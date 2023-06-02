header image

June 2
1945 - Local residents vote 432-2 to approve $300,000 bond measure to build SCV's first high school [story]
Hart High
June 20: Hula Hoop Yoga at Bouquet Canyon Park
| Friday, Jun 2, 2023
katie pinto

Join guest instructor Katie Pinto at Bouquet Canyon Park on Tuesday, June 20 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. for a fun and interactive Hula Hoop class for adults and seniors.

Pinto will guide attendees through a yoga infused hula hoop class.

Have fun, learn and relax. Wear comfortable clothes and do not forget your water and sunblock.

For more information and to see a calendar of activities for adults and seniors visit Santa Clarita Public Libraries.

Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
June 8: Arts Commission Meets to Review Master Plan, Public Art
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will meet on Thursday, June 8 at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd. First Floor,  Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
June 8: Arts Commission Meets to Review Master Plan, Public Art
Sudik, Vela Honored by Raising the Curtain Foundation
Raising the Curtain Foundation, through their Grand Ovation program, honored Jim Sudik and Paco Vela on Thursday, June 1 by naming the dressing rooms at the Newhall Family Theatre for the Performing Arts after the duo.
Sudik, Vela Honored by Raising the Curtain Foundation
June 12: Summer Reading Program Kicks Off
The Santa Clarita Library's annual Summer Reading challenge will kick off on June 12. The event, sponsored by Friends of the Santa Clarita Public Library, will boast the theme "Find Your Voice!"
June 12: Summer Reading Program Kicks Off
June 20: Hula Hoop Yoga at Bouquet Canyon Park
Join instructor Katie Pinto at Bouquet Canyon Park on Tuesday, June 20 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. for a fun and interactive Hula Hoop class for adults and seniors.
June 20: Hula Hoop Yoga at Bouquet Canyon Park
June 6: Planning Commission Hearings on Soccer Field, Warehouse
The city of Santa Clarita Planning Commission will meet June 6 at 6:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd. First Floor, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
June 6: Planning Commission Hearings on Soccer Field, Warehouse
June 23: ‘The Little Rascals’ Film at Newhall Park
City Cinemas in the Park will screen the film "The Little Rascals" on June 23 at 8:30 p.m. The film will be shown in Newhall Park, 24923 Newhall Ave., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
June 23: ‘The Little Rascals’ Film at Newhall Park
Call for Artists for Theme of Pop Culture
The city of Santa Clarita is seeking artwork for an upcoming exhibit located in the First Floor Gallery of City Hall. This art exhibition is seeking artwork depicting the theme of "Pop Culture."
Call for Artists for Theme of Pop Culture
Ken Striplin | Let’s Talk Trash!
By now you have no doubt heard about the waste hauler transition coming to the city of Santa Clarita. Beginning July 1, all residents in our city will begin the process of switching over to Burrtec Waste Industries for their trash service.
Ken Striplin | Let’s Talk Trash!
Schiavo’s 11 Bills Advance Off Assembly Floor, Head to Senate
California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth) successfully passed eight bills off the Assembly Floor, bringing her total number of bills now in the Senate to 11. Notably, more than half of her bills received bipartisan support.
Schiavo’s 11 Bills Advance Off Assembly Floor, Head to Senate
Northbridge Park Playground Enhancements
In collaboration with the Saugus Unified School District, the city of Santa Clarita is excited to announce playground construction plans for Northbridge Park. The project aims to provide recreational space for Charles Helmers Elementary School students and the surrounding Northbridge community. Construction is scheduled to begin this summer.
Northbridge Park Playground Enhancements
Today in SCV History (June 2)
1945 - Local residents vote 432-2 to approve $300,000 bond measure to build SCV's first high school [story]
Hart High
June 3: Salvation Army Santa Clarita Corps Open House
The Salvation Army Santa Clarita Corps is excited to welcome the community to a free open house on Saturday, June 3, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., at their local headquarters at 22935 Lyons Avenue.
June 3: Salvation Army Santa Clarita Corps Open House
Wilk Releases Statement on CEMEX Permit Re-Notice
California State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, issued the following statement Thursday regarding the decision by the State Water Resources Control Board to re-notice CEMEX’s application for a water right permit.
Wilk Releases Statement on CEMEX Permit Re-Notice
RICK Engineering Takes Expansion to Santa Clarita
RICK Engineering Company, a multidisciplinary planning, design and engineering firm serving the western United States, has opened its 11th office in Santa Clarita.
RICK Engineering Takes Expansion to Santa Clarita
Message from JCI Santa Clarita President Cindy Curtis
Can you believe it's already June? May was a whirlwind of excitement, laughter and a few mischievous moments.
Message from JCI Santa Clarita President Cindy Curtis
PAC Releases 2023 Fall Spotlight Series Lineup
The Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center Spotlight Series will feature an eclectic lineup of talented musicians and performers, as well as family-friendly programs as part of its Fall 2023 programming.
PAC Releases 2023 Fall Spotlight Series Lineup
Santa Clarita Summer Beach Bus Returns June 3
Beginning Saturday, June 3, residents can once again board Santa Clarita Transit’s Summer Beach Bus to travel to Ventura Harbor on Saturdays and Sundays.
Santa Clarita Summer Beach Bus Returns June 3
Veteran Earns COC Degree Despite Years of Struggle
For 25 years, one of the biggest hurdles standing between Daniel Andrade and a college degree was his math anxiety.
Veteran Earns COC Degree Despite Years of Struggle
McLean Tapped for Regional Leadership Roles
Adding a powerful local voice to policies and decisions that directly affect residents, Santa Clarita City Councilwoman Marsha McLean has been tapped for leadership roles with the San Fernando Valley Council of Governments and Southern California Association of Governments.
McLean Tapped for Regional Leadership Roles
SCV Water Announces Gladbach Scholarship Recipient
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency, in partnership with the Association of California Water Agencies, is proud to announce that the first Edward G. “Jerry” Gladbach Scholarship has been awarded to Elizabeth Peña.
SCV Water Announces Gladbach Scholarship Recipient
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: Public Health Updates Response Plan
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 50 new cases and one new death from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: Public Health Updates Response Plan
Pride Flag Flies for First Time at CDE Headquarters
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond hosted Thursday a Progress Pride Flag Raising Ceremony and reception at the California Department of Education to mark the first day of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer Pride Month.
Pride Flag Flies for First Time at CDE Headquarters
Today in SCV History (June 1)
1883 - Heirs of Henry Mayo Newhall incorporate The Newhall Land and Farming Co. [story]
NLF stock certificate
