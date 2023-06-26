Downloads:
 Agenda  Agenda Packet
Call to Order
Roll Call
Roll Call
ITEM 1 ASSEMBLY BILL 474: State Threat Assessment Center: Transnational Criminal Organizations
Assembly Bill 474 – Staff Report
Assembly Bill 474 – Bill Text
ITEM 2 ASSEMBLY BILL 701: Controlled Substances: Fentanyl
Assembly Bill 701 – Staff Report
Assembly Bill 701 – Bill Text
ITEM 3 ASSEMBLY BILL 1308: Planning and Zoning Law: Single-Family Residences: Parking Requirements
Assembly Bill 1308 – Staff Report
Assembly Bill 1308 – Bill Text
ITEM 4 ASSEMBLY CONCURRENT RESOLUTION 92: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Hagop “Jake” Kuredjian Memorial Highway
Assembly Concurrent Resolution 92 – Staff Report
Assembly Concurrent Resolution 92 – Bill Text
ITEM 5 SENATE BILL 450: Housing Development: Approvals
Senate Bill 450 – Staff Report
Senate Bill 450 – Bill Text
ITEM 6 HOUSE RESOLUTION 2887: Helping Invest in Key Environments (HIKE) Act
H.R. 2887 – Staff Report
H.R. 2887 – Bill Text
ITEM 7 HOUSE RESOLUTION 3681: San Gabriel Mountains Protection Act
H.R. 3681 – Staff Report
H.R. 3681 – Bill Text
ITEM 8 S. 1466: Rim of the Valley Corridor Preservation Act
S. 1466 – Staff Report
S. 1466 – Bill Text
ITEM 9 S. 1776: Protecting Unique and Beautiful Landscapes by Investing in California (PUBLIC) Lands Act
S. 1776 – Staff Report
S. 1776 – Bill Text
Adjourn