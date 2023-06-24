header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny
71°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
June 23
1946, 11:20pm: William S. Hart, 81, dies at L.A.'s California Lutheran Hospital, leaving his Newhall estate and his (now West) Hollywood home to the public [story]
Hart dies
June 28: Special Meeting of Hart Board to Fill Empty Seat
| Friday, Jun 23, 2023
Hart District

A special meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, June 28 at 8 a.m. This meeting will include interviews and selection of a provisional appointment to the vacant Governing Board seat. Candidates vying for the seat include Eric Anderson, Thomas Gavin, Donald Rimac, Santa Rivera, Tyger White and Erin Wilson.

This will be an in-person meeting held at the Administrative Center, located at 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

The meeting can also be livestreamed on You Tube at: https://youtu.be/2CF-tfwUL2Y

The full agenda of the Hart Board meeting can be found here: https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/SB_Meetings/ViewMeeting.aspx?S=36030502&MID=21050

The agenda for the special meeting can be found here:

Note: Anyone wishing to address the board on an item within the subject matter jurisdiction of the board will be required to fill out a speaker card for both Public Comment and speaking to a specific agenda item. Please be advised only those using speaker cards will be recognized by the board. No action will be taken on any item not appearing on the agenda and the board will not engage in dialogue regarding issues not on the agenda. Speakers will be given two minutes to address the board. The board president may limit public comment time based on the number of people who wish to speak.

Any parent/guardian of a pupil, or any pupil who is 18 years old or older, may provide the district with a written request to exclude the pupil’s personal information from the minutes of any Governing Board meeting. Written requests must be delivered to 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350, c/o Debbie Dunn, or emailed to ddunn@hartdistrict.org within five days following the Governing Board meeting in which the pupil’s information was listed.

Materials related to an item on the agenda submitted to the Governing Board after distribution of the agenda packet are available for public inspection at the district office during normal business hours.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL SCHOOL LINKS
Related Content
LATEST SCHOOL NEWS
> SCHOOL NEWS ARCHIVE

June 28: Special Meeting of Hart Board to Fill Empty Seat

June 28: Special Meeting of Hart Board to Fill Empty Seat
Friday, Jun 23, 2023
A special meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, June 28 at 8 a.m. This meeting will include interviews and selection of a provisional appointment to the vacant Governing Board seat. Candidates vying for the seat include Eric Anderson, Thomas Gavin, Donald Rimac, Santa Rivera, Tyger White and Erin Wilson.
FULL STORY...

Vincent Titiriga Named to Castaic Union School Board

Vincent Titiriga Named to Castaic Union School Board
Thursday, Jun 22, 2023
The Castaic Union School District is pleased to announce the appointment of Vincent Titiriga to the school board.
FULL STORY...

Textbook Publishers Commit to Diversify Instructional Materials

Textbook Publishers Commit to Diversify Instructional Materials
Wednesday, Jun 21, 2023
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond convened a hearing of his special Task Force on Inclusive Education at the State Capitol on June 21. 
FULL STORY...

Castaic Union School District Board Appoints Vincent Titiriga

Castaic Union School District Board Appoints Vincent Titiriga
Tuesday, Jun 20, 2023
The Castaic Union School District Board of Trustees held a special meeting of the Governing Board on June 7 and appointed Vincent Titiriga to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of John Richard effective June 2.
FULL STORY...

iLEAD Agua Dulce Receives Two Notable Distinctions

iLEAD Agua Dulce Receives Two Notable Distinctions
Thursday, Jun 15, 2023
iLEAD Agua Dulce, a tuition-free public charter school serving grades TK – High School, this month has received a six-year re-accreditation from the Accrediting Commission for Schools, Western Association of Schools and Colleges and earned accreditation for its new International Baccalaureate program.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Summer Outdoor Movie Nights at Hart Park
Summer Outdoor Movie Nights at William S. Hart Regional Park presented by the County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation will be held on Friday, June 30 and Friday, July 28 at 7:45 p.m.
Summer Outdoor Movie Nights at Hart Park
June 28: Special Meeting of Hart Board to Fill Empty Seat
A special meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, June 28 at 8 a.m. This meeting will include interviews and selection of a provisional appointment to the vacant Governing Board seat. Candidates vying for the seat include Eric Anderson, Thomas Gavin, Donald Rimac, Santa Rivera, Tyger White and Erin Wilson.
June 28: Special Meeting of Hart Board to Fill Empty Seat
Santa Clarita Public Library Offers Live ‘Chick Cam’
Check out the egg-celent live feed from "Chick Cam." The Santa Clarita Public Library has been working around the cluck to offer residents, visitors and bird lovers the opportunity to watch chickens incubate, hatch and grow on the “Chick Cam.”
Santa Clarita Public Library Offers Live ‘Chick Cam’
CalArtian Films Selected for 2023 Annecy Film Festival
The Annecy International Animation Film Festival, held in mid-June in southeastern France, screened numerous films by alums of California Institute of the Arts in competition across the official selection’s various categories. For the 2023 edition, the Annecy International Animation Film Festival received more than 3,300 films from a hundred countries.
CalArtian Films Selected for 2023 Annecy Film Festival
June 28: Win Prizes at Free SCV Chamber Business Expo
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce invites the entire Santa Clarita Valley community to attend its much-anticipated Business Expo on Wednesday, June 28 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Valencia. The Expo is free to attend and registration is not required for attendees. Raffle prizes include a seven-day Princess Cruise.
June 28: Win Prizes at Free SCV Chamber Business Expo
July 20: ‘Water Shaped Dreams’ Artist’s Reception at The MAIN
An exhibit of fine art, "Water Shaped Dreams" by Sarah Lynn, will be on display at The MAIN theater in Old Town Newhall from June 27 to July 30.
July 20: ‘Water Shaped Dreams’ Artist’s Reception at The MAIN
June 27: City Council Meets on Budget, Levies, Sand Canyon Trail Project
The Santa Clarita City Council is holding its regular meeting Tuesday, June 27 at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers on the First Floor of City Hall. City Hall is located at 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
June 27: City Council Meets on Budget, Levies, Sand Canyon Trail Project
Sidewalk Vendors Can Receive Free Business Support
The Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity with support from Inclusive Action for the City, Community Power Collective and local county partners, can help sidewalk vendors start up and thrive in L.A. County's growing open-air economy, while also ensuring safe and healthy communities through compliant sidewalk vending operations.
Sidewalk Vendors Can Receive Free Business Support
July 1: Vasquez Rocks Twilight Hike
Explore Vasquez Rocks Natural Area during the magical twilight and early event full moon hours on a 90-minute hike led by trained staff and volunteers. The hike will highlight the park's amazing natural and human histories. Hikes are weather contingent.
July 1: Vasquez Rocks Twilight Hike
June 24: Free Kids Drum Circle Stevenson Ranch
The REMO Saturday Morning Kids Drum Circle, established in 2003, will present a special Kids Drum Circle on Saturday, June 24 at the Stevenson Ranch Library starting at 11 a.m. The drum circle is scheduled to last until noon.
June 24: Free Kids Drum Circle Stevenson Ranch
Today in SCV History (June 23)
1946, 11:20pm: William S. Hart, 81, dies at L.A.'s California Lutheran Hospital, leaving his Newhall estate and his (now West) Hollywood home to the public [story]
Hart dies
Mustangs Announce Cross Country Fall Schedule
The Master's University men's and women's cross country teams will have five meets in 2023, including a return to their home meet, before defending their titles in the Golden State Athletic Conference Championships.
Mustangs Announce Cross Country Fall Schedule
Vincent Titiriga Named to Castaic Union School Board
The Castaic Union School District is pleased to announce the appointment of Vincent Titiriga to the school board.
Vincent Titiriga Named to Castaic Union School Board
TMU Releases Men’s, Women’s Fall Golf Schedules
After the most successful season in The Master's University's golf history, the men and women will tee it up once again this fall to compete for a national title.
TMU Releases Men’s, Women’s Fall Golf Schedules
COC Fall Semester Featuring New Career-Focused Programs
College of the Canyons will offer new degrees and certificates in the fall 2023 semester designed to help students successfully launch careers in growing fields.
COC Fall Semester Featuring New Career-Focused Programs
Volunteer ‘Allies’ Needed for SCV Foster Youth Nonprofit
Local nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence is seeking “Allies” to support Santa Clarita youth who are aging out of the Los Angeles County foster care system.
Volunteer ‘Allies’ Needed for SCV Foster Youth Nonprofit
The Open Book Canyon Country Hosting New, Live Podcast
A live podcast tour is coming to Santa Clarita. The Open Book - Canyon Country will be hosting the podcast, Most Writers Are Fans, on Wednesday, July 12, at 4 p.m.
The Open Book Canyon Country Hosting New, Live Podcast
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: Staying Safe During Fourth of July
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 63 new cases and one new death from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: Staying Safe During Fourth of July
Canyons Aquatic Club Hosts SoCal Championships
Canyons Aquatic Club recently hosted over 700 young swimmers at the Southern California Swimming June Age Group Championships, held at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center June 16-19.
Canyons Aquatic Club Hosts SoCal Championships
Ocean Water Advisory Continues for L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the foolowing Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters.
Ocean Water Advisory Continues for L.A. County Beaches
Today in SCV History (June 22)
1972 - Vasquez Rocks added to National Register of Historic Places [list]
Vasquez Rocks
SCVEDC Begins Recruitment for New CEO
After President & CEO Holly Schroeder announced her resignation SCVEDC is now in the process of finding a successor. 
SCVEDC Begins Recruitment for New CEO
Ocean Water Warning for June 21
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean water.
Ocean Water Warning for June 21
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: