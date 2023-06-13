June 15: Last Day to Register for Fourth of July Parade Without Late Fee

The Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade is returning to Old Town Newhall on July 4 and the last day to enter the parade without a late fee is Thursday, June 15 at 5 p.m. This year’s parade will celebrate America’s Independence “the SCV Way Live, Work, Play.”

To participate in the parade submit your entry through the SCVParade.com website by June 15. But hurry, late entries will be accepted until June 22, but a late fee applies.

And the best part? You don’t even need to register to watch the parade! Simply show up and enjoy the festivities.

Starting at 9 a.m. at the Newhall roundabout, the 91st Anniversary parade will make its way north on Main Street, west onto Lyons Avenue in front of the Newhall Library, and then north onto Orchard Village Road, ending at Dalbey Drive. Get ready to witness the excitement as scout troops, clubs, nonprofits, businesses, religious organizations, and individual residents show off their patriotic spirit.

SCV media outlets including SCVTV, The Signal newspaper, KHTS FM 98.1/AM 1220 and Santa Clarita Magazine will be covering the parade in their own unique way. Tune into SCVTV.com and Facebook, as well as Spectrum Channel 20, AT&T U-Verse Channel 99, Apple TV and Roku for exclusive interviews, float-by-float announcing, and a multi-camera production.

The Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade is organized annually by a dedicated volunteer committee. For more information about the parade and the entry form, visit scvparade.com and follow the Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade Facebook page.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...