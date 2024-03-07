header image

March 7
1976 - Groundbreaking for new First Presbyterian Church in Newhall; former structure heavily damaged in 1971 earthquake [story]
First Presbyterian Church
Jason Gibbs | Santa Clarita Gearing Up for Summer Fun
| Thursday, Mar 7, 2024

Jason GibbsSummer Fun with the City!

As the warmer months approach, our community centers, pools and parks across the city are gearing up for an exciting season of summer camps and recreational programming for everyone. Whether it is the nostalgic smell of sunscreen and chlorine at the pool, the cheers during a Camp Clarita roll call on the bus or patiently learning how to make a tricolored lanyard, our summer programs are always memorable for participants in our community. As we gear up for the heat, check out some of the upcoming programming that your children and teens can take part in – and even work for!

At the city’s Newhall and Canyon Country Community Centers, you can always count on hearing the sounds of roaring laughter and fun when stopping in during the summer. Home to our Afterschool Program and different summer camps, such as Sunrise KIDZ and Summer TEENS, our City staff is dedicated to providing participants with a wide variety of summer fun for everyone, and at a budget-friendly price. From wearing your best, themed outfit during Dress Up Days, or playing outdoor games and participating in fun fitness sessions, there is never a lack of energy or encouragement for your children and teens at the Community Centers.

What is now seen as a tradition here in our community is the beloved Camp Clarita summer program. This day camp provides our campers with a fun and adventurous environment, fostering creativity, growth and development through games, crafts, music, field trips and more! From our Wee and Little Folk groups, ages three to five years old, to our Ranger and Explores Camp, ages nine through 12 years old, Camp Clarita has become a staple here in our community. Campers enjoy a robust range of activities like weekly field trips, afternoons at the pool, arts and crafts and outdoor adventures. Camps are located at five of our City parks– Canyon Country, North Oaks, Santa Clarita, Valencia Glen and Valencia Meadows.

And don’t forget to visit our pools this summer! Whether you are testing your core strength while doing H2Oga (floating yoga on a paddle board), gearing up for water polo, participating in swim lessons, joining the dive or swim teams or enjoying the Waterslide Pool at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center during recreational swim, there is something for every age and skill at our eight pools in Santa Clarita. Plus, there’s no better way to beat the heat than visiting the pool with family and friends for our favorite, Float and Flick movie nights. Pack up your chairs, swimsuits and snacks as you float in the pool or relax on the deck at the Santa Clarita Pool and North Oaks Pool while watching Lilo and Stitch and Shrek.

As a family-focused community with ample summer fun, it’s also the perfect time for teens and young adults in our city to apply for their first job or get hands-on experience for their future careers. Whether you are learning organizational skills and time management or customer service and creating reports and projects, these summer positions can truly be the stepping stones to a future filled with success, maturity and growth. Positions at the Community Centers and Camp Clarita are also perfect for students who are pursuing careers in childhood development, teaching, first response and more. I am proud to note that many of our part-time seasonal staff members have gone on to find full-time employment with the city as they progress through their careers. With so many job opportunities this summer, I encourage you to browse the different job positions and share them with friends and family.

To learn more or to apply for any of these positions, please visit SantaClarita.gov/Jobs and to learn more about all of our summer programming, please visit SantaClarita.gov/Seasons.

Jason Gibbs is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at jgibbs@santaclarita.gov.
Ken Striplin | One Story One City

Ken Striplin | One Story One City
Monday, Mar 4, 2024
Personally, and professionally, I have always been committed to a life of learning and a huge part of that is reading.
READ MORE...

Kathryn Barger | Women’s History Month

Kathryn Barger | Women’s History Month
Monday, Mar 4, 2024
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | SENSES, Celebrate Return this Spring

Ken Striplin | SENSES, Celebrate Return this Spring
Monday, Mar 4, 2024
Do you want to experience cultures from around the world without leaving Santa Clarita?
READ MORE...

Mayor Cameron Smyth | “The Woman in the Castello”

Mayor Cameron Smyth | “The Woman in the Castello”
Friday, Mar 1, 2024
Eccentric relatives, love, mystery, family secrets and maybe even murder.
READ MORE...

Marsha McLean | Santa Clarita’s Reliable Transit Alternatives

Marsha McLean | Santa Clarita’s Reliable Transit Alternatives
Thursday, Feb 29, 2024
As we travel onward into 2024, our City continues to remain resilient and steadfast in its commitment to meeting our residents’ needs and preserving our exceptional quality of life.
READ MORE...
SCVNews.com