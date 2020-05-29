[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
69°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 29
1987 - Director John Landis acquitted of charges in deaths of Vic Morrow and two child actors on Valencia set of "Twilight Zone: The Movie" [story]
John Landis and Harland Braun
June 2: City Planners to Ponder Project Time Extension; 375-Unit Saugus Development
| Friday, May 29, 2020
city planners

The city of Santa Clarita’s Planning Commissioners will consider extending the timeframe for a 90,900-square-foot business development on Sierra Highway and hear public comments on a proposed 375-unit residential development in Saugus at the commission’s next meeting on Tuesday, June 2, starting at 6 p.m.

Planners have been requested to consider a four-year time extension for Tentative Parcel Map 68795, allowing for 90,900 total square feet in four office buildings, consisting of up to four parcels and up to 104 business condominium units located at 23658 Sierra Highway.

The proposed Bouquet Canyon Project would be a residential community consisting of up to 375 attached and detached, two-story, for-sale housing units with related infrastructure, dedicated open space areas, trails, recreation areas, and landscape elements located in Saugus.

How to Participate
To maximize public safety while still maintaining transparency and public access, members of the public can observe and participate in the meeting in a number of ways. Members of the community may observe the meeting via livestream at www.santa-clarita.com/agendas or watch on SCVTV Channel 20.

For those wishing to provide written comments, please submit an electronic written comment form at: https://forms.santa-clarita.com/Forms/commission-writtencomment at least 30 minutes before the start time. Comments will be made part of the meeting record, but not read into the record.

For those wishing to speak during public participation or on an item on the agenda, please submit an electronic speaker form at https://forms.santa-clarita.com/Forms/commission-requesttospeak at least 30 minutes before the start of the meeting with your name and the phone number you will be using to call into the meeting.

To participate using Zoom use Webinar ID: 979 1640 5324 and Password: 13579

Zoom Webinar direct link: https://santaclarita.zoom.us/j/97916405324

Or Telephone:
US:
+1 669 900 9128 or
+1 253 215 8782 or
+1 346 248 7799 or
+1 312 626 6799 or
+1 646 558 8656 or
+1 301 715 8592

You will not be visible to any of the meeting participants during the meeting, and your phone will not be unmuted until your name has been announced when it is your time to speak. You will have three minutes to speak, with double the time allotted for non-English speakers using a translator, unless that time is adjusted by the Chair.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

June 2: City Planners to Ponder Project Time Extension; 375-Unit Saugus Development

June 2: City Planners to Ponder Project Time Extension; 375-Unit Saugus Development
Friday, May 29, 2020
The city of Santa Clarita's Planning Commissioners will consider extending the timeframe for a 90,900-square-foot business development on Sierra Highway and hear public comments on a proposed 375-unit residential development in Saugus at the commission's next meeting on Tuesday, June 2, starting at 6 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Elena Galvez Named to Southern California’s Sister Cities International Board

Elena Galvez Named to Southern California’s Sister Cities International Board
Thursday, May 28, 2020
The city of Santa Clarita is proud to announce that Elena Galvez has been named to the Board of Directors for the Southern California Chapter of Sister Cities International.
FULL STORY...

Virtual Disc Golf League Coming to Santa Clarita

Virtual Disc Golf League Coming to Santa Clarita
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
Dust off your disc, breathe in the fresh air and get ready for a new competition from the city of Santa Clarita’s Adult Sports Office.
FULL STORY...

Submissions for 2020 Youth Grove Additions Now Being Accepted

Submissions for 2020 Youth Grove Additions Now Being Accepted
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
The city of Santa Clarita is once again accepting names to be included as part of the 2020 addition to the Youth Grove memorial in Central Park, located at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road.
FULL STORY...

City Officials, Barger Discuss Variance for Reopening Santa Clarita

City Officials, Barger Discuss Variance for Reopening Santa Clarita
Saturday, May 23, 2020
On Friday, Mayor Pro Tem Bill Miranda, Councilmember Bob Kellar and City Manager Ken Striplin met virtually with Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger to address the requested variance for North County cities to reopen at a pace appropriate for their communities.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
June 2: City Planners to Ponder Project Time Extension; 375-Unit Saugus Development
The city of Santa Clarita's Planning Commissioners will consider extending the timeframe for a 90,900-square-foot business development on Sierra Highway and hear public comments on a proposed 375-unit residential development in Saugus at the commission's next meeting on Tuesday, June 2, starting at 6 p.m.
June 2: City Planners to Ponder Project Time Extension; 375-Unit Saugus Development
COC Registered Nurse Grads to Join Frontline of COVID-19 Battle
For the 60 soon-to-be graduates of the College of the Canyons Registered Nurse Class of 2020, entry into the world of nursing will be baptism by fire.
COC Registered Nurse Grads to Join Frontline of COVID-19 Battle
State OK’s L.A. County In-Person Dining, Opening of Hair Salons, Barbershops
California Department of Public Health officials gave Los Angeles County the OK Friday to reopen restaurants for in-person dining and allow barbershops and hair salons to resume offering services.
State OK’s L.A. County In-Person Dining, Opening of Hair Salons, Barbershops
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 103,886 Cases Statewide, 1,306 Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Friday 1,824 new cases of COVID-19 and 50 new deaths due to the virus countywide, and a total of 1,306 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 122 more than reported Thursday.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 103,886 Cases Statewide, 1,306 Cases in SCV
Newsom: Future Reopening of Economy Will Be Left to Counties
California will enter the next phase of reopening its economy, but decisions will be left up to individual counties, Governor Gavin Newsom said Friday.
Newsom: Future Reopening of Economy Will Be Left to Counties
CVS Health Offers COVID-19 Testing at Canyon Country Drive-Thru
CVS Health has opened additional COVID-19 test sites at select CVS Pharmacy drive-thru locations, including the Canyon Country location at 26861 Sierra Highway.
CVS Health Offers COVID-19 Testing at Canyon Country Drive-Thru
Manipulating Covid Data for Profit | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
During the COVID-19 pandemic, it is hard to sort through true and false claims promoted by researchers that could be for profit and even harm the public.
Manipulating Covid Data for Profit | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
CalArts Alum Audrey Chan Named Inaugural ACLU SoCal Artist in Residence
Artist, writer, educator and CalArts alum Audrey Chan (Art MFA 07) has been named the first-ever resident artist by the American Civil Liberties Union of Southern California.
CalArts Alum Audrey Chan Named Inaugural ACLU SoCal Artist in Residence
CSUN Celebrates Class of 2019-2020 (Video)
CSUN’s Class of 2019-2020 worked too hard — and overcame too many challenges — not to celebrate the completion of this chapter in their academic journey, at least virtually.
CSUN Celebrates Class of 2019-2020 (Video)
Unsafe at Home: CSUN’s Strength United Supports Survivors of Abuse, Assault
The COVID-19 pandemic has required people to stay at home as much as possible. For those in abusive households, “Safer at Home” orders heightened the risk factors associated with child maltreatment, domestic violence and sexual assault.
Unsafe at Home: CSUN’s Strength United Supports Survivors of Abuse, Assault
June 5: VIA to Launch ‘Breakfast Club’ Business Coaching Sessions
The Valley Industry Association aka VIA will launch a member-exclusive online business coaching program, called "Breakfast Club," on Friday, June 5, from 8 a.m. to 9:15 a.m.
June 5: VIA to Launch ‘Breakfast Club’ Business Coaching Sessions
California Senate Rejects Governor Newsom’s Call for Budget Cuts
The California State Senate rejected Governor Gavin Newsom’s proposed budget cuts to sectors like education and health care Thursday, instead seeking to draw down more reserves, raise taxes on certain industries and borrow against the future to make up an estimated $54 billion shortfall.
California Senate Rejects Governor Newsom’s Call for Budget Cuts
Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
Donaldson Company, Inc., based in Bloomington, Minnesota with operations also in Valencia, announced on Friday that its Board of Directors declared a regular cash dividend of 21.0 cents per share, payable June 30, 2020, to shareholders of record on June 15, 2020.
Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
Today in SCV History (May 29)
1987 - Director John Landis acquitted of charges in deaths of Vic Morrow and two child actors on Valencia set of "Twilight Zone: The Movie" [story]
John Landis and Harland Braun
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 101,697 Cases Statewide, 1,184 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 1,094 new cases of COVID-19 and 48 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 1,184 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 101,697 Cases Statewide, 1,184 SCV Cases
Approximately 1,200 Valencia Residents Affected by Power Outage
A power outage in Valencia reportedly affected 1, 228 residents Thursday afternoon.
Approximately 1,200 Valencia Residents Affected by Power Outage
California Lawmakers Slam High-Speed Rail Head
(CN) — The CEO of the California High Speed Rail Authority had to take on all comers during an oversight hearing in the state assembly on Wednesday afternoon.
California Lawmakers Slam High-Speed Rail Head
U.S. Jobless Claims Eclipse 40 Million
(CN) — Millions are filing initial claims for unemployment insurance each week, but insured U.S. unemployment rate has fallen 2.6%, the Department of Labor reported Thursday. It’s the first decrease of the pandemic era.
U.S. Jobless Claims Eclipse 40 Million
Aug. 14: Rams Take On Saints in Preseason Opener at New SoFi Stadium
The Los Angeles Rams have finalized their 2020 preseason schedule, the club announced Wednesday.
Aug. 14: Rams Take On Saints in Preseason Opener at New SoFi Stadium
CalFresh Celebrates 10 Years of Outreach (Video)
Now implemented statewide, CalFresh Awareness Month in L.A. County has been recognized by the California Department of Social Services as a “best practice” to connect with diverse and hard to serve communities through strategic and culturally sensitive outreach.
CalFresh Celebrates 10 Years of Outreach (Video)
Elena Galvez Named to Southern California’s Sister Cities International Board
The city of Santa Clarita is proud to announce that Elena Galvez has been named to the Board of Directors for the Southern California Chapter of Sister Cities International.
Elena Galvez Named to Southern California’s Sister Cities International Board
Crash Course in Technology | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
If you anticipate your loved one could be admitted to a nursing home or hospital, think about giving them a crash course in using a smart phone.
Crash Course in Technology | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Update: Hart District Suspends Teacher Arrested on Suspicion of Oral Copulation With a Minor
A Saugus High School teacher has been arrested on suspicion of having oral sex with a minor, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station booking logs.
Update: Hart District Suspends Teacher Arrested on Suspicion of Oral Copulation With a Minor
Canyons’ Outside Linebacker Khalib Johns Commits to Mercer University
College of the Canyons outside linebacker Khalib Johns has committed to Mercer University after a sophomore season in which he was a unanimous all-conference selection for the Cougars.
Canyons’ Outside Linebacker Khalib Johns Commits to Mercer University
%d bloggers like this: