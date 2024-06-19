June 21: Kick off the Summer with Lucky Luke’s Tiki Party Beer Fest

|
This weeks Edition of Pilar's Pocketbook focuses on ways to help reduce fees and pay for piling parking tickets.
|
Kick off summer right with a Tiki Party Beer Fest over at Lucky Luke Santa Clarita on Friday, June 21.
|
Bring the family and enjoy a day at Valencia Town Center on Saturday, June 22 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with an exciting lineup of cars, coffee and cuisine.
|
See how the Advanced Technology Center is helping train the next class of skilled technicians with a tour of the facility.
|
Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help locating At Risk Missing Person Justin Matthew Lederer.
|
The L.A. Library Summer Discovery Program is on a roll. For those that haven't signed up for the celebration of reading and exploration for all ages yet, join online, or head to the local library to grab a game card and activity idea list.
|
WalletHub compared more than 180 of the largest cities in the U.S. based on the latest data on consumers’ finances from TransUnion and the Federal Reserve, adjusted for inflation. Below, you can find a handful of highlights from the report.
|
1960
- SCV switches to Direct Dial, All-Number Calling [story
]
|
The ARTree Community Arts Center will host a Botanical Drawing Workshop 10 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1 at the center's Studio 2, 22508 6th St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
|
Create a superhero identity at the ARTree Summer Superhero Art Camp from July 22- July 26 at ARTree Community Arts Center, ARTree Studio 1 22508 6th St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
|
Join the city of Santa Clarita for a special ribbon-cutting ceremony, marking the grand opening of Needham Ranch Parkway on Monday, June 24, at 9:30 a.m.
|
The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) reports that the fast moving Post Fire that broke out in Gorman on Saturday, June 15 around 1:47 p.m. has reached 15,690 acres and is now 24% contained. This latest update was issued at 4 p.m.
|
The Graffiti Beautification Workday city of Santa Clarita: Volunteer Engagement Program is seeking volunteers for Wednesday July 24 and Wednesday, July 31, 8-11 a.m.
|
Nick Payne's "Constellations" will run June 27-30, at The MAIN, 24266 Main St., Old Town Newhall, CA 91321.
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade Committee has extended the deadline to enter the parade without a late fee to Wednesday, June 19. The committee is seeking entries from the commumity for the 92nd Annual Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade.
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will host a free gardening workshop on Saturday, July 13 9-11 a.m. "Selecting the Perfect Plants for SCV Landscapes" workshop will elevate your landscaping game.
|
Celebrate the longest day of the year at the Summer Solstice SENSE Block Party, Thursday, June 20, 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. on Main Street in Old Town Newhall.
|
The California Department of Foresty and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) reports that the fast moving Post Fire that broke out in Gorman on Saturday, June 15 around 1:47 p.m. has reached 15,611 acres and is now 24% contained.
|
1945
- PFC Johnny Cordova of Castaic killed in action on Okinawa [story
]
|
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide investigators are responding to a shooting death investigation on the 22900 block of Lyons Avenue, near the Department of Motor Vehicles office in Newhall. The incident was reported on Monday, June 17, at approximately 7:35 p.m.
|
Manny Herrera has signed his National Letter of Intent to continue his baseball career at The Master's University.
|
The Youth Concerto Competition sponsored by the Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra is open to performers in the Santa Clarita Valley and surrounding areas, and will result in a concert in October by the winning soloist performing live with the SCSO.
|
Runners of all ages are invited to support the College of the Canyons cross country and track & field programs by participating in the 49th Annual Cross Country Summer Series sponsored by Fleet Feet on Thursday evenings from July 11 to Aug. 15, 2024.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is alerting residents and health care providers about a concerning increase in mpox cases, with 10 new cases reported in Los Angeles County in the past two weeks up from an average of less than two cases per week during the preceding several weeks.
