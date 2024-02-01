Jason Gibbs | ‘The Big I Do’ Couples Need Your Votes

|
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 1
2015 - SCV native & 2007 Valencia High grad Shane Vereen's game-leading 11 catches help the New England Patriots defeat the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX [story]
|
Thursday, Feb 1, 2024
Monday, Jan 29, 2024
Friday, Jan 26, 2024
Monday, Jan 22, 2024
Grant Price has signed his National Letter of Intent to play baseball at The Master's University.
The city of Santa Clarita is excited to announce the upcoming exhibition, “The Joshua Tree Chronicles AI Images,” by artist Edwin Vasquez.
College of the Canyons improved to 3-0 in the early season with a decisive 9-0 victory over visiting Victor Valley College on Tuesday, its second win in as many days.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed one case of measles in a resident who traveled through Los Angeles International airport while infectious on Jan. 25.
I am thrilled to share some exciting news that hits close to the heart – a celebration of love like no other this upcoming Valentine’s Day.
College of the Canyons student-athletes Sydney Tamondong (women's tennis) and Jayden Steinhurst (baseball) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Jan. 22-27.
I hope the new year is off to a good start for you.
A steady stream of students poured into California Institute of the Arts' Bijou Theater at the afternoon of Thursday, Jan. 18 to attend one of the season’s last Character Animation Winter Session Talks.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors introduced the County's first ever Sidewalk Vending Ordinance Tuesday, which will create a clear pathway for sidewalk vendors in unincorporated L.A. County to support their businesses as part of the local open air economy.
This February, love is in the air as local couples are offered a unique opportunity to elevate their Valentine’s Day celebration.
Due to current rainfall, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health advises beach users to avoid all water contact, especially near discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers due to potentially higher bacteria levels in these areas.
Public Health Analysis Shows Medical Debt Burden Increases in L.A. County to More Than $2.9 billion in 2022
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has released an update for its report, "Medical Debt in LA County: Baseline Report and Action Plan",
Assessor Jeff Prang reminds homeowners that property tax savings, in the form of a $7,000 reduction to their home’s taxable value, awaits them until the middle of next month.
Gather at Marston's restaurant with Logix Federal Credit union to support the efforts of Carousel Ranch.
The Chiquita Canyon Landfill Utility Relief Grant Program will now be extended until March 31.
Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, introduced legislation that promotes parental involvement and brings transparency to public schools’ sexual education curriculum.
California State University, Northridge historian and archivist Keith Rice, working with Africana studies professor Karin Stanford, has spent the past decade collecting the oral histories of Los Angelenos
Sheriff Robert G. Luna held a press conference with various agencies detailing their recent efforts with Operation Reclaim and Rebuild.
College of the Canyons has received a $125,000 subaward grant as part of a $3 million Title V grant awarded to CSUN from the U.S. Department of Education.
The Department of Africana Studies and Black House at California State University, Northridge will be exploring the rich and complex realm of African American art during the month of February, Black History Month.
1943 - 3 Army aviators killed in crash of plane and glider in Castaic area; 3 others saved by 9-year-old girl [story]
