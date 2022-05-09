header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
62°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 9
1990 - Gene Autry's elderly horse, Champion, put to sleep; buried at Melody Ranch [story]
Champion
May 14: CSUN Celebrates Previous, Present Grads this Commencement Season
| Monday, May 9, 2022
Water drop


Following two years of virtual and hybrid ceremonies due to the COVID-19 pandemic, commencement celebrations are returning to in person at California State University, Northridge later this month.

CSUN’s commencement celebrations begin on Saturday, May 14, with the university’s Honors Convocation, and will conclude the evening of Monday, May 23. Approximately 11,680 students from the class of 2022 are eligible to participate in this year’s graduation celebrations. The festivities include special ceremonies on Friday, May 20, for graduates of fall 2019, spring 2020, summer 2020, fall 2020, spring 2021 and summer 2021 who want to take part in an in-person graduation.

All the graduation ceremonies will be held on the University Library lawn, located at the center of campus at 18111 Nordhoff St. in Northridge. They also can be watched live online on YouTube or on Facebook.

“Commencement is a magical time for our campus community,” said CSUN President Erika D. Beck. “We celebrate the accomplishments of our students, recognizing their academic achievements and the hard work and determination they invested to complete their degrees. We also salute the families and loved ones who supported our students on their academic journeys. The ingenuity and resilience of our students during these past two years is extraordinary, and we are elated to celebrate this particularly momentous accomplishment in person.”

Honors Convocation begins at 6 p.m. on May 14. This year’s convocation speaker will be CSUN President Erika D. Beck. Beck took office in January 2021, succeeding former President Dianne F. Harrison, who retired in early 2021. Beck came to CSUN from CSU Channel Islands, where she was president for more than four years. Prior to that, she was provost and executive vice president at Nevada State College.

The ceremony for fall 2019/spring 2020 and fall 2020/spring 2021 graduates from the Mike Curb College of Arts, Media, and Communication; David Nazarian College of Business and Economics; College of Humanities; and College of Health and Human Development will take place at 8 a.m. on May 20.

That celebration will be followed at 1 p.m. on May 20 with a ceremony for fall 2019/spring 2020 and fall 2020/spring 2021 graduates from the Michael D. Eisner College of Education; College of Engineering and Computer Science; College of Science and Mathematics, and College of Social and Behavioral Sciences.

At 6 p.m. on Friday, May 20, a ceremony will be held for the 2022 graduates from the College of Engineering and Computer Science and the College of Science and Mathematics.

At 8 a.m. on Saturday, May 21, a ceremony will be held for the graduates from the Departments of Africana Studies; Criminology and Justice Studies; History; Political Science; Public Administration; Public Sector Management; Social Work; Sociology; and Urban Studies and Planning in the College of Social and Behavioral Sciences.

The evening of May 21, at 6 p.m., a ceremony will be held for graduates from the Michael D. Eisner College of Education and the Departments of Anthropology, Geography and Psychology in the College of Social and Behavioral Sciences.

At 8 a.m. on Sunday, May 22, a ceremony for the graduates of the David Nazarian College of Business and Economics will be held. During the celebration, an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters will be awarded to civic and business leader Paul Jennings. A CSUN alumnus, Jennings was a pioneer in deregulated telecommunications services and is a longtime advocate for sustainability and those with learning disabilities.

At 6 p.m. on May 22, a ceremony will be held for the graduates of the Mike Curb College of Arts, Media, and Communication.

The morning of Monday, May 23, at 8 a.m., a ceremony will be held for the graduates of the College of Humanities, and the Departments of Child and Adolescent Development; Communication Disorders and Sciences; Environmental and Occupational Health; and Family and Consumer Sciences in the College of Health and Human Development.

During that celebration, an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters will be awarded to community activist Irene Tovar. A CSUN alumna, Tovar is a founder and former executive officer of the Latin American Civic Association and an advocate for affordable housing and early childhood education for underserved communities.

The university’s final commencement ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. on May 23 for the graduates of the Departments of Assisted Technology Studies and Human Services; Health Sciences; Kinesiology; Nursing; Physical Therapy; and Recreation and Tourism Management in the College of Health and Human Development.

For more information about CSUN’s 2022 commencement celebrations, including health and safety protocols, visit the website.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
HIGHER EDUCATION LINKS
LOCAL COLLEGE HEADLINES
> COLLEGE NEWS ARCHIVE

May 14: CSUN Celebrates Previous, Present Grads this Commencement Season

May 14: CSUN Celebrates Previous, Present Grads this Commencement Season
Monday, May 9, 2022
Following two years of virtual and hybrid ceremonies due to the COVID-19 pandemic, commencement celebrations are returning to in person at California State University, Northridge later this month.
FULL STORY...

May 11: Santa Clarita Community College District Business Meeting

May 11: Santa Clarita Community College District Business Meeting
Monday, May 9, 2022
The Board of Trustees of the Santa Clarita Community College District will meet in person on Wednesday, May 11, at 5 p.m. in Room 258 of the College of the Canyons University Center.
FULL STORY...

2022 Herb Alpert Award in the Arts Honorees Named

2022 Herb Alpert Award in the Arts Honorees Named
Friday, May 6, 2022
Ten artists have been awarded the 2022 Herb Alpert Award in the Arts. On Tuesday, May 3, the Herb Alpert Foundation announced the recipients of the 2022 Herb Alpert Award in the Arts. Administered by California Institute of the Arts since 1994, the awards this year recognize 10 mid-career, risk-taking artists who challenge and transform art, society and their own disciplines.
FULL STORY...

CalArts 2022 Producers’ Show Returns to the Big Screen at Geffen Theater

CalArts 2022 Producers’ Show Returns to the Big Screen at Geffen Theater
Friday, May 6, 2022
California Institute of the Arts Character Animation Producers’ Show, presented by the School of Film/Video, returned in-person on May 4 for the first time in three years at the David Geffen Theater at Academy Museum in Los Angeles. The screening featured a selection of 27 student films juried by the Character Animation faculty.
FULL STORY...

CalArts Among Variety’s Top 30 Film Schools

CalArts Among Variety’s Top 30 Film Schools
Thursday, May 5, 2022
The entertainment trade publication Variety magazine named California Institute of the Arts in Valencia as one of the top 30 film schools in North America in its April 28 issue.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station Deputies Conducting Motorcycle Safety Enforcement
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station will have extra deputies out on patrol May 11, between 5 a.m. and 1 p.m, in the city of Santa Clarita, looking for violations made by drivers and motorcyclists that increase the risk of crashes.
Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station Deputies Conducting Motorcycle Safety Enforcement
2022 Santa Clarita Man, Woman of the Year Announced
The 2022 Santa Clarita Man and Woman of the year have been announced. 
2022 Santa Clarita Man, Woman of the Year Announced
June 6: School Day Café Announces 2022 Summer Food Program
School Day Café has announced they will be providing free food to children 1-18 years of age this summer. 
June 6: School Day Café Announces 2022 Summer Food Program
May 14: CSUN Celebrates Previous, Present Grads this Commencement Season
Following two years of virtual and hybrid ceremonies due to the COVID-19 pandemic, commencement celebrations are returning to in person at California State University, Northridge later this month.
May 14: CSUN Celebrates Previous, Present Grads this Commencement Season
May 11: Santa Clarita Community College District Business Meeting
The Board of Trustees of the Santa Clarita Community College District will meet in person on Wednesday, May 11, at 5 p.m. in Room 258 of the College of the Canyons University Center.
May 11: Santa Clarita Community College District Business Meeting
May 14: Relay for Life Fundraiser at Central Park
Relay for Life of Santa Clarita Valley will be held Saturday, May 14, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Central Park.
May 14: Relay for Life Fundraiser at Central Park
Stay Active by Hiking, Biking in Santa Clarita
When was the last time you enjoyed the great outdoors in Santa Clarita? With over 80 miles of scenic hiking trails and more than 126 miles of beautiful off-street trails to enjoy, our city is not short on outdoor activities that can get you moving.
Stay Active by Hiking, Biking in Santa Clarita
Message from Supervisor Kathryn Barger
This week marked the start of a new chapter to address homelessness in Los Angeles County.
Message from Supervisor Kathryn Barger
13 Million Californians Have REAL ID Year A Before Federal Enforcement Date
The clock is ticking toward the federal REAL ID enforcement date of May 3, 2023.
13 Million Californians Have REAL ID Year A Before Federal Enforcement Date
Today in SCV History (May 9)
1990 - Gene Autry's elderly horse, Champion, put to sleep; buried at Melody Ranch [story]
Champion
Today in SCV History (May 8)
1875 - John F. Powell, an Irish immigrant, becomes Justice of the Peace [story]
John F. Powell
Today in SCV History (May 7)
1861 - Andres Pico and partners granted state franchise to build toll road and cut 50-foot-deep cleft through (Newhall) Pass; they failed; Beale later succeeded [story]
Andres Pico
May 7: Gifts for Guns No Questions Asked
Helping end gun violence one step at a time, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, Supervisor Janice Hahn, and Los Angeles County Deputies will be handing out gift cards in exchange for functioning and non-functioning firearms on Saturday, May 7 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. No questions will be asked.
May 7: Gifts for Guns No Questions Asked
Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade Returns for 2022
The Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade is back! After a 2-year hiatus, the parade returns to Old Town Newhall on Monday, July 4, to celebrate the front-line personnel – from healthcare workers to first responders, schoolteachers to restaurateurs and more – who kept our community safe and sane during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade Returns for 2022
May 12: Five Steps to Launching a Food Business at Home
The Pacific Coast Regional Small Business Development Center offers a free Restaurant Academy webinar: Cottage Food Ready Five Steps to Launching a Food Business at Home on Thursday, May 12 at 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
May 12: Five Steps to Launching a Food Business at Home
2022 Herb Alpert Award in the Arts Honorees Named
Ten artists have been awarded the 2022 Herb Alpert Award in the Arts. On Tuesday, May 3, the Herb Alpert Foundation announced the recipients of the 2022 Herb Alpert Award in the Arts. Administered by California Institute of the Arts since 1994, the awards this year recognize 10 mid-career, risk-taking artists who challenge and transform art, society and their own disciplines.
2022 Herb Alpert Award in the Arts Honorees Named
Free Children’s Drum Circle at Remo Music Center
The Remo Music Center and Rhythm, Wellness and You in Valencia will be offering a free kid's drum circle every Saturday at 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. beginning May 15, (closed May 28 for Memorial Day).
Free Children’s Drum Circle at Remo Music Center
Friday COVID Roundup: Cases Continue to Rise in County and SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed six new deaths throughout L.A. County, 3,270 new cases countywide, with 114 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 31,991, county case totals to 2,888,408 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 74,321, with 470 total SCV deaths from COVID-19 since March of 2020.
Friday COVID Roundup: Cases Continue to Rise in County and SCV
May 16: SCAA Meeting Features Christina Ramos Demo
The Monday, May 16 general meeting of the Santa Clarita Artists Association features Christina Ramos demonstrating still life painting with acrylics. Come meet the artist at The MAIN Theatre, 2466 Main St., Newhall at 6:30 p.m.
May 16: SCAA Meeting Features Christina Ramos Demo
May 7: Cars, Coffee Concourse Show at Porsche Santa Clarita
Porsche Santa Clarita invites all makes and models to participate in a Concourse Show Saturday, May 7 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Valencia dealership.
May 7: Cars, Coffee Concourse Show at Porsche Santa Clarita
Mustangs Make History at Golden State Athletic Conference Championships
The Master's University Track & Field capped off a strong Golden State Athletic Conference Championships by winning seven more events on April 29 and placing second in both the men's and women's competitions, the highest finishes in program history.
Mustangs Make History at Golden State Athletic Conference Championships
Gibbon Conservation Center Receives Donations for Baby Gibbon
The Gibbon Conservation Center in Saugus reported May 6 that more than $3,000 has been raised to benefit the center. The Little Ms. Rodericks Baby Shower fundraiser was held after the March 25 birth of a female born to Astrics, a Northern White Cheeked Gibbon.
Gibbon Conservation Center Receives Donations for Baby Gibbon
May 24: VIA Luncheon Presents Henry Mayo Hospital Keynote Speakers
The Valley Industry Association will present Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital: Continuing Care for the SCV as its featured program for May.
May 24: VIA Luncheon Presents Henry Mayo Hospital Keynote Speakers
CalArts 2022 Producers’ Show Returns to the Big Screen at Geffen Theater
California Institute of the Arts Character Animation Producers’ Show, presented by the School of Film/Video, returned in-person on May 4 for the first time in three years at the David Geffen Theater at Academy Museum in Los Angeles. The screening featured a selection of 27 student films juried by the Character Animation faculty.
CalArts 2022 Producers’ Show Returns to the Big Screen at Geffen Theater
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: