Inaugural Meeting for Santa Clarita Aerospace, Defense Consortium

The Aerospace and Defense Consortium is a collaborative effort to bring together local Santa Clarita Valley aerospace and defense companies and leaders for the purposes of mutual support, engagement, and advocacy.

The ADC supports the SCV Aerospace and Defense community through industry promotion, business attraction and outreach campaigns, marketing efforts, workforce training, news and information dissemination, and more.

Join on Tuesday, July 18th, for the inaugural meeting of the ADC, where Ron Spire, Owner of Forrest Machining, Inc. and ADC Chair, will be our guest speaker. This is an opportunity to meet and collaborate with fellow SCV Aerospace and Defense industry leaders.

To RSVP for the event email jeywagner@scvedc.org

To see more about the ADC click the link.

