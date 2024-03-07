Jason Gibbs | Santa Clarita Gearing Up for Summer Fun

|
March 7
1976 - Groundbreaking for new First Presbyterian Church in Newhall; former structure heavily damaged in 1971 earthquake [story]
The Master's University men's volleyball team, now ranked No. 2 in the nation according to Wednesday's NAIA Men's Volleyball Top 15 poll, knocked off the No. 11 Saint Xavier (IL) Cougars 25-18, 25-22, 25-13 Wednesday night in The MacArthur Center.
Ramadan, the ninth and most sacred month of the Islamic calendar, is approaching for more than 1 billion Muslims worldwide.
College of the Canyons picked up its second win in as many matches with a 5-4 home victory over conference opponent Bakersfield College at the Cougar Courts on Tuesday.
As the warmer months approach, our community centers, pools and parks across the City are gearing up for an exciting season of summer camps and recreational programming for everyone.
College of the Canyons student-athletes Kate Garcia (softball) and Jake Schwartz (baseball) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's and Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Feb. 26 to March 2.
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s Water Resources and Watershed Committee is holding a meeting Wednesday, March 13, at 5:30 p.m.
Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley is hosting a free LifeForward workshop designed to help participants focus on the importance of Assertive Communication Saturday, March 16, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at Valencia United Methodist Church, which is located at 25718 McBean Parkway.
Six Flags Magic Mountain is leading the charge towards a sustainable future with California's largest single-site commercial solar energy project. From massive solar carports to cutting-edge battery storage systems, explore the key components driving this groundbreaking initiative.
A record 34 top volunteers from 27 local nonprofit organizations were introduced to the community’s media at a reception held at the Canyon Theatre Guild on Wednesday evening.
WASHINGTON (CN) — Congress may be bitterly divided on many matters of policy, but lawmakers in the House’s commercial affairs panel were united Thursday as they voted to approve a measure threatening TikTok with a national ban.
The California Department of Public Health launched the Take on Alzheimer’s campaign Thursday, an education and awareness campaign aimed toward all Californians to promote healthy brains, knowledge about the difference between aging and dementia, and improve conversations with loved ones and health care providers.
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo announced Thursday the introduction of AB 2015, a bill which will address the nursing shortage crisis.
Join the Child & Family Center on Sunday, May 5 for the tastiest event of the year. The 35th Taste of the Town is back at Blomgren Ranch, 15142 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA 91390.
Due to current rainfall, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health advises beach users to avoid all water contact
The Sierra Hillbillies Square Dance club invites you to bring your "peace, love and flower power" to our Sunday, April 7 1960s Flower Power themed Square Dance.
Castaic Middle School has once again been honored with the prestigious designation of a 2024 School to Watch
Community organizer, writer and photographer Maria Varela will talk about her work documenting the efforts of African Americans in the South and Chicanos in the Southwest
The National League for Nursing Commission for Nursing Education Accreditation (NLN- CNEA) has reaffirmed the accreditation of the College of the Canyons nursing program for a maximum term of 10 years.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors today unanimously approved a motion authored by Supervisor Kathryn Barger that is the first step toward bringing tax relief to homeowners in the communities of Val Verde, Live Oak, and Hasley Hills impacted by odors from the Chiquita Canyon Landfill.
The Department of Public Health’s Office of Violence Prevention, in partnership with the California Community Foundation, has awarded 56 grants totaling $25 million
The University Student Union invites Matadors to attend Carnaval, a multicultural event highlighting diversity within the CSUN community.
City of Santa Clarita residents are invited to register for the Neighborhood Cleanup taking place on April 27.
More than 17.1 million Californians now have a REAL ID, an increase of 132,749 from the previous month, according to California Department of Motor Vehicles data.
