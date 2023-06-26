The Santa Clarita City Council Legislative Committee will hold a meeting Tuesday, June 27, at 4:30 p.m., in the Orchard Room of City Hall.

Items on the agenda include a staff reports on Fentanyl, housing development approvals and Rim of the Valley Corridor Preservation Act.

A resolution authored by Assembly Member Pilar Schiavo, D-Santa Clarita, dedicating a portion of the Interstate 5, as the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Hagop “Jake” Kuredjian Memorial Highway, is also on the docket.

The full agenda is available below.

City Hall is located at 23920 Valencia Blvd. in Santa Clarita.

