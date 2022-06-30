July 7: Santa Clara Watershed Committee Expected to Approve Strategic Plan

The Santa Clara Watershed Area Steering Committee meeting will be held Thursday, July 7, 2022, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The Santa Clara River Watershed Area is located in northwest Los Angeles County and drains west into Ventura County, where it eventually empties into the Pacific Ocean. The main watercourse through this watershed area is the Santa Clara River. Municipalities that fall within the boundaries of this Watershed Area are Los Angeles County and Santa Clarita.
The Santa Clara River Watershed Area is estimated to receive up to $5.85 million annually to fund regional projects and programs.
Regional Program funds for the Watershed Area are programmed by the Watershed Area Steering Committee comprised of local stakeholders from agencies, municipalities and community members from within the Watershed Area. The Steering Committee will meet regularly to develop funding plans and recommendations to provide water quality, water supply, and community enhancement benefits to the region.
The steering committee is expected to approve the Updated Santa Clara River Strategic Outreach and Engagement Plan at the July 7 meeting.
Members of the steering committee include:
Chair Jason Gibbs, Santa Clarita Mayor Pro Tem
Vice Chair Tom Cole, City of Santa Clarita Director of Community Development
Julian Juarez, Los Angeles County Flood Control District
Dirk Marks, Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency
Steve Cole, Santa Clarita Valley Groundwater Sustainability Agency
Kristen Ruffell, Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts
Janine Prado, City of Santa Clarita Recreation & Community Services
Hunt Braly, Poole & Shaffery, community member
Mary Johnson, Agua Dulce Town Council
Sandra Cattell, Sierra Club, community member
Ivan Volschenk, Evolve Business Strategies, President Santa Clarita Chamber of Commerce
Dianne Erskine-Hellrigel, Santa Clarita Valley Community Hiking Club, community member
Bruce Hamamoto, Los Angeles County, Sr. Civil Engineer at L.A. Dept. of Public Works
Heather Merenda, City of Santa Clarita Environmental Program Coordinator
Mike Hennawy, City of Santa Clarita Director of Public Works
Peter Massey, TreePeople Contracts Compliance Manager, Watershed Coordinator, non-voting member
To view the meeting agenda click here.
Click here to attend the virtual Santa Clara Watershed Area meeting.
