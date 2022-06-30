July 7: Santa Clara Watershed Committee Expected to Approve Strategic Plan

The Santa Clara Watershed Area Steering Committee meeting will be held Thursday, July 7, 2022, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The Santa Clara River Watershed Area is located in northwest Los Angeles County and drains west into Ventura County, where it eventually empties into the Pacific Ocean. The main watercourse through this watershed area is the Santa Clara River. Municipalities that fall within the boundaries of this Watershed Area are Los Angeles County and Santa Clarita.

The Santa Clara River Watershed Area is estimated to receive up to $5.85 million annually to fund regional projects and programs.

Regional Program funds for the Watershed Area are programmed by the Watershed Area Steering Committee comprised of local stakeholders from agencies, municipalities and community members from within the Watershed Area. The Steering Committee will meet regularly to develop funding plans and recommendations to provide water quality, water supply, and community enhancement benefits to the region.

The steering committee is expected to approve the Updated Santa Clara River Strategic Outreach and Engagement Plan at the July 7 meeting.

Members of the steering committee include:

Chair Jason Gibbs, Santa Clarita Mayor Pro Tem

Vice Chair Tom Cole, City of Santa Clarita Director of Community Development

Julian Juarez, Los Angeles County Flood Control District

Dirk Marks, Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency

Steve Cole, Santa Clarita Valley Groundwater Sustainability Agency

Kristen Ruffell, Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts

Janine Prado, City of Santa Clarita Recreation & Community Services

Hunt Braly, Poole & Shaffery, community member

Mary Johnson, Agua Dulce Town Council

Sandra Cattell, Sierra Club, community member

Ivan Volschenk, Evolve Business Strategies, President Santa Clarita Chamber of Commerce

Dianne Erskine-Hellrigel, Santa Clarita Valley Community Hiking Club, community member

Bruce Hamamoto, Los Angeles County, Sr. Civil Engineer at L.A. Dept. of Public Works

Heather Merenda, City of Santa Clarita Environmental Program Coordinator

Mike Hennawy, City of Santa Clarita Director of Public Works

Peter Massey, TreePeople Contracts Compliance Manager, Watershed Coordinator, non-voting member

To view the meeting agenda click here.

Click here to attend the virtual Santa Clara Watershed Area meeting.

