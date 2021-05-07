June 1: Deadline Set to Enter City’s Virtual Graduation Cap Photo Exhibition

Calling all high school and college seniors – the city of Santa Clarita Arts and Events Division announced it is seeking 2021 graduates to exhibit their 2021 graduation caps in a virtual gallery, with image submissions due by June 1.

There is no theme other than your own creativity, and the city wants to see your best graduation cap design, whether you are walking at an in-person event or graduating virtually.

The city is celebrating your accomplishments in what everyone can agree has been a tough year. The city wants to spotlight the creative talents of graduating seniors and show them off to the community.

The virtual gallery is open to all high school and college 2021 graduates, both here in Santa Clarita and across the country.

Any inappropriate language or content will not be accepted.

Participants are asked to submit a high-resolution JPEG of their graduation cap. The deadline to submit is June 1.

Last year’s entries included caps with flowers, photos, jewels, school mascots, movie quotes and more.

For more information about the Graduation Cap Exhibition or submit a photo of your graduation cap, click here or contact Sydney Adam at sadam@santa-clarita.com.

