June 20: Hula Hoop Yoga at Bouquet Canyon Park

Join guest instructor Katie Pinto at Bouquet Canyon Park on Tuesday, June 20 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. for a fun and interactive Hula Hoop class for adults and seniors.

Pinto will guide attendees through a yoga infused hula hoop class.

Have fun, learn and relax. Wear comfortable clothes and do not forget your water and sunblock.

For more information and to see a calendar of activities for adults and seniors visit Santa Clarita Public Libraries.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...