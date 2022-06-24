June 28: Santa Clarita City Council Will Discuss Open Space, Assessments, Budget

The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session June 28 at 6 p.m. to discuss adding 200 acres of open space adjacent to the Haskell Canyon Open Space area. The council will also discuss stormwater fees and other assessments to be placed on the County of Los Angeles property tax rolls.
Other business placed before the council will include the 2022-23 annual operating budget and capital improvements program and the general municipal election to be held Nov. 8, 2022 to elect three members of the city council for seats currently held by Laurene Weste, Marsha McLean and Bill Miranda.
The meeting will be held in the City Council Chambers,
23920 Valencia Blvd. 1st Floor,
Santa Clarita, CA 91355
Prior to the regular council meeting a special meeting will be held at 5 p.m. The council will meet in closed session to discuss pending litigation.
The agendas for both meetings are available below:
