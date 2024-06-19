June 21: Kick off the Summer with Lucky Luke’s Tiki Party Beer Fest

Kick off summer right with a Tiki Party Beer Fest over at Lucky Luke Santa Clarita on Friday, June 21.

J0in the brewery for craft brews and tropical vibes. This event is in collaboration with the Los Angeles County Brewer’s Guild and is a part of LA. Beer Week 2024. Comes with commemorative taster glass you can take home.

Grab some tickets for unlimited tastings from over a dozen independent craft breweries from all over L.A. County. We’re feeling festive this year, so don those Hawaiian shirts, be ready to hula, and get ready to groove to some tropical tunes.

General Admission at 5pm – $42

Designated Driver – $12

Event is 21+ only

Proceeds will help benefit the Los Angeles County Brewers Guild, a 501(c)6 nonprofit that promotes and protects L.A. County’s independent craft brewing industry.

Food Vendors:

Hijo de Suchi

Snack ’em Stack ’em – Mini Pancakes

