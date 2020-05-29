June 2: City Planners to Ponder Project Time Extension; 375-Unit Saugus Development

The city of Santa Clarita’s Planning Commissioners will consider extending the timeframe for a 90,900-square-foot business development on Sierra Highway and hear public comments on a proposed 375-unit residential development in Saugus at the commission’s next meeting on Tuesday, June 2, starting at 6 p.m.

Planners have been requested to consider a four-year time extension for Tentative Parcel Map 68795, allowing for 90,900 total square feet in four office buildings, consisting of up to four parcels and up to 104 business condominium units located at 23658 Sierra Highway.

The proposed Bouquet Canyon Project would be a residential community consisting of up to 375 attached and detached, two-story, for-sale housing units with related infrastructure, dedicated open space areas, trails, recreation areas, and landscape elements located in Saugus.

